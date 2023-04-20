  1. home
Badaling Great Wall Night Tours Now Running 7 Days Week

By Billy Jiang, April 20, 2023

Beijing's famous Badaling section of the Great Wall will soon be open for night tours on a daily basis, according to an announcement by the local tourism office. 

Starting from this year's May Day holiday, visitors will be able to explore the Great Wall's stunning vistas after dark every day of the week, rather than just on Fridays, Saturdays, and public holidays, like before.

The Badaling section of the Great Wall is a popular destination for tourists from all over the world, and the new policy is expected to make it even more attractive.

During the day, the Badaling Great Wall is a magnificent sight, but at night it is transformed into a breathtaking spectacle; golden lights illuminate the walls and white lights shine on the horse path, outlining the clear shape of the entire Badaling Great Wall like a "shimmering giant dragon" stretching along the mountain range.

The Night Tour of the Great Wall project started in 1995, but the Badaling section has experienced temporary "partial closures" in the past due to its inconvenient transportation and less-than-expected results. It was only open for pre-arranged tour groups, official receptions, and important holidays.

However, in preparation for the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022, the Great Wall's light installations underwent the largest renovation in their history, and in August of the same year, the Night Tour of Badaling was once again launched. Every Friday and Saturday night in the summer, the lights of the Great Wall would shine, welcoming guests.

In 2023, the Badaling section of the Great Wall opened at night during the Chinese New Year period for the first time. Not only had there be a special lighting ceremony to illuminate the Great Wall at night, but also flower exhibitions and performances.

The Night Tours of the Great Wall during the Chinese New Year became a popular attraction for tourists around Beijing, and caused a buzz on social media.

Korea national Jo Sun Kim, who has been living in Beijing for eight years, shared that he loves the Great Wall and always makes time to climb it during holidays. He was very excited when he heard the news that the Night Tour of the Great Wall would be open again, as he missed the lighting ceremony during the Chinese New Year because he hasn't been back to Korea in three years. He is looking forward to the upcoming opening during the May Day holiday.

The new policy is expected to increase the number of visitors to the Badaling section of the Great Wall and provide a boost to the local economy. What is your recent experience visiting the Great Wall? Please let us know in the comments and follow us on our WeChat Official Account, ThatsBeijing.

[Cover image via Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism]

