  1. home
  2. Articles

WATCH: Bus Plunges into River Near Shanghai Hongqiao Airport

By Alistair Baker-Brian, March 27, 2023

0 0

A bus in Shanghai was seen careering through a junction and plunging into a river just south of Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport. 

According to the Public Security Bureau in Minhang District – where the incident occurred – a call to emergency services was made at 6.55pm on Sunday, March 26. 

47431679882770_.pic.jpg

Image via Weibo/@金陂上空的鹰

The male driver of the bus – a 47-year-old surnamed Deng – was rescued and taken to hospital. The exact cause of the incident is the subject of an ongoing investigation. No passengers were on board at the time of the incident.

The No. 71 bus is believed to have already stopped at its final destination of Zhongkun Lu Transport Hub, located on Gaohong Lu; the bus then continued towards the junction with Qixin Road where it can be seen plunging into the river. 

Watch footage of the incident below:


47451679886390_.pic.jpg

Screengrab via That's/Alistair Baker-Brian

The No. 71 bus runs between Huangpi Bei Lu in Huangpu District and Zhongkun Lu Transport Hub in Minhang District. 

If you’re getting a sense of déjà vu, that might be because a similar incident occurred in Shanghai in June, 2022 when a No. 1038 bus veered into the Zhonggang River in Pudong New District. 

READ MORE: WATCH: Bus Plunges Into River in Shanghai

[Cover image via Weibo/@金陂上空的鹰]

Shanghai Bus Accidents traffic

more news

Shanghai Hongqiao Airport Resumes International Flights

Shanghai Hongqiao Airport Resumes International Flights

We're back in the game.

19 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

19 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

The most important meal of the week!

30 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shanghai

30 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shanghai

Here we go again!

Why Do Families Choose Concordia International School Shanghai?

Providing the instruction and holistic support children need to excel.

40 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shanghai

Irish eyes are smiling!

8 St Patrick's Day Celebrations in Shanghai

What's the craic?

35 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shanghai

The city is your lobster!

4 Inspirational Women in the Shanghai United Family Community

International Women’s Day Q&As.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

10 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Spring

19 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

THESE Cities in China Now Have Direct Trains to Hong Kong

PHOTOS: Sandstorms Engulf Beijing & North China

Wellington Festival of Education Gets Fresh New Start in 2023!

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

40 Happy Hour Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

40 Happy Hour Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

WATCH: Bus Plunges into River Near Shanghai Hongqiao Airport

WATCH: Bus Plunges into River Near Shanghai Hongqiao Airport

It's All Going Down at the W Suzhou Brunch This Sunday

It's All Going Down at the W Suzhou Brunch This Sunday

Shanghai Hongqiao Airport Resumes International Flights

Shanghai Hongqiao Airport Resumes International Flights

19 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

19 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives