Is It Worth Getting an MBA in China?

There are many benefits of an MBA: networking, leadership, and employability. But for expats living in China, there are also many challenges: language, location, working a full-time job, family…

So much so that you start to wonder – is it worth it?



Matthias Roth, from Germany, has been working in China since 2005. He’s the Technical Director at SOMMER Automation & Radio, Shanghai, and also a Year One student in Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University’s (XJTLU) International MBA for Executives program:

“I was lucky enough to get a management position relatively quickly, but that meant I had to learn things the hard way. I’m always looking for ways to refine my skills and improve myself.”

When he heard XJTLU in Suzhou offers a part-time International MBA, he jumped at the opportunity:

“It’s a fit for me because the program is taught in English. I can work full-time while getting a master’s degree from the University of Liverpool.”

Matthias Roth

Dr Nuno Camara, Program Director, says XJTLU’s International MBA helps executives expand their business network:

“A big benefit of the program is that people come from different industries, so they can learn from each other and develop relationships outside of their usual network.”

Roth adds:

“All my classmates are experienced professionals. We already started to ask each other for help in solving problems in our day-to-day jobs.”

Dr Camara says the program also appeals to domestic students because it enables them to manage and lead confidently in global contexts:

“Every year, we organize a UK study trip that can help students better understand the Western workplace and more easily navigate within global companies. Most of our graduates get ahead in their careers and land senior roles. “For both expats and domestic students, an International MBA is not meant to make anyone an expert in any one area, but to give them a generalist picture of the business. Through the program, they learn how to see the business more strategically.”

Dr. Nuno Camara

A Degree That Helps You Stay Ahead



Roth says that China has a very competitive business environment:

“A bit of experience may have been enough for an expat to get a highly paid job 15-20 years ago. But those days are long gone.

“International MBA can help you stay ahead. It will also help in case one has to go back to their home country, and the Triple Crown accreditation will become even more important, as this gives the program much better recognition.”



The Triple Crown refers to accreditations from AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business), EQUIS (EFMD Quality Improvement System) and AMBA (Association of MBAs).

XJTLU’s International Business School Suzhou is one of just over 100 business schools worldwide to accumulate all three.



“It’s an international qualification – a passport in the business world,” says Dr Camara.



Roth visited the campus before he made his final decision:

“I wanted to get a feel for the university, and I was impressed right from the start. I recommend expats who are considering further studies to visit the campus before enrollment. It will give you a better idea of the school and its environment.”

