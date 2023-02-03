6 More Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Spring

3-Day Harbin Ice & Snow World Tour





Want to see Harbin as a winter wonderland? One of the four largest ice festivals in the world, Harbin’s iteration is a must-see for the sheer spectacle of its giant lit-up ice sculptures.

This trip also takes in Russian-styled Volga Manor, the big cats of the Siberian Tiger Park, old Western-style buildings on Central Street and much more.



3-Day Zhangjiajie Avatar Mountain Adventure



Located in the northern mountain ranges of the province, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries.



Today, with its towering karst spires and deep, forested canyons, Zhangjiajie has become one of China’s iconic landscapes; made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, it was the inspiration for the film Avatar.

The area also boasts the world's longest and highest glass bridge – walk it if you dare! – and Tianmen Cave, aka Heaven's Door.

2-Day Shaolin Kung Fu & Longmen Grottoes



Boasting UNESCO World Heritage List sites Longmen Grottoes and the world famous Shaolin Temple, Luoyang is the cradle of Chinese civilization; 105 emperors of 13 dynasties made it their capital.

Taoism originated here, and it is the place where the first Buddhist temple was set up by the government.

Ancient inventions such as the seismograph, armillary sphere, paper making, printing and the compass also originated here.

Spend a fruitful weekend exploring its historical majesty.

8-Day Silk Road Tour of Qinghai & Gansu



Immerse yourself in legend and feel the pulse of civilization as you explore the treasures of the Silk Road, the bridge between history and today.

This eight-day classic Silk Road trip will bring you the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders.



Starting your journey from Xining, you will then have the chance to visit a lot of highlights, including Qinghai Lake, Chaka Salt Lake, the sunset view of Zhangye Rainbow Mountain and the Jiayuguan Pass.

You'll also get to go camel trekking and sand sliding at Echoing-sand Mountain, and visit the Dunhuang Mogao Caves.



8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp Adventure





Tibet is a land of unique culture and stunning landscapes that will leave you with unforgettable memories.

This eight-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mount Everest) takes in the highlight attractions of the Roof of the World.

You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier, plus take in a far-reaching view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

3-Days Xi'an Essence with Terracotta Warriors



Boasting over 3,000 years of history, Xi’an always impresses visitors with a large amount of historical and cultural heritage sites.

During this three-day Xi’an getaway, you will be guided to all the highlights of this ancient capital city, including the City Wall, Muslim Quarter, Wild Goose Pagoda, Grand Tang Dynasty Everbright City and, of course, world-renowned Terracotta Warriors.

