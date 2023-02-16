  1. home
A Peek at Universal Beijing Resort’s New Transportation Hub

By Alistair Baker-Brian, February 16, 2023

A new transportation hub is under construction connecting Universal Beijing Resort with other parts of Tongzhou district and beyond. 

According to a post on the website of Tongzhou District People’s Government of Beijing Municipality, the new hub is located to the northwest of Universal Beijing Resort. It will connect with Qunfang Subway Station on Line 7, as well as with 5-6 public bus routes. 

The 85,000-square-meter hub – stretching two storeys underground and 10 storeys above ground – will also include a 5-star hotel, a rooftop garden and various commercial services, amongst other things. 

It is expected to open sometime around the end of 2024. 

46221676531891_.pic.jpg

Image via Weibo/@北京日报

As well as providing added convenience for tourists staying in Beijing, the hub is expected to help residents of Tongzhou district, and make Universal Beijing Resort more accessible to those in areas bordering the Beijing municipality in Hebei province. 

As Beijing’s Municipal Administrative Center, efforts are underway to better connect Tongzhou district with the rest of Beijing, as well as with the wider Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, known as jing jin ji (京津冀). 

A number of new Beijing Subway lines are set to open in the coming months and years, including Line 22 which connects the Beijing CBD with Tongzhou, Sanhe city in Hebei province and Beijing’s Pinggu district. 

READ MORE: Here's How the Beijing Subway Will Look in the Near Future

READ MORE: THIS Mega Beijing Subway Station Will Be a 5-Line Interchange

[Cover image via Weibo/@北京房产]

Beijing Beijing Subway Transportation Universal Beijing Resort

