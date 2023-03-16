  1. home
8 St Patrick's Day Celebrations in Shanghai

By That's Shanghai, March 16, 2023

The BREW @ Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai

Poster.jpg

The BREW, the signature craft brewery Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai, invites guests to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a live band, craft beer and special culinary offers.

On March 17, in honor of Irish Patron Saint Patrick, the brewery will have a party themed in green from 6pm until late. The party will feature an array of global snacks, craft beer and live performances! 

Entry is priced at just RMB100 net per person, and includes a pint of Skinny Crystal or stout, plus truffle fries.

There will also be special drinks available for RMB58, including Bailey's Irish Cream, Skinny Green, Stout and John Jameson Whiskey.

Oh, and head along wearing something in green to receive a complimentary cocktail!

READ MORE: Join This St Patrick's Day Party at The BREW!

Fri Mar 17, 6pm-Late.

The BREW, Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai, 1388 Huamu Lu, by Fangdian Lu 花木路1388号, 近芳甸路.

For enquiries or to make a reservation for the St Patrick's party at The BREW, please call (86 21) 6169 8886, email fbreservations.khpu@thekerryhotels.com or visit www.thecookthemeatthebrew.com.

For room booking, please call (86 21) 6169 8888, email reservations.khpu@thekerryhotels.com or visit www.thekerryhotels.com.

The Blarney Stone

WeChat-Image_20230316133918.jpg

It's not one, but three days of fun Shanghai’s oldest running Irish Pub, The Blarney Stone at 77 Yongkang Lu. 

From the Friday through Sunday they have green beer and drink specials, Guinness giveaways, an all Irish playlist plus the final weekend of the Six Nation Rugby. 

Finally, on the Sunday, Irish band Doctor Midnight will be playing live at The Blarney Stone from 3-6pm...

WeChat-Image_20230316114752.jpg

Fri-Sun Mar 17-19, 11am-Late.

The Blarney Stone, 77 Yongkang Lu, by Xiangyang Nan Lu 永康路77号, 近襄阳南路.

Lounge by Topgolf

WeChat-Image_20230306140503.jpg

Lounge by Topgolf encouraging you to dress in green. There will then be props and if you hashtag them #LoungebyTopgolf in a selfie at the Lounge and you'll get a free round of minigolf. They'll also have Irish food and drink festival menu over this most emerald of weekends.

Fri-Sun Mar 17-19, 11am-Late.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Tacolicious

WeChat-Image_20230306140539.jpg

From 11am on it is RMB40 a Jameson Slushie or Jameson Ginger Ale, and RMB100 for six Jameson shots or four picklebacks.

Fri Mar 17 11am-Late.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Cages

Cages.jpg

Cages Jing'an is also pulling a St. Patrick's Day all-weekender, with Guinness RMB50, Reuben sandwiches RMB98, or both and a shot of Jameson for RMB108.

Fri-Sun Mar 17-19, 11am-Late.

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu.

Abbey Road

WeChat-Image_20230301120818.jpg

Abbey Road is celebrating on the Saturday, with happy hour all day on Guinness, and Irish band Doctor Midnight on from 8pm.

Sat Mar 18, 10.30am-Late.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

The Tipsy Fiddler

WeChat-Image_20230313135747.jpg

Over at The Tipsy Fiddler, on the 17th itself, doors open at 2pm with live Irish music from 8pm. They'll also be screening the final weekend of the Six Nation Rugby on the Saturday, while on Sunday there will be a traditional Celtic music session from 5pm, with all acoustic musicians welcome.

WeChat-Image_20230316130539.jpg

Fri-Sun Mar 17-19, 2pm-Late.

The Tipsy Fiddler, 135-6 Fahuazhen Lu, by Xingfu Lu 法华镇路135号-6, 近幸福路.

Post No Bills

WeChat-Image_20230316133553.jpg

Post No Bills are throwing another of their legendary block parties, and this time in honor of everyone's favorite snake-chaser, St. Patrick. Expect an Irish rock playlist, special cocktails and snacks and a river of Jameson, Guinness and green beer.

Sat Mar 18, 3pm-Late.

Post No Bills, 970 Wuding Lu, by Jiaozhou Lu 武定路970号，进胶州路.

St Patricks Day St. Patrick's Day

