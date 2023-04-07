Your Last-Minute Easter Guide in Shenzhen

Shangri-La Shenzhen Area Easter Fiesta

Step into the Easter fiesta with three unique Shangri-La hotels in Shenzhen to celebrate an unforgettable Easter holiday.

The Easter holiday is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than with memorable Easter activities with you and your loved ones, indulging in the festive atmosphere? That is exactly an Easter fiesta series which were launched by the three Shangri-La hotels in Shenzhen (Futian Shangri-La, Shenzhen, Shangri-La Shenzhen and JEN Shenzhen Qianhai). The holiday fiesta is titled “Egg-citing Easter journey, begin it with us”.

Gourmet Jungle

While enjoying the Easter fiesta in the hotel, don’t miss out on the Easter delicacies. The three Shenzhen-based Shangri-La hotels are all bringing a gastronomic journey to guests consisting of a delicious lunch and dinner buffet in the all-day-dining restaurants, wonderful afternoon tea in the lobby lounges, along with more delectable Easter goodies. Children will be entertained in the all-day-dining restaurant, where they will be taught to paint Easter eggs, how to paint T-shirts and create decorations made of Easter flowers. The biggest highlight is that there will be a children’s modelling show organised by Futian Shangri-La, Shenzhen, during the fiesta, where children can show off their talents on the catwalk.

Easter Fairyland

Shangri-La hotels in Shenzhen are going to show off delightful Easter decorations in their respective hotel lobbies. The enchanting floral decorations feature oversized floral elements, as well as seasonal Eastern elements that not only pay homage to the Easter festivities but also to the Chinese zodiac of the year. Each hotel showcases unique decorative features to differentiate one from the other, alongside displays of standalone rabbits, following the three thematic patterns and styles of each hotel.

Fri. April 7 - Sun. April 9

Futian Shangri-La, Shenzhen, Shangri-La Shenzhen and JEN Shenzhen Qianhai

Easter Delights @Sheraton Shenzhen Futian Hotel

As spring gives its way to summer, vitality is revived. Sheraton Shenzhen Futian Hotel invites you and your loved ones for a funny Easter dining experience with sophisticated festive cuisine, an evening with warmth and love awaits.

Buffet Lunch: CNY 219/person

Buffet Dinner: CNY 348/person

Sat. April 8 - Sun. April 9

Sheraton Shenzhen Futian Hotel

Easter Joy @Hilton Shenzhen Shekou Nanhai

Enjoy the serene atmosphere of blue skies, white clouds, and a beautiful garden. Hilton Shenzhen Shekou Nanhai offers a delectable array of dishes to welcome the vibrant spirit of spring while also adding a touch of fun to your Easter celebrations by bringing your energy back to life!

Easter Sunday Buffet Lunch

12:00 - 14:30, Sun. April 9

OPEN, Hilton Shenzhen Shekou Nanhai

Easter Sunday Buffet Brunch @Bazaar

The very first Easter Sunday Buffet Brunch at Bazaar. We are as excited as you are! Special arrangements: Little Fan's Area; Easter Eggs Painting; Magic Hats DIY; Special Beverages.

Family Easter Package: CNY 1,688/2 Adults & 2 Kids



12:00 - 14:30, Sat. April 8 - Sun. April 9

Bazaar, 78/F, Mandarin Oriental Shenzhen

Happy Easter @JW Marriott Hotel Shenzhen

Participate in delightful Easter activities, where you can get creative with hand-painting your own Easter eggs, and relive the carefree moments of childhood. Come and enjoy a fun-filled time with JW Marriott Hotel Shenzhen!



Easter Lunch Buffet, 12:00 - 14:30, Sun. April 9

Price: CNY 298/person

Package: CNY 538/2 Adults & 2 Kids

JW Marriott Hotel Shenzhen

Easter Brunch @The Ritz-Carlton, Shenzhen

Take part in the Easter celebrations with us this coming weekend with an indulgent brunch, together with your loved ones at Paletto Italian Restaurant. Served in an elegant atmosphere, the brunch offers an array of sweet and savory dishes, as well as handmade Pastiera by Chef Lorenzo.

Easter Brunch, 12:00 - 15:00, Sun. April 9

Price: CNY 688/person

The Ritz-Carlton, Shenzhen

Happy Easter @The St. Regis, Shenzhen

Join The St. Regis Easter carnival, and discover the wonderful world.

Social, 95/F, Easter Buffet

Sun. April 9

Price: CNY 588/person

Elba, 99/F, Easter Set Menu

Mon. April 3 - Sun. April 9



Price: CNY 888/person

Elba, 99/F, Easter Family Set

Sat. April 8 - Sun. April 9

Price: CNY 188/set

Kids could participate in egg painting and keep it as a souvenir afterwards

The St. Regis, Shenzhen

Easter Dinner Buffet @Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Yantian

Market Café is excited to bring all guests a very special dinner buffet this Easter.



In addition to the usual delicious menu, enjoy fun games for your kids and a special giveaway.

Dinner Buffet

Price: CNY 288/person

17:30-21:30, Sun. April 9

Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Yantian







