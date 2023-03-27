WATCH: Bus Plunges into River Near Shanghai Hongqiao Airport

A bus in Shanghai was seen careering through a junction and plunging into a river just south of Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport.

According to the Public Security Bureau in Minhang District – where the incident occurred – a call to emergency services was made at 6.55pm on Sunday, March 26.

Image via Weibo/@金陂上空的鹰



The male driver of the bus – a 47-year-old surnamed Deng – was rescued and taken to hospital. The exact cause of the incident is the subject of an ongoing investigation. No passengers were on board at the time of the incident.

The No. 71 bus is believed to have already stopped at its final destination of Zhongkun Lu Transport Hub, located on Gaohong Lu; the bus then continued towards the junction with Qixin Road where it can be seen plunging into the river.

Watch footage of the incident below:





Screengrab via That's/Alistair Baker-Brian



The No. 71 bus runs between Huangpi Bei Lu in Huangpu District and Zhongkun Lu Transport Hub in Minhang District.

If you’re getting a sense of déjà vu, that might be because a similar incident occurred in Shanghai in June, 2022 when a No. 1038 bus veered into the Zhonggang River in Pudong New District.

READ MORE: WATCH: Bus Plunges Into River in Shanghai

[Cover image via Weibo/@金陂上空的鹰]

