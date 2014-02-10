  1. home
25 Different Valentine's Day Dates to Enjoy With Your Partner

By That's, February 8, 2023

Valentine's Menu The Goat

This year for Valentine’s Day, GOAT are giving you the opportunity to prove your love!

Have dinner at The Goat with your lover, and they will take your picture on a Polaroid. 

Bring the photo (and the same partner) on Valentine’s Day next year and we will buy your dinner! 

If you bring your new lover and the old lover together, they will buy you a shot!

See a listing for GOAT

Valentine's Day Dinner at The Eating Table

Valentine's Day double package price at RMB999 for two people.

Meal time:

The first round: 5.30-7.30pm

The second round: 8-10pm

Make a reservation by calling: 0755-83228292

See a listing for The Eating Table

Crowne Plaza Valentine's Day_20230206170230.jpeg

Double Tree by Hilton

_20230206170219.jpeg

Indulge you and your loved one at DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou Zengcheng, a new opening hotel at the city center oasis of Zengcheng on Valentine’s Day. Enjoy the seafood buffet feast at OPUS+JU Restaurant during the romantic night and stay at 80 sq.m. Deluxe Suite with the 270 degree city or mountain view. This package for two persons starts from CNY1,314 per room night. Call 8281 2888 to make a reservation.

_20230208113048.jpg

Mariot Hotel Tianhe

awefsdzcvx-.jpg

On Valentine's Day, invite your loved one to a romantic dinner and come to City Bistro to enjoy the menu specially presented by the culinary team. Dishes include roasted whole lamb and customized dessert.

InterContinental Guangzhou

_20230203163122.jpg

_202302031631221.jpeg

_202302031631223.jpg

_202302031631225.jpg

Mandarin Oriental, Guangzhou

_202302071506401.jpeg

This Valentine’s Day, pamper your loved one with a unique dining experience at Mandarin Oriental, Guangzhou. 

A sumptuous feast at Ebony 

Treat yourselves to a sumptuous Valentine’s Day set dinner including La Bourriche oysters, poached Atlantic lobster, Australian M5 striploin and many more.

The inspired combination of oyster with elderflower and green apple makes for a stunning treat for the eyes and taste buds.

Romantic Set Dinner

RMB2,199* | for two

Available on 14 February 2023

* Price is subject to 15% service charge

Valentine's  Day at Park Hyatt Guangzhou

.jpeg

With Valentine's Day fast approaching, spoil your loved one with a truly memorable getaway at Park Hyatt Guangzhou complemented by Park Hyatt’s gastronomic delights and romantic experience for a one-of-a-kind celebration to remember.

Valentine’s Day Dining

Indulge in the chef's Valentine creations above the sky on 65F with Canton Tower or CBD views and enjoy romantic moments created exclusively for you.

Living Room | Romantic five-course set dinner | RMB2,888 per couple

Dining Room | Romantic six-course set dinner | RMB2,688 per couple

* The menus above include one glass of champagne, one glass of white wine and one glass of red wine for two persons.

Valentine’s Day Room Package

Celebrate love and create unforgettable memories with a romantic staycation at Executive Suite. The Romance package include one-night stay at an Executive Suite, Valentine’s Day dinner for two at Dining Room, breakfast for two, romance decoration, in-room bubble bath and one bottle of sparkling wine. It is priced at RMB9,999 per room night.

Valentine’s Day Spa Indulgence

Pamper at The Spa with the holiday exclusive package priced at RMB1,314, including a 30-min body scrubs and a 60-min aroma massage, in-room bubble bath and a bottle of wine.

Sheraton Guangzhou Nansha Hotel

_20230203160638.jpg

On the evening of February 14, the luxurious aerial advertisement will be hosted in the executive lounge on the 18th floor of Sheraton Guangzhou Nansha Hotel. It is under the guidance of many famous foreign chefs and at Italian food master Mr. Huang Yong, the executive chef of Western food who has held the same position in several international brand hotels for eight years.

The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou

_20230203181251.jpeg

“Buon San Valentino! Inspired by the legendary romance of Italy, Chef Diego will take you on a magical epicurean journey using the finest products and ingredients including the freshest Boston lobster and sumptuous Australian Wagyu M7 beef tenderloin. Paired with a gorgeous bottle of Castello Banfi, Chianti Classico Riserva ... it’s Amore!

Kempinski

kemp.jpg

Valentine's Day Set Menu

RMB1314 for two people.

5.30-9pm

February10-14

Please call The Living Room (020-8888999) two hours in advance to make an appointment.

Get a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine or selected red wine reserve one day in advance.

The Westin Guangzhou

.jpeg

Three set meals ranging from RMB520 to RMB999. 

China Hotel

_202302081214073.jpeg

Celebrate eternal love and treat your Valentine to a romantic dinner date at Café Veranda with hearty gastronomic offers. Featuring Tournedos Rossini, a wide selection of international delights and dainty desserts that are crafted by the star chef team. Romance your date with the night view at the seat by the window as you spill your hearts out over a Jade Dove Caberent Sauvignon Merlot.

Conrad Guangzhou

_20230207171858.jpeg

Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou

_20230203175645.jpeg

_202302031756451.jpeg

Grand Hyatt Guangzhou

_20230208112416.jpg

Hilton Guangzhou Baiyun

_20230208175846.jpeg

Jumeirah Hotel Guangzhou

_20230208112506.jpeg

Shangri-La Hotel, Guangzhou

Untitled.jpg

Sofitel Guangzhou Sunrich

Untitled.jpg

Pamper your better half with exclusive 6-course romantic set menu at Le Grill of Sofitel Guangzhou Sunrich. Let the French delicacies express the heat of love. Menu features stunning starters of French Oysters, Champagne Bubbles and Caviar, there are two options for mains include Slow Roasted Boston Lobster or Charcoal Grilled Australian Wagyu Tenderloin. Available on February 14, 2023, CNY 1,314 net per couple. TEL: 020-3819 0898

W Guangzhou

Untitled-3.jpg

Treat your special one with signature dishes at KIBUNE with a Valentine's Day menu with high-end ingredients along with a romantic atmosphere. 

White Swan Hotel

Untitled-4.jpg

River Café Valentine's Day Set Menu

Appetizer

Goose Liver Mousse, Baked Chicken Wing with Durian

Baked Mushrooms with Cheese Butter & Herb Salad

Abalone & Scallop Salad with Honey Mustard Dressing

Soup

Lobster Consommé with Morel 

Entrée

Escargots Bourguignon with Cheese

Sherbet

Main Course

Grilled New Zealand Beef

Dessert

Raspberry Parfait with Jam

Fruit Plate

Coffee or Tea

Petit Four

RMB1314 for two persons

Prices are subject to 15% Service Charge & Gov't Tax


