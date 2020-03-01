WIN! Tickets to DEADBEAT+TIKIMAN at Dada Beijing

The Antidote brings their first international guest since 2019. Two of the biggest names in Dub Techno, DEADBEAT + TIKIMAN.

Based in Berlin, Deadbeat and Tikiman return to China after a very long hiatus, for a brief tour playing live dub techno with live vocals.

TIKIMAN



Over his 30-plus year career, Tikiman has become one of dance music’s quietly legendary figures. Born and raised on the Caribbean island Dominica, he moved to Berlin in 1994 and has lent both his voice and his musicianship to some of the most iconic electronic music from the German capital – and beyond.

Renowned for his collaborations with Moritz von Oswald and Mark Ernestus (aka Rhythm & Sound, Basic Channel), he has also appeared on records with Deadbeat, Rhauder, Larry Heard aka Mr. Fingers and Stereotyp (G-Stone Recordings), amongst others.

However, few know the extent of St. Hilaire’s (aka Tikiman) compositional and technical mastery. From his home studio in Kreuzberg Berlin, which includes an extensive collection of vintage hardware, self-built instruments and notebooks scribbled with endless lyrics, he has created a vast archive of material spanning ambient dub, avant-jazz, lush techno, and lovers rock.

DEADBEAT



From Montreal, now based in Berlin, Deadbeat has been releasing his own style of dub techno since 2000 for labels such as Cynosure, Intr_version, Revolver, ~scape, and his own label BLKRTZ.

Deadbeat has performed at some of the world's most respected festivals, including Barcelona's Sonar, Berlin's Transmediale, and Montreal's own Mutek.

From 1999 to late 2003, Deadbeat worked for the Montreal based company Applied Acoustics Systems, makers of the Tassman Software Synthesizer.

Having now moved on to pursue his own musical efforts full time, whether crafting quirky, not-quite-dancefloor techno, ambient, or rumbling digital dub bangers, Deadbeat continually strives to create music that honors the past beyond empty tribute or cultural appropriation.

As a DJ, Monteith is a dub archivist second to none, with a collection spanning the genre's early Jamaican roots, through the diverse 80s and 90s configurations championed in the UK and Europe, to the current crop of producers worldwide pushing the sound into previously unheard directions and widely divergent rhythmic structures.

This was most clearly highlighted with the release of his critically acclaimed DJ mix Radio Rothko in 2010, rated by Resident Advisor amongst others as one of the most genre defining mix CDs of all time.

Deadbeat has also collaborated with Dada guest alumni Om Unit, Mike Shannon, and Shackleton, and has produced an album by the Cowboy Junkies.

DEADBEAT+TIKIMAN @ Dada Beijing



Sat May 13, 9pm doors, 10pm show; RMB120.



Dada Beijing, Ritan International Trade Center, Block A, Floor B1 北京市朝阳区日坛国际贸易中心A座B1层, 南营坊胡同 @ 朝外市场街.

