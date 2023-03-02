  1. home
  2. Articles

Open House | Meet the SCIS Community on March 10

By Sponsored, March 2, 2023

0 0

931664517694__pic_hd.jpg

Why Choose SCIS?

In everything SCIS does, SCIS believes in challenging the status quo. SCIS is committed to providing a truly international learning environment to develop inquiring, knowledgeable, and caring learners who contribute positively to their communities.

MicrosoftTeams-image-10-.jpg

Academic Excellence

As an International Baccalaureate (IB) World School, SCIS provides a full continuum of programs from Nursery to Grade 12, including the Primary Years Programme (PYP), Middle Years Programme (MYP), and IB Diploma Programme (IBDP).

The International Baccalaureate framework of education is an academically rigorous, college-preparatory program which is balanced by an emphasis on personal development and fostering academic, artistic, athletic, and global citizenship endeavors.

MicrosoftTeams-image-2-.jpg

The SCIS Community 

Since the foundation of the school, SCIS has maintained a strong reputation for creating a family-friendly community atmosphere. Community is at the core of the SCIS experience. As students, you will feel accepted and engaged. 

Parents are actively involved in joining with staff and students to create a strong learning environment. On each campus, the Parents and Friends Association (PAFA) organizes volunteer opportunities as well as community events. SCIS is more than a school, it’s a community.

WeChat-Image_20230302174918.jpg

Truly International

With over 60 nationalities and more than 35 languages represented across SCIS campuses, SCIS has roughly one-third of representation from the Americas, Europe, and Australia. At SCIS, there is no dominant culture, only internationalism.

SCIS-snapshot.png

Apply to SCIS

SCIS welcomes you to apply for admission. The deadlines are on a rolling basis, which means that SCIS Admissions review candidates and offer enrollment throughout the school year. Offers of enrollment are subject to space availability and candidate qualifications.

As a school operating near or at full capacity in most divisions, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible. The experienced staff at SCIS is available year-round to assist you.

ECE04625.jpg

Discover the SCIS community for yourself.

WeChat-Image_20230215130331.jpg

Attend the SCIS upcoming Open House on Friday, March 10. Limited seats apply.

wechat-QR-code-layout-wechat-that-sh.png

SCIS. Exceptional Experiences.

more news

The SCIS Culture: Caliber, Care & Chance

The SCIS Culture: Caliber, Care & Chance

Meet our four fierce Dragons who are proud to call SCIS home.

Voting Now Open in the That's Shanghai 2022 Food & Drink Awards

Voting Now Open in the That's Shanghai 2022 Food & Drink Awards

Stand up and be counted!

UPDATED: 13 Upcoming Shanghai School Open Days

UPDATED: 13 Upcoming Shanghai School Open Days

Time to check out your education options.

How a Rigorous IB Education Comes to Life at SCIS

Find out how your child can thrive in a rigorous IB World school at SCIS.

8,761 Cases, Restaurants Open in Panyu and COVID Testing Update

As cases rise, restaurants open.

11 Upcoming Shanghai School Open Days

Time to check out your education options.

Man Works So Much Overtime that Can’t Open His Eyes

The man had recently been working a lot of overtime in Fujian province.

How a Rigorous IB Education Comes to Life at SCIS

The better we can share an understanding of rigor, the better we partner to help students succeed.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Pearl S. Buck's 'The Good Earth' Published

The SCIS Culture: Caliber, Care & Chance

Using Your Driving License in Hong Kong, Macao and the Mainland

Allelique Founder Mane Velasco Unlocking the Science of Beauty

Last Chance to Vote in the That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

17 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

17 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

Open House | Meet the SCIS Community on March 10

Open House | Meet the SCIS Community on March 10

How a Professional Boxer Accidentally Became a Coach in Shanghai

How a Professional Boxer Accidentally Became a Coach in Shanghai

That's GBA School News Round Up

That's GBA School News Round Up

Get Your Tickets for the That’s GBA Food and Drink Awards

Get Your Tickets for the That’s GBA Food and Drink Awards

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives