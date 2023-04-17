Shenzhen Metro Passenger Charged Overtime Fees for Station Stays

Passengers on the Shenzhen Metro have recently reported being charged overtime fees for station stays exceeding the maximum limit. In one case, a resident was charged an additional RMB15 after staying in a subway station for more than four hours.

The incident was brought to light when a netizen posted a screenshot of his fare details on social media. According to the screenshot, the passenger's route was on Line 10 from Shanglilang to Wuhe, passing through eight stations with a ticket price of RMB4.



Image via Apple Map

Other citizens have also reported similar experiences of having to pay extra fees due to overtime in subway stations. In response, the official Shenzhen Metro account explained that passengers who exceed the maximum travel time limit of 210 minutes will need to pay the fare again.

The Shenzhen Metro also reminded passengers through their official Weibo and public account that the longest travel time on their subway network (between Shatian Station and Waterlands Resort East Station, which is approximately 91.7 kilometers in total length) is about 114 minutes, including transfer time.

This is not an isolated issue as other cities in China also have their own specific rules for overtime fees:

Chongqing Rail Transit charges RMB7 for exceeding 180 minutes;

Beijing Subway charges a minimum fare of RMB3 for exceeding four hours of travel time;

Suzhou Rail Transit charges an overtime fee of RMB8 for exceeding 120 minutes;

Tianjin Metro charges the highest fare of the line network, which is RMB11, for exceeding 180 minutes;

Guangzhou Metro requires passengers to exit the gate within four hours after entering, and will charge the highest fare of the line network if the time limit is exceeded.

As such, passengers are advised to be aware of the maximum travel time limits on their respective subway networks to avoid being charged overtime fees.

[Cover image via Unsplash]