  1. home
  2. Articles

Did You Know Beijing ‘Originated’ in Xicheng District?

By That's Beijing, February 2, 2023

0 0

When you think of Xicheng district, places which spring to mind might include Shichahai lake, Beihai park, Xidan shopping area, among others. 

However, when it comes to history, one of the district’s most prized locations is somewhere that doesn’t necessarily fall within the typical Beijing tourist trail. 

Take a walk along the Xihucheng river (西护城河) which runs parallel with Guang’an Men Bei Jie and Guang’an Men Nan Jie, and you’ll comes across plenty of sites related to ‘Ji City’ (蓟城) – the original city which forms the “root” of Beijing as we know it today. 

45511675259329_.pic.jpg

The Xihucheng River

Going Back 3,000 Years

While evidence of human ancestry in Beijing dates back around 700,000 years with the discovery of Peking Man at Zhoukoudian in Fangshan district, Beijing as a city is usually deemed to have a history of around 3,000 years. "Three-thousand years as a city" and "800 years as a capital" might be lines you've heard before.

Zhou Ren Zhi – a former professor of history at Peking University – explains, as quoted in Beijing Daily, that Ji City emerged during the early years of the Western Zhou Dynasty (1100BC-771BC).

The strategically-located city finds itself in present-day Xicheng district. Its significance was recognized by the district government of Xuanwu – the former name for Xicheng district – in 1995 when a commemorative pillar was erected in Binhe park beside Xihucheng river. 

Continue walking south from the pillar and you’ll come across another monument commemorating the ‘building of Beijing.’ 

45611675260881_.pic.jpg

Jinzhongdu Park

Walk further south still, and you’ll eventually reach Jinzhongdu park, beside which is a small museum documenting the origins of the capital (known in Chinese as jianduzhishi (建都之始)). 

How to Get There

While we recognize that this doesn’t necessarily have the same appeal as Temple of Heaven Park, Forbidden City or other big-league Beijing ancient attractions, it could make for a nice afternoon stroll to a part of the capital you might not normally set foot in. 

With that in mind, see below how to get there (starting the walk at Binhe Park):  

By public transport, you can take Line 7 to Guang’an Men Nei subway station; take Exit A and head west and then north on Guang’an Men Nei Da Jie and Guang’an Men Bei Jie, respectively. 

By ride-hailing service, input 滨河公园 (Binhe park).  

45651675329263_.pic.jpg

The north part of the walk

45661675329265_.pic.jpg

The south part of the walk

READ MORE: Exploring the Beijing Watchtower Which 'Got the Cold Shoulder'

[All images via That's/Alistair Baker-Brian; cover pic of 'Origins of the Capital' Museum]

xicheng Beijing History

more news

Opium & Treason: Qi Xieyuan, Shanghai’s Other Forgotten Warlord

Opium & Treason: Qi Xieyuan, Shanghai’s Other Forgotten Warlord

Diminutive in stature and with a lazy eye, Qi refused to be overlooked.

Experiencing Northwest Yunnan Through an Environmentalist Lens

Experiencing Northwest Yunnan Through an Environmentalist Lens

Ecotouring Dali, Lijiang and Shangrila

Return of the Mac: How To Get In and Out of Macao

Return of the Mac: How To Get In and Out of Macao

A handy guide on how to get in and out of Macao.

Live the French Way at Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort

Enjoy Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort's incredible RMB3900 room package until October 29.

What’s so Great About This Spot on Beijing’s 2nd Ring Road?

Aside from a well known tourist attraction, Beijing's Dongbianmian also features a great spot for a few snaps.

Sinoviniculture: Uncorking China’s Winemaking Potential

A series exploring China's maverick winemakers and flourishing wine industry

Your Comprehensive Guide for Traveling Home and Back to China

Thinking about visiting home during COVID-19 times? Not sure how to do it? We've got you covered.

Guizhou Guide: Diverse Minority Culture and Surreal Scenery

Rolling mountains, flowing waterfalls, traditional minority villages and rice terraces make Guizhou a favorite spot.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Haicheng Earthquake Prediction World First

This Day in History: Wellington Koo, the Dapper Diplomat

This Day in History: Deng Xiaoping's Historic Visit to the US

Trips Abroad Up 640% Over Chinese New Year

6 Newly Released Books on China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Did You Know Beijing ‘Originated’ in Xicheng District?

Did You Know Beijing ‘Originated’ in Xicheng District?

This Day in History: Haicheng Earthquake Prediction World First

This Day in History: Haicheng Earthquake Prediction World First

Hong Kong-Mainland COVID Tests & Travel Quota to be Scrapped

Hong Kong-Mainland COVID Tests & Travel Quota to be Scrapped

Shanghai School News Roundup: January 2022

Shanghai School News Roundup: January 2022

6 Awesome Street Food Markets in Shenzhen & Guangzhou

6 Awesome Street Food Markets in Shenzhen & Guangzhou

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives