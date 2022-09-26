22 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in GBA

Guangzhou



Welcome Canton Fair Guests @Jojo's

A spectacular CBD night view located in Party Pier, JoJo's Riverside is a western restaurant & bar right along the famous Pearl River. Being one of the must-see places in Guangzhou, JoJo's is known for its marvelous rooftop view at the city. Live DJ on the roof every day delivering House music!

April 12 - May 5, 18:00-late

Jojo's Riverside, Shop B11, Party Pier, Yuejiang Xi Lu, Haizhu District

Canton Fair Special @Zapata's

Zapata's has something for everyone, whether it is a quiet drink or an outrageous party. The ground floor features a huge bar top where you’re encouraged to dance the night away as DJs play the biggest hits from the last four decades.

Canton Fair Happy Hour: April 12 - May 5, 5pm-9pm

Zapata's, Shop A21, Party Pier, Yuejiang Xi Lu, Haizhu District

Canton Fair Happy Hour @Coco's

Your good old Zapata's Party Bar is now Coco's Party Bar!

Coco's Party Bar welcomes the return of Canton Fair guests with food and drinks for everyone!

Canton Fair Happy Hour: April 12 - May 5, 6pm-9pm

Coco's, Zhujiang Party Pier B08, Yuejiang Xi Lu, Haizhu District

Shenzhen

A Fun-Filled Morning of

Games and Competitions Powered by Pacificpine Sports

EVENT DATE: Saturday, April 15, 8am-1pm

VENUE: Shen Wai International School (SWIS), Nanshan District, Shenzhen

AGE REQUIREMENTS: 5-11 YEARS OLD

ENTRY FEE: 280 RMB includes T-shirt + medal + goodie bag

Registration closes Friday, April 7 or when full.

Represent your home country in a Mini Olympics for Kids, with lots of sports and other fun activities!

All funds raised help impoverished children in China reach out for a better tomorrow.

April 15, 8am-1pm

Shen Wai International School (SWIS), 29 Baishi San Dao, Nanshan District

The 21st Conference On International Exchange Of Professionals



The 21st CIEP is scheduled to be held in Shenzhen from April 15 to 16 2023.



With the Conference serving as a platform, we sincerely welcome high-quality resources from all parties to strengthen the comprehensive cooperation in technological innovation and international exchange of talents to create a harmonious, stable, open, fair, mutually beneficial and win-win international innovation environment and to advance the building of an innovation community based on the cooperation on equal terms and win-win results and sharing the "China opportunity" of technological progress and innovation-driven development with all excellent players.

April 15 - 16, 2023

Shenzhen Convention ＆Exhibition Center, Jintian Lu, by Binhe Dadao, Futian District

Happy Hours @Taqueria La Lupita

Enjoy drink discount hours at Taqueria La Lupita!

Satuday & Sunday, 11.30am-9.00pm

Taqueria La Lupita, No.1011-1012 L Floor Link Centralwalk No 3 Fuhua Y Road Futian District

2 Year Anniversary @Commune Kaifu

Gather beer, music, and laughter, and enjoy a variety of store celebrations and benefits. Friends who enjoy drinking beer join us for a drink!

On the 2nd anniversary of brewing, all emotions are in the wine!

Join our Kaifu family for the 2nd anniversary celebration and experience a different passion!

April 15, 19:00-late

Commune Kaifu, B Building, Block 2, Shekou Net Valley, Nanshan District

ECCE HOMO @Zhi Art Museum

The spring of 2023 is particularly vigorous. Zhi Art Museum opens a new spring exhibition [ECCE HOMO] - Mao Jia solo exhibition.

In the whitewash of a new exhibition hall space. 25 groups of new meticulous paintings and 1 group of sculptures are exhibited.

February 14 - May 7, 2023

Zhi Art Museum, Building 2, Quanzhi Science and Technology Innovation Park, Bao'an District

Say No To Lightweight:

The 8th Hou Deng Documentary Photography Award Exhibition

We break the traditional award-level presentation method, and look at all the winning, nominated and shortlisted projects at the same time. Starting from the works themselves, the project works are divided into six units: country, rural scene, urban progress, personal perspective/personal memory, they X them, story of small town, homesickness and new landscape. On the one hand, it presents the theme and direction of current documentary photography; on the other hand, it tries to discuss the diversity of shooting techniques.

December 4, 2022 - May 31, 2023

Yuezhong Museum of Historical Images, Tower 4, Yuezhong Industrial Park, No.1106, North Honggang Road, Luohu District

Improv Comedy Show

New location. New sensation. Newly improvised creation.

Newish crewmen. Newish Human, cooked in slightly blue-ish cumin.

New musician. New rendition. New ideas for new edition.

New first question. New impression. Brand new show from your suggestion.

New to you and new to us. It’s all brand new. It’s improv, trust!

April 15, 7pm-9pm

Orange Club, Shop A068, Shanghuayuan Inner Street, Sanxiang Haishang, Zhongxin Road, Nanshan District

Seafood Themed Buffet Dinner

Assorted fresh seafood is selected for you. From April to June 2023, Kempinski Hotel Shenzhen presents a 'Live Seafood Buffet Dinner' at Seasons Restaurant. The most authentic seafood flavor is preserved thanks to our unique culinary expertise. What an impressively fresh and sweet taste! At our seafood dinner buffet, a seafood platter with geoduck, oysters, big-head shrimps, mussels, and crabs… will be offered for free flow.

Every Thursday to Sunday, from April 1 until June 30, 2023

Seasons, 2/F, Kempinski Hotel Shenzhen, Haide San Dao, by Houhaibin Lu

Values Of Design: China In The Making

This exhibition focuses on six major sections: design segmentation, coping with problems, material formation, identity and consumption, conveying feelings, and bargaining, showing the changes in Chinese design, manufacturing, and social culture in the past 100 years. An exploration of the history of Chinese modern and contemporary design, and the responsibility and value of design in the contemporary era.

Mon. to Fri.: 10am-7pm; Sat. - Sun.: 10am-9pm

September 26, 2022 - December 20, 2023

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, 1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan District

Latin Ardour @Mooon Beach Club

On a sunny Saturday in Shenzhen, April 15, take the shuttle bus to Xichong Network Red Beach Club. "99LEVEL" brings you the first passionate Latin beach party, relaxing your body and immersing yourself in this sexy and ambiguous music atmosphere, That night, we twisted into a worm XD together.

Saturday, April 15, 2023

Mooon Beach Club, Xichong Beach #4, Dapeng District

Foshan



Latin Dance Night

The Frida's Latin night is back bringing the best Latin atmosphere in Foshan, our Dj will play the best latin songs/follow the leader! hot Weather? No worries, the bar will be ready for you with our best cocktails： Cuba libre, fridaritas, draught beer and more. Hungry? We have the best Mexican food ready to spoil you with our Frida's touch.

April 15, 10pm to late

Frida's Tacos & Bar (Creative Park), NO.105RM, Building 12, Creative park, Jihua Road

Strawberry Music Festival

Don't miss out on the Strawberry Music Festival 2023! Join us in Foshan on April 15-16 for a diverse lineup of 24 bands and musicians across various genres, from rock to hip-hop and more. Experience the collision of old and new styles in a vibrant and energetic atmosphere.

April 15 - 16, 2023

Stadium of Nanhai Sports Center, 62 Boai Middle Road, Shishan Town, Nanhai District

Zhuhai



2023 Island Beach Music Festival

Event Date and Location:

April 15, 17:00-18:00 at Dong'ao Bay Beach on Dong'ao Island

April 22, 17:00-18:00 at Yiwai Beach on Guishan Island

Participation:

Admission is free, but since the daily ferry schedule is limited, audience members should arrange their travel and accommodations in advance to avoid being stranded on the island.

The Wan Shan Islands have 105 islands, including Guishan Island, Wailingding Island, Dong'ao Island, Dawanshan Island, and Miaowan Island. The beautiful scenery and abundant tourism resources make it a popular leisure and holiday destination in the Greater Bay Area of Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao. In this beautiful April weather with flowers blooming, the Island Beach Music Festival will allow visitors to enjoy music and create wonderful travel memories.

Dong Ao Island, Wanshan Town, Xiangzhou District

Guishan Island, No.8, Guihai Second Road, Xiangzhou District

Sunset Rhythm Swing Night

Special weekend activities at SaYe Camp.

Weekend Activity Rundown:

5-8pm: Dinner

8-9pm: Swing Dance Class

9-10pm: Social Dance

10-10.30pm: Game, Give an impromptu Lucky jam to anyone who has a birthday in April and shim sham.

10.30-11.30pm: Social Dance

12pm-2am: Soul/funk

2-3am: Midnight tipsy, interactive time

April 15 - 16, 5pm-3am

SAYe 浅月港湾 Camp, Theater Road, Xiangzhou District

Dongguan







Wacky Weekend Warriors

Every Friday is the end of another week of work.

To celebrate this every Friday, One for the Road holds it'‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍s Whacky Weekend Warrior promotion of an extra strong cocktail served from 8pm onwards.

We make different cocktails each week, and the night's special is our home made "Wacky Juice", a concoction of 4 spirits topped with sprite.

The Whacky Weekend Cocktail lasts all weekend or until stocks are sold out!

Also, don't miss the "Thank Pete It's Saturday" (TPIS)

From 9pm Pete is going to entertain with some epic tunes for all to enjoy!

Every Friday and Saturday, from January 1 until December 31, 2023

One For The Road English Pub, Room 101, Building 2, Xinghe Legend Xintiandi, Dongcheng East Road

Sunday Roast @One For The Road English Pub

Sunday Roast is Back!

Come & enjoy a delicious Roast beef with veggies, potatoes, yorkshire pudding and gravy!

Available every Sunday from 1pm.

Every Sunday, from January 1 until December 31, 2023

One For The Road English Pub, Room 101, Building 2, Xinghe Legend Xintiandi, Dongcheng East Road

Stand Up Comedy

Come to Liberty for stand up comedy on April 16 at 9 pm.

Big Bear Comedy, a comedy troupe from Shenzhen, will bring stand up comedy and signature shows.

Craft beer and stand up comedy make a great pairing, and should not be missed by comedy fans!

On Sunday night, you can also choose to sample Liberty's distinct cuisine.

April 16, 21:00-late

Liberty Brewing Co., 1/F, Building 31, Xinhe Xintiandi, Dongcheng Dong Lu, Dongcheng District

Hong Kong



Waste Age

Waste Age tells the story of the environmental crisis created by our 'take, make, waste' economy. The exhibition marks HKDI's first collaboration with the Design Museum to present the current crisis and the design's role in the problem. It also explores how design can transform our waste into valuable resources, promote new ways of living with the Earth and not from it, and where there is no such thing as waste.

February 3 - May 7, 10:00 - 20:00 (Closed on Tuesdays)

HKDI Gallery, 3 King Ling Road, Tseung Kwan O

Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now

Discover this visionary artist's groundbreaking career and witness the power of art to connect and heal.

Yayoi Kusama emerged as a global cultural icon for the twenty-first century by pursuing her uncompromising avant-garde vision. Over the past seven decades, she honed a singular personal aesthetic and core philosophy of life. Kusama's work captivates millions by offering glimpses of boundless space and reflections on natural cycles of regeneration. Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now narrates the story of this artist's life and work, foregrounding her longing for interconnection and the profound questions about existence that drive her creative explorations.

Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now is the largest retrospective of the artist in Asia outside Japan. Featuring more than 200 works, including paintings, drawings, sculptures, installations, and archival material, this exhibition surveys Kusama's career from the earliest drawings she made as a teenager during World War II to her most recent immersive art pieces. Organised chronologically and thematically, the retrospective guides visitors through Kusama's career-long creative pouring divided into major themes: Infinity, Accumulation, Radical Connectivity, Biocosmic, Death, and Force of Life.

In addition to tracing the origins of her practice, Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now presents three brand-new works to bring audiences together. Death of Nerves (2022) is a colourful large-scale installation commissioned by M+ that provides a mesmerising extension of Kusama's Infinity Nets motifs into three-dimensional space; Dots Obsession—Aspiring to Heaven's Love (2022) is an ambitious immersive environment that includes the artist's signature mirrored spaces and polka dots as well as suspending balloons to provide a kaleidoscopic perceptual experience; and two large sculptures titled Pumpkin (2022) will also be available for public viewing in the Main Hall.

March 21 - May 14, 2023

Tuesdays to Thursdays and weekends 10:00-18:00, Fridays 10:00-22:00

Standard: HKD 240

Concessions: HKD 150

M Plus Museum, 38 Museum Road, West Kowloon Cultural District, Kowloon

