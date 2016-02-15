9 Awesome Things To Do This Week and On Valentine's Day

Feb 11: Jazz & Swing Ball
7.30-Late (Admission starts from 7pm)
At door: single ticket, RMB228, double ticket RMB418
Early bird: single ticket RMB168, double ticket RMB298
Early bird ticket deadline: 23:59 midnight (the day before the event)
Feb 12: Stand up open mic at The Flames
Its time to close out the weekend with some good laughs!
Feb 12: Spring Dance
14:00-19:50
WORKSHOP
6 hours guest boutique course
21:00-01:00
DANCE PARTY
Guest performance
6 HOUR WORKSHOP+PARTY
Early bird: RMB388
On the door: RMB488
PARTY
Dress theme: Men's formal/Women's Red
Early bird :RMB188
At door: RMB288
The dance ticket includes one drink/soft drink. The early bird ticket is valid until 12:00 pm on the 11th. The ticket is non-refundable and transferable after purchase.
FREE PARKING
Feb 13: Dutch Day at Brass House
DUTCH DAY @ Brass House
Head down to BRASS HOUSE for Dutch Day and some great deals!
Happy hour (5:00-10:00PM) everyday
30% off on all the beers!
Better yet! One free Corona with RMB100 you spend.
Feb 14: BBQ's Day Tuesday
Free Platter of BBQ For Every RMB100 Drink Coupon
Pork
Chicken
Sausage
Corn
Vegetabbles
Live Music By Albert&Reyvid
Happy Valentine's Day at Il Faro
APPETIZER
Sauteed shrimps and Sausage, with asparagus in garlic sauce
Italian dumplings soup in light chicken broth *2
PASTA/RISOTTO (Choose One)
Risotto with Foie Gras, mixed mushrooms, Mascarpone cheese
Spaghetti with imported Lobster in garlic and cherry tomato sauce
MAIN COURSE
Grilled Australian M3 Angus Rib-eye with roasted potatoes, and asparagus
DESSERT
Chocolate Mousse
SET FOR COUPLE: 688
(Extra RMB100 can get 2 glasses of Mulled Wine or Wine by glasses or Cocktail)
Valentine's Day menu at Le Comptoir
The menu is RMB888 for two people and advance booking is required!
Valentine's Day menu at L’Avenue
On the night of February 14 L'Avenue will launch a seven-style exclusive dinner
Menu Price: RMB1488
Wine Pairing: RMB588
* Add 10% service charge
Feb 15-16: Live bands at Sanyou
