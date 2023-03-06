  1. home
SCIS Open House | Meet Mr. Daniel Eschtruth

By Sponsored, March 6, 2023

The Director of Schools at Shanghai Community International School (SCIS), Daniel Eschtruth, shares his thoughts on the diverse and inclusive community of SCIS, and welcomes you to learn first-hand about the academic and enriching educational environment your child will experience here. 

SCIS boasts of a faculty body that provides a personalized approach to holistic education, ensuring all our students are successful in college and beyond. 

Join our Open House event on Friday, March 10 to understand the advanced educational framework of the International Baccalaureate, and learn how we will support your child to reach their fullest potential.

Find out how your child can thrive in a world-class international environment.

Scan the QR code below and sign up today! 

Limited seats may apply. 

SCIS. Exceptional Experiences.

