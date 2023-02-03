  1. home
  2. Articles

6 More Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Spring

By Sponsored, February 3, 2023

0 0

3-Day Harbin Ice & Snow World Tour

WeChat-Image_20230203152912.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Want to see Harbin as a winter wonderland? One of the four largest ice festivals in the world, Harbin’s iteration is a must-see for the sheer spectacle of its giant lit-up ice sculptures.

This trip also takes in Russian-styled Volga Manor, the big cats of the Siberian Tiger Park, old Western-style buildings on Central Street and much more.

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Zhangjiajie Avatar Mountain Adventure

WeChat-Image_20230203152923.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Located in the northern mountain ranges of the province, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries.

Today, with its towering karst spires and deep, forested canyons, Zhangjiajie has become one of China’s iconic landscapes; made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, it was the inspiration for the film Avatar.

The area also boasts the world's longest and highest glass bridge – walk it if you dare! – and Tianmen Cave, aka Heaven's Door.

For More Information Click Here

2-Day Shaolin Kung Fu & Longmen Grottoes

WeChat-Image_20230203152926.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Boasting UNESCO World Heritage List sites Longmen Grottoes and the world famous Shaolin Temple, Luoyang is the cradle of Chinese civilization; 105 emperors of 13 dynasties made it their capital.

Taoism originated here, and it is the place where the first Buddhist temple was set up by the government. 

Ancient inventions such as the seismograph, armillary sphere, paper making, printing and the compass also originated here.

Spend a fruitful weekend exploring its historical majesty.

For More Information Click Here

8-Day Silk Road Tour of Qinghai & Gansu

WeChat-Image_20230203152929.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Immerse yourself in legend and feel the pulse of civilization as you explore the treasures of the Silk Road, the bridge between history and today.

This eight-day classic Silk Road trip will bring you the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders.

Starting your journey from Xining, you will then have the chance to visit a lot of highlights, including Qinghai Lake, Chaka Salt Lake, the sunset view of Zhangye Rainbow Mountain and the Jiayuguan Pass.

You'll also get to go camel trekking and sand sliding at Echoing-sand Mountain, and visit the Dunhuang Mogao Caves.

For More Information Click Here

8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp Adventure

WeChat-Image_20230203152932.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Tibet is a land of unique culture and stunning landscapes that will leave you with unforgettable memories. 

This eight-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mount Everest) takes in the highlight attractions of the Roof of the World.

You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier, plus take in a far-reaching view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

For More Information Click Here

3-Days Xi'an Essence with Terracotta Warriors

WeChat-Image_20230203152936.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Boasting over 3,000 years of history, Xi’an always impresses visitors with a large amount of historical and cultural heritage sites.

During this three-day Xi’an getaway, you will be guided to all the highlights of this ancient capital city, including the City Wall, Muslim Quarter, Wild Goose Pagoda, Grand Tang Dynasty Everbright City and, of course, world-renowned Terracotta Warriors.

For More Information Click Here

Got a Travel Deal You'd Like to Promote?

Contact Christy via email at christycai@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]

Travel Spring

more news

Where To Get a COVID Test for International Travel in Guangzhou

Where To Get a COVID Test for International Travel in Guangzhou

A handy list of hospitals that offer English COVID test results.

15 New Cases in Shanghai, Travel to China Measures Eased

15 New Cases in Shanghai, Travel to China Measures Eased

The saga continues...

New Travel Policies in Shenzhen and Restrictions in Guangzhou

New Travel Policies in Shenzhen and Restrictions in Guangzhou

Daily update.

Updated Travel Rules from Shenzhen to Guangzhou

Take note of these rules before traveling between Guangzhou and Shenzhen

2 New COVID Cases, National Travel Policy Updated

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

48-Hour COVID Test Required for Almost EVERYONE Planning Travel

The requirement applies to almost anyone traveling between September 10 and October 31.

ATTENTION: This Beijing Travel Rule has Changed

The new nationwide rules mean that almost everyone traveling must have a 48-hour COVID test.

Leaving Beijing for Mid-Autumn? Remember These Travel Rules

Certain COVID-related travel rules for leaving and entering Beijing still apply.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Haicheng Earthquake Prediction World First

This Day in History: Wellington Koo, the Dapper Diplomat

This Day in History: Deng Xiaoping's Historic Visit to the US

A Top Class British Education in the Heart of Shanghai

Hong Kong-Mainland COVID Tests & Travel Quota to be Scrapped

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Can I Access 2 WeChat Accounts with the Same Phone Number?

Can I Access 2 WeChat Accounts with the Same Phone Number?

6 More Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Spring

6 More Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Spring

IMPORTANT: Further Updates for Travel to & From HK and Macao

IMPORTANT: Further Updates for Travel to & From HK and Macao

Shanghai School News Roundup: January 2022

Shanghai School News Roundup: January 2022

A Top Class British Education in the Heart of Shanghai

A Top Class British Education in the Heart of Shanghai

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives