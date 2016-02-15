  1. home
9 Awesome Things To Do This Week and On Valentine's Day

By Lars James Hamer, February 9, 2023

Feb 11: Jazz & Swing Ball

7.30-Late (Admission starts from 7pm)

At door: single ticket, RMB228, double ticket RMB418

Early bird: single ticket RMB168, double ticket RMB298

Early bird ticket deadline: 23:59 midnight (the day before the event)

See a listing for B.Park

Feb 12: Stand up open mic at The Flames

Its time to close out the weekend with some good laughs!

See a listing for The Flames

Feb 12: Spring Dance

14:00-19:50

WORKSHOP

6 hours guest boutique course

21:00-01:00

DANCE PARTY

Guest performance

6 HOUR WORKSHOP+PARTY

Early bird: RMB388

On the door: RMB488

PARTY

Dress theme: Men's formal/Women's Red

Early bird :RMB188

At door: RMB288

The dance ticket includes one drink/soft drink.  The early bird ticket is valid until 12:00 pm on the 11th.  The ticket is non-refundable and transferable after purchase.

FREE PARKING

See a listing for 1819 Steak

Feb 13: Dutch Day at Brass House

DUTCH DAY  @ Brass House 

Head down to BRASS HOUSE for Dutch Day and some great deals!

Happy hour (5:00-10:00PM) everyday 

30% off on all the beers!

Better yet! One free Corona with RMB100 you spend.

See a listing for Brass House

Feb 14: BBQ's Day Tuesday

Free Platter of BBQ For Every RMB100 Drink Coupon

Pork

Chicken

Sausage

Corn

Vegetabbles

Live Music By Albert&Reyvid

See a listing for Ayos Phillipine Bistro Truck

Happy Valentine's Day at Il Faro

APPETIZER

Sauteed shrimps and Sausage, with asparagus in garlic sauce

Italian dumplings soup in light chicken broth *2

PASTA/RISOTTO (Choose One)

Risotto with Foie Gras, mixed mushrooms, Mascarpone cheese

Spaghetti with imported Lobster in garlic and cherry tomato sauce

MAIN COURSE

Grilled Australian M3 Angus Rib-eye with roasted potatoes, and asparagus

DESSERT

Chocolate Mousse

SET FOR COUPLE: 688

(Extra RMB100 can get 2 glasses of Mulled Wine or Wine by glasses or Cocktail)

See a listing for il Faro

Valentine's Day menu at Le Comptoir

The menu is RMB888 for two people and advance booking is required!

See a listing for Le Comptoir

Valentine's Day menu at L’Avenue

On the night of February 14 L'Avenue will launch a seven-style exclusive dinner

Menu Price: RMB1488

Wine Pairing: RMB588

* Add 10% service charge

See a listing for L'Avenue

Feb 15-16: Live bands at Sanyou

See a listing for SanYou

