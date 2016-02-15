9 Awesome Things To Do This Week and On Valentine's Day

Feb 11: Jazz & Swing Ball

7.30-Late (Admission starts from 7pm)

At door: single ticket, RMB228, double ticket RMB418

Early bird: single ticket RMB168, double ticket RMB298

Early bird ticket deadline: 23:59 midnight (the day before the event)

Feb 12: Stand up open mic at The Flames

Its time to close out the weekend with some good laughs!

Feb 12: Spring Dance

14:00-19:50

WORKSHOP

6 hours guest boutique course

21:00-01:00

DANCE PARTY

Guest performance

6 HOUR WORKSHOP+PARTY

Early bird: RMB388

On the door: RMB488

PARTY



Dress theme: Men's formal/Women's Red



Early bird :RMB188

At door: RMB288

The dance ticket includes one drink/soft drink. The early bird ticket is valid until 12:00 pm on the 11th. The ticket is non-refundable and transferable after purchase.

FREE PARKING

Feb 13: Dutch Day at Brass House

DUTCH DAY @ Brass House

Head down to BRASS HOUSE for Dutch Day and some great deals!



Happy hour (5:00-10:00PM) everyday

30% off on all the beers!

Better yet! One free Corona with RMB100 you spend.

Feb 14: BBQ's Day Tuesday

Free Platter of BBQ For Every RMB100 Drink Coupon

Pork

Chicken

Sausage

Corn



Vegetabbles



Live Music By Albert&Reyvid



Happy Valentine's Day at Il Faro

APPETIZER

Sauteed shrimps and Sausage, with asparagus in garlic sauce

Italian dumplings soup in light chicken broth *2

PASTA/RISOTTO (Choose One)

Risotto with Foie Gras, mixed mushrooms, Mascarpone cheese

Spaghetti with imported Lobster in garlic and cherry tomato sauce

MAIN COURSE

Grilled Australian M3 Angus Rib-eye with roasted potatoes, and asparagus

DESSERT

Chocolate Mousse

SET FOR COUPLE: 688

(Extra RMB100 can get 2 glasses of Mulled Wine or Wine by glasses or Cocktail)

Valentine's Day menu at Le Comptoir

The menu is RMB888 for two people and advance booking is required!

Valentine's Day menu at L’Avenue

On the night of February 14 L'Avenue will launch a seven-style exclusive dinner

Menu Price: RMB1488

Wine Pairing: RMB588

* Add 10% service charge

Feb 15-16: Live bands at Sanyou

