Ex-Husband of Model Abby Choi Charged With Her Gruesome Murder

By Lars James Hamer, February 27, 2023

Model and socialite Abby Choi’s ex-husband and his parents have appeared in court after being charged in connection with her gruesome murder. 

Charges of murder have been handed to Alex Kwong (Choi’s former husband), his brother Anthony and their father Kwong Kau.

Their mother has also been charged with obstruction of justice. All four were denied bail. 

Choi, 28 years old, was reported missing on Wednesday. She was last seen in the Kowloon district of Hong Kong on Tuesday. 

It is believed that Choi was picking up her daughter from school at the time and CCTV footage shows her getting into Anthony Kwong’s car. 

Anthony was hired as Choi’s personal driver following her divorce from his brother and is alleged to have driven her to the scene where she was killed.

On Sunday, her dismembered body was found in a house in the rural Tai Po district, 272 kilometers from her last known sighting. 

Warning: readers may find the following details distressing. 

Police discovered her remains, alongside a meat slicer and electric saw at the scene. Some media outlets are also reporting that her head was found in a pot of soup and her legs were found in a fridge..

Alex Kwong was arrested while trying to flee Hong Kong by speedboat and carrying over HKD500,000 in cash and luxury watches worth HKD4 million.

It is believed that Kwong Kau was the mastermind behind the brutal killing. Kwong Kau was formerly employed as a criminal investigation sergeant at the Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, but resigned amid rape allegations. 

Choi and Alex were married when she was 18, and had two children together. They divorced after three years.

Choi later remarried, this time to the billionaire founder of the Tam Zai Rice Noodle food franchise. After her separation from Alex Kwong, Choi still supplied financial support to her ex-husband and his family. There were apparent financial disputes between both parties in the build-up to her murder.

Choi was an active socialite in Hong Kong and friends with many celebrities. She recently appeared on the front cover of the luxury fashion and lifestyle magazine L'Officiel Monaco.

[Image via Instagram]

