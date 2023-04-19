29 Dead in Beijing Hospital Fire, Investigation Ongoing

At least 29 people have been confirmed dead as a result of a fire in a hospital in Beijing. Emergency services were alerted to the fire at 12.57pm yesterday, Tuesday, April 18.

The fire occurred at the in-patient ward east building at Beijing Changfeng Hospital, located in Fengtai District, approximately 13 kilometers west of Tiananmen Square.

Beijing Changfeng Hospital is located at No. 291, Dianchang Road. Screengrab via That's/Alistair Baker-Brian



An investigation into the exact cause of the fire is ongoing.

Video footage appears to show people escaping from the windows of the in-patient east ward building, while others sit outside on the air conditioning units to escape the fire.

Cries for the emergency services to come faster can be heard.

Watch the footage below (WARNING – readers may find the footage distressing):





On Weibo, a hashtag related to the incident has been viewed more than 31.5 million times.

According to Chinese Hospital Architecture & Equipment – a monthly publication – Beijing saw 26 hospital fires between 2000-2019, with one person injured and four dead.

According to Baike, there are 20 hospitals across China run by Changfeng.

[Cover image via Weibo/@观察者网]

