16 Awesome Things To Do in Guangzhou





Feb 9: Hooley's-Trivia Night

Feb 10: Stand Up Comedy Spotlight

TakeOut Comedy is very excited to present Beijing based comedian DONNIE FAN live in Guangzhou at Hooley’s on Friday February 10th!

This young comedian has been touring across China for the last few years and we finally have the chance to bring him to Guangzhou! Fresh off filming his iQiYi special, Donnie is ready to bring his act down south for a great night of laughs. Supporting acts for that night also include Shenzhen based comic Steven Kukin and Guangzhou’s Sidanii!

Doors for the 2nd floor are open to ticket holders at 6:30pm. Show starts at 7:30pm. Be sure to arrive early to grab your drinks, food and a good seat for the show!

Tickets are on sale now! Grab yours by scanning the QR code on the poster or add the WeChat ID: kickit2016

Feb 10: Glow Party





On Friday, February 10, Ilford and DJ Adrian invite you to the GLOW party.

With backlights, free face(body) paint that will glow up and glow sticks.

For extra effect, wear white gloves and light-coloured gloves.

Next to the special light effect, DJ Adrian will play the best dance songs from the 80s until now.

The party starts at 8pm and tickets are available by scanning the QR Code on the poster.

Feb 11: Beer Academy - Valentine’s Special

Time: 5pm-7pm

Date: Saturday, February 11

Ticket Includes:

1. Welcome drink

2. Fun Ice Breaker Game

3. 1H Beer Class

4. 4 types of beer & food tasting

5. Buy one brooklyn lager（400ml/3L) get one free voucher

Back by popular demand, The Happy Monk x Carlsberg x Brooklyn Beer Academy English Edition Valentine's Special is HERE!!

Are you ready to explore the mysteries of beer with our fab insrtuctor?

Beer knowledge and theory introduction, fun game as well as beer and snacks tasting. Sounds perfect, right?

Scan the QR code to purchase

Feb 11: The Music of James Bond

February 11, 2023 (Saturday), 8pm



The Music of James Bond, Performed by the Guangzhou Symphony Orchestra

Selected music from multiple James Bond films released from 1962 to 2008.

Tickets: RMB580, RMB380, RMB280, RMB180, RMB80 (ordinary ticket)

Xinghai Concert Hall member discounts, student cards and limited discounts for the elderly are applicable.

Feb 11: Revibe Rooftop Party at Azul

Juliano and his fans from all over the world bring the beautiful music experience to Azul every Saturday.

Feb 11: Goat City at Emo Lab

GOATCITY - represents the top HIPHOP music in Guangzhou, Yangcheng. This group of young people, who have not been tamed by the mainstream market, retain the original wild nature and true emotion of HIPHOP music, and strive to transform the depressed local HIPHOP atmosphere. After a year of dormancy, they returned to the stage with more music projects, announcing their sovereignty and status.

Feb 11-12: Buy One, Get One Everyday Weekend at Hooley's

Buy 1 Get 1 Free Hand Seltzer RMB35 at Hooley's.

Feb 11-24: Performers at Saturn



9.30pm-late

February 11: Tribute to Hong Kong Music Series

February 12: Jazz Vibraphone

February 24: The ultimate romance of saxophone

Feb 11-March 12: Puer Aeternus

In Jung's collective unconscious theory, human beings have the inborrcollective common memory. As one of the archetypes of collective personality, 'Puer Aeternus' represents a group of adults who have always beenchildren in their hearts with strong curiosity, longing for freedom and adventure, opposing boundary bondages. However, it would be also bound toexperience trauma and growing up in reality. This exhibition takes 'searchand cure' as a clue, displays series of sculptures, prints and video installation of "Inner Children" theme from Xiaogi Xu, The audience could find theirinner Puer Aeternus' at the scene and experience the spiritual processfrom watching art to discovering and accepting themselves.

Feb 13: Tipsy Tapas

About three or five good friends, you don't need all kinds of delicacies, you only need to be slightly drunk once.

Feb 13: Super Bowl Party at The Goat

BREAKFAST BUFFET

Live on GZ's Biggest Screens



Free Flow Specials



Bloody Mary&Mimosa Specials



Prizes



Halftime: Rihanna



Early Bird: RMB118 (Before February 7)

Regular: RMB158 (February 7-12)

At The Door: RMB200

Weekly Specials at Armada Turkish Restaurant





