  1. home
  2. Articles

World Cup Winners Argentina Set to Play in Beijing?

By Alistair Baker-Brian, May 9, 2023

1 0

Reports have emerged that FIFA World Cup 2022 champions Argentina may be set to play Australia in a friendly international football fixture in Beijing. 

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that an “independent promoter” approached the Australian and Argentinian football governing bodies earlier this year.

The match could be played at Beijing’s Bird’s Nest Stadium – built for the 2008 Olympic and Paralympic Games – though the fixture has not yet been confirmed. 

A spokesperson for Football Australia – the country’s football governing body – said they were “actively investigating potential match opportunities” for the Australian national team in June. 

The Socceroos reached the Round of 16 at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, before being knocked out by none other than Argentina.

Argentina, of course, would go on to beat France in the final of the competition, leading captain Lionel Messi to firmly cement his place in history as a true footballing legend.

The Sydney Morning Herald goes on to note that since winning the competition, Argentina have become “the most in-demand and possibly most expensive opponent in the international game.”

China’s national team failed to qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, finishing second from bottom of their qualifying group, above only Vietnam.

On the domestic scene, a number of clubs from the Chinese Super League (CSL) – the country’s top professional football league – have collapsed in recent years due to financial woes.

One of said clubs includes Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic Football Club where players had to resort to delivering takeout (waimai) and driving Didi taxis. 

READ MORE: Unpaid Chinese Footballers Deliver Food to Make Ends Meet

However, when it comes to watching the beautiful game, including international matches, there’s no shortage of enthusiasm from the Middle Kingdom.

During the 2018 World Cup in Russia, China contributed around 655.7 million views, or 18.4% of the global total. Some estimates put the number of views for Qatar 2022 at over a billion on Chinese social media platform Douyin alone. 

You probably don’t need us to tell you that if the Argentina-Australia fixture is confirmed, there’ll be a fair few people heading to the Bird’s Nest.

READ MORE: Join Chinese Super League Team Shanghai Port's Bats Fan Club

[Cover image via Wikipedia]

THE BIRD'S NEST Beijing football soccer

more news

WIN! Tickets to DEADBEAT+TIKIMAN at Dada Beijing

WIN! Tickets to DEADBEAT+TIKIMAN at Dada Beijing

The Antidote brings their first international guest since 2019.

Sri Lanka Tourism Kick Off 3 Road Shows in Beijing, Guangzhou & Changsha

Sri Lanka Tourism Kick Off 3 Road Shows in Beijing, Guangzhou & Changsha

"We are gushing with enthusiasm to welcome our Chinese friends."

29 Dead in Beijing Hospital Fire, Investigation Ongoing

29 Dead in Beijing Hospital Fire, Investigation Ongoing

The fire took place at Changfeng Hospital in Fengtai district, Beijing.

You *Might* See Giant Panda Ya Ya at Beijing Zoo in The Future

Ya Ya will undergo 30 days of quarantine in Shanghai, after which she will be moved to Beijing Zoo.

Beijing University Responds to 'Lewd Student Yoga Photos'

A member of staff at one of Beijing's Universities has been suspended.

PHOTOS: Sandstorms Engulf Beijing & North China

Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei and Inner Mongolia have all experienced sandstorms.

A Peek at Universal Beijing Resort’s New Transportation Hub

The new hub is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Beijing Cashes in On Winter Olympics Tourism Over CNY Holiday

The National Sliding Center in Yanqing district proved a popular site for Spring Festival tourists in Beijing.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

TDIH: Train Robbing Bandits & the Lincheng Outrage

Mystery Shrouds Deaths of 2 Chinese Nationals in Bali

WHO Declares End to COVID-19 Global Health Emergency

PHOTOS: 274 Million China Trips Taken Over May Holiday

63 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in GBA

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Shenzhen Population Drops for 1st Time in 43 Years

Shenzhen Population Drops for 1st Time in 43 Years

Dr. Qing Shou – SinoUnited Health's Superstar Surgeon

Dr. Qing Shou – SinoUnited Health's Superstar Surgeon

27 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

27 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

WIN! Tickets to DEADBEAT+TIKIMAN at Dada Beijing

WIN! Tickets to DEADBEAT+TIKIMAN at Dada Beijing

WIN! Tickets to DEADBEAT+TIKIMAN at Dada Shanghai

WIN! Tickets to DEADBEAT+TIKIMAN at Dada Shanghai

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives