6 Amazing Trips to Take This Spring

8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp Adventure





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Tibet is a land of unique culture and stunning landscapes that will leave you with unforgettable memories.

This 8-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mount Everest) takes in the highlight attractions of the Roof of the World.

You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier, plus take in a far-reaching view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

5-Day Cambodia Tour to Siem Reap & Phnom Penh

This 5-day Cambodia tour includes the best of Siem Reap and the highlights of Phnom Penh.

Siem Reap is the gateway to the Angkor temple complex, covering the ancient capital city of Angkor Thom and the magnificent Angkor Wat. Hidden in the deep, a red temple Banteay Srei is waiting to be explored.



Then fly to Phnom Penh to have a full-day city tour, taking in the Silver Pagoda, National Museum, Royal Palace and Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum, delve into both the glorious and the dark history of Cambodia.



7-Day Guangxi Detian Waterfall & Weizhou Island Tour



Image courtesy of Joy Travel

In addition to the Guilin landscape and Yangshuo countryside scenery, Guangxi is filled with many off-the-beaten-path locations to discover: Asia’s largest transnational waterfall at the Sino-Vietnamese border, a grand underground cave system, otherworldly villages and the country’s largest volcanic island.

This is a tour for people who are keen on nature, adventure, sightseeing and exceptional photo opportunities.

Feel like a jungle explorer as you hike through the Tongling Grand Canyon with dramatic waterfalls, underground rivers, karst caves, hanging stalactites and thick virgin forests.

The transnational Detian Waterfall will take your breath away, while you can relax in Mingshi Village with its stunning scenery and idyllic countryside life.

And enjoy the lava landscape of dormant volcanic Weizhou Island, walking on unspoiled beaches and sampling fresh seafood.

4-Day Guizhou Minority Culture Tour with Huangguo Waterfall



Image courtesy of Joy Travel

The home to many ethnic minority groups, Guizhou is a natural and cultural gem in China, boasting exotic costumes, stunning natural marvels, artistic songs and dances and traditional peaceful ethnic villages.

Discover this mountainous province hidden in a corner of Southwest China that remains secreted away from the travel trail.

In this legendary land, you will meet Miao people and witness their brilliant and colorful culture, enjoy a full day exploring Huangguoshu, China’s largest – and arguably most beautiful – waterfall, and walk in the Karst stone forest.

3-Day Zhangjiajie Avatar Mountain Adventure



Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Located in the northern mountain ranges of the province, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries.



Today, with its towering karst spires and deep, forested canyons, Zhangjiajie has become one of China’s iconic landscapes; made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, it was the inspiration for the film Avatar.

The area also boasts the world's longest and highest glass bridge – walk it if you dare! – and Tianmen Cave, aka Heaven's Door.

8-Day Yunnan Pu'er Tour from Kunming to Xishuangbanna

This 8-day Yunnan tour will provide you with the perfect combination of 'Spring City' Kunming and 'Little Thailand of China' Xishuangbanna!

From the vibrant city of Kunming, experience the eternal 'breath of spring' and iconic karst stone forest.

Then take the bullet train to Pu'er to explore the charms of this coffee and tea growing region... and spend the night in a tree house!

Then travel on to Xishuangbanna, where China meets Thailand, and immerse yourself in incredible nature and experience a rainforest hike.



