8 More Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Spring

Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. This tour takes in Dali, Lijiang Old Town, trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La.

Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows. Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, local delicacies, handicrafts, plus singing and dancing with the locals. And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

3-Days Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort Romantic Staycation

This 3-day and 2 nights luxury seascape room package at Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort is just RMB3,099.



Package includes:



Luxury seascape room stay for two nights, including daily buffet breakfast for two adults

Romantic decoration of the room (including a bottle of red wine)



1x Romantic Thai Restaurant Set Dinner Package



1x Afternoon Tea for two in the lobby bar*



Enjoy free mini bar on the first day of your stay



CDF Sanya International duty-free shop discount of 5%



Photoshoot (5 photos & 15 second video)

*Upgraded to pool suite guests can have one afternoon tea for two floating in the pool

Upgrade



This package can be upgraded to a Lagoon Pool Room for extra RMB1,600



For more information, please call 0898 3299 8888

3-Days Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort Family Staycation

This 3-day and 2 nights luxury seascape room package at Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort is just RMB2,888. Special offer for extra bed, add just RMB200 per night.

Package includes:



Luxury seascape room stay for two nights, including daily buffet breakfast for two adults and two children (under 12 years old)

1x Buffet Dinner for two adults and two children (under 12 years old)

Sofitel Welcome Drink



Enjoy free mini bar on the first day of your stay

Le Petit Prince Story Parent-Child Activity Experience

Children's Water Park with revolving waterfall, rocket launcher water spray, dimple fountain, cyclone horn, double water gun, water swing and children's boat

Kid's Indoor Playground

Special candle lighting ceremony at every day at 6pm

Discount of 5-15% off at six duty free stores, with free shuttle bus from the hotel to the Haitang Bay International Tax Free Store*



Photoshoot (5 photos & 15 second video)

*Make an appointment with the hotel concierge one day in advance



For more information, please call 0898 3299 8888

4-Day Guizhou Minority Culture & Waterfall Tour



The home to many ethnic minority groups, Guizhou is a natural and cultural gem in China, boasting exotic costumes, stunning natural marvels, artistic songs and dances and traditional peaceful ethnic villages.

Discover this mountainous province hidden in a corner of Southwest China that remains secreted away from the travel trail.

In this legendary land, you will meet Miao people and witness their brilliant and colorful culture, enjoy a full day exploring Huangguoshu, China’s largest – and arguably most beautiful – waterfall, and walk in the Karst stone forest.

8-Day Silk Road Tour of Qinghai & Gansu



Immerse yourself in legend and feel the pulse of civilization as you explore the treasures of the Silk Road, the bridge between history and today.

This eight-day classic Silk Road trip will bring you the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders.



Starting your journey from Xining, you will then have the chance to visit Qinghai Lake, Chaka Salt Lake, the sunset view of Zhangye Rainbow Mountain, the Jiayuguan Pass and more.

You'll also get to go camel trekking and sand sliding at Echoing-sand Mountain and visit the Dunhuang Mogao Caves.



5-Day Xishuangbanna Exotic Culture Tour



Nicknamed 'Little Thailand,' Xishuangbanna boasts awe-inspiring tropical scenery, unique Dai minority culture and a pleasant climate all year round. Marvel at its tropical botanical landscape and then experience a thrilling walk on the 'air corridor' hanging 100 meters above the original rainforest.

Visit local markets with exotic snacks and products after stepping into some of the best-preserved Dai villages and former royal gardens of the Dai kingdom. Visit Thai style monasteries, encounter wild animals and hundreds of years old tea trees.

8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp Adventure





Tibet is a land of unique culture and stunning landscapes that will leave you with unforgettable memories.

This eight-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mount Everest) takes in the highlight attractions of the Roof of the World.

You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier, plus take in a far-reaching view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

4-Days Xi'an Essence & Mount Hua Adventure



Boasting over 3,000 years of history, Xi’an always impresses visitors with a large amount of historical and cultural heritage sites.

During this five-day Xi’an itinerary, you will be guided to all the highlights of this ancient capital city, including the City Wall, Muslim Quarter, Wild Goose Pagoda, world-renowned Terracotta Warriors and more.

It will also take in Mount Hua, with the challenge of a steep hike at the major scenic spot.

