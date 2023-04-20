  1. home
Beijing Wildlife Diversity Increases with 12 New Bird Species

By Billy Jiang, April 20, 2023

Beijing Municipal Forestry and Parks Bureau has announced the release of a new version of the Beijing Terrestrial Wildlife Catalog, which includes 608 wild animal species. Of these, 515 are birds, 12 of which are new species. The announcement was made during the 41st Bird Loving Week in Beijing.

WeChat-Image_20230419105810.jpg
Image via Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism

All 12 of the new bird species were discovered by wildlife enthusiasts during outdoor observations, and confirmed as new species by experts organized by the Forestry and Parks Bureau. The number of bird species in the city has increased by nearly 100 compared to 10 years ago.

Bird Watching in Beijing

With spring in full swing and migratory birds returning north, it's the perfect time for bird watching. The following are some of the best places to watch birds in Beijing.

Yanqing Yeyahu National Wetland Park

Located at the foot of the Badaling Great Wall, Yanqing Yeyahu National Wetland Park is a well-known wetland backed by Haituo Mountain and nestled on the Guishui River.

It is a perfect habitat for birds, with hundreds of species of migratory birds passing through each year and more than a hundred wild bird species using the area as a long-term habitat.

It is considered the best bird watching spot in Beijing.

Beijing Botanical Garden

With its numerous and varied flowers, Beijing Botanical Garden is a paradise for birds in spring.

There are two main bird watching routes in the garden, with the east route starting from the southeast gate of the botanical garden and heading north along the east wall of the park. This route is closer to the western hills and has fewer tourists.

The west route is the main tourist route in the botanical garden, with more tourists and greater management of greenery. However, it also has water bodies and a diverse ecological environment.

Temple of Heaven Park

Despite being located in a bustling city, Temple of Heaven Park has become a gathering place for birds due to its excellent vegetation.

It is also one of the important bird watching sites for the Beijing Naturalists' Society and has been recognized as one of the top 10 bird watching destinations in Beijing.

Summer Palace

A royal garden from the Qing Dynasty, the Summer Palace has birds nesting year-round.

If you want to see birds, enter through the Ruyi Gate, head south and west to the West Dam, and then turn back to the back mountain. The western bank of the West Dam and the northern half of the back mountain are the best bird watching spots.

There are many great places in Beijing to observe birds. Where is your favorite spot? Please let us know in the comments and follow us on Wechat Official Account, ThatsBeijing.

Beijing1.jpg

[Cover image via Beijing Municiple Bureau of Culture and Tourism]

Beijing Bird Watching Tourism

