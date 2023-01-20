20 Famous People Born in the Year of the Rabbit

Just a list of celebrities (in no particular order) born in the Year of the Rabbit!

David Beckham

David Beckham OBE is arguably one of the greatest footballers of his generation, Golden Balls having lifted the Premier League six times, the FA Cup twice, the Champions League once and both LA Liga and Ligue 1 once.

Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar is considered to be one of the most influential hip-hop artists of his generation, known for his progressive music style and socially conscious songwriting. Lamar has sold over 70 million records in the United States alone.

Frank Sinatra

Frank Sinatra was one of the most popular and influential entertainers of the 1940s, 50s and 60s, and Ol' Blue Eyes is one of the world’s best-selling musicians of all time, with sales reaching 150 million.

Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is considered to be the GOAT of all basketballers, winning six NBA championships, an equal amount of Finals MVP awards, and six season MVP awards.

Lionel Messi

From one GOAT to another, Lionel Messi has won all he can, including the World Cup, the COPA America, La Liga, the Champions League and more. During his time at Barcelona, he scored a staggering 474 goals in 520 games, and he also won six of his seven Ballon d’Or awards at the Spanish giants.

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp could have arguably made it into our list of infamous people born in the Year of the Rabbit due to his controversial breakup with Amber Heard and megapints of wine.

In 2012 Depp was the highest-paid actor in the world, in no small part due to his performance as Jack Sparrow in The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, and has enjoyed an illustrious career.

Albert Einstein

Widely acknowledged as one of the smartest and most influential people to have ever lived, Albert Einstein is best known for developing the theory of relativity and making important contributions to the theory of quantum mechanics.

He came to China once, too...

George Michael

Singer-songwriter George Michael rose to fame during the MTV generation, and is one of the best-selling musicians of all time. Michael, from Middlesex, England first came into the spotlight as a member of Wham! and then later embarked on a solo career.

Coolio

Gangsta’s Paradise. Enough said.

Marvin Gaye

The Prince of Soul, Marvin Gaye shaped the sound of Motown, R&B and Western music with classic songs such as ‘Ain’t That Peculiar,’ ‘Sexual Healing’ and ‘How Sweet It Is.’ Gaye’s life came to a tragic end on April 1, 1984, when he was shot and killed by his own father, Marvin Gaye Sr.

Robin Williams

American actor and comedian Robin Williams was widely known for his improvisational skills and stellar performances in Good Will Hunting, Good Morning, Vietnam, Jumanji and plenty more movies that shaped the lives of many.

However, despite being a great comic as well as an actor, Williams tragically killed himself in 2014 after a long battle with depression.

Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova is one of the great tennis players to have ever lived, and is only one of 10 women (and the only Russian) to achieve a career grand slam (winning all four major championships in one year).

However, in 2016 she failed a drug test at the Australian Open, casting doubts on her previous tournament wins, until it was later revealed she took meldonium based on a doctor’s recommendation.

George Orwell

George Orwell is most renowned for writing Animal Farm and Nineteen Eighty-four, two books which definitely don’t reflect the political and social structures of the country we live in.

Kate Winslet

Arguably one of the UK’s most famous actresses, Kate Winslet has won an Academy Award, a Grammy, two Primetime Emmys, three BAFTAs and five Golden Globes.

As well as being Rose in Titanic, starring in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind was a huge moment in her career; she was cast against type, playing Clementine Kruczynski, a woman who has her memories of her boyfriend (played by Jim Carrey) erased.

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic was the world's No. 1 tennis player for a record total of 373 weeks and has won 21 Grand Slam titles. Djokovic won his first major title, the Australian Open in 2008, ending both Roger Feder and Rafael Nadal’s streak of 11 consecutive majors.

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos founded Amazon in 1994, a move that helped him become the world’s richest man in 2018. Bezos is currently the fifth richest man in the world and the first centibillionaire (a person with a net worth of at least 1 billion units of a given currency).

Tiger Woods

Born as Eldrick Tont Woods the golf superstar’s moniker ‘Tiger’ was given to him in honor of his father’s friend, South Vietnamese Colonel Vuong Dang Phong, who had also been known as Tiger.

In 2021, Woods was inducted into the World Golf Hall of fame and is arguably the greatest golf player ever.

Toby Maguire

AKA the greatest Spiderman ever, Toby Maguire most notably played Peter Parker in Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3 between 2002-07.

During this time, Maguire also started playing poker, and was tutored by professional player Daniel Negreanu. He has previously played in high-stake games alongside his friend and fellow actor Leonardo DiCaprio and televised tournaments.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie is the subject of one of the craziest stories we’ve ever heard.

In her early 20s, Jolie suffered from depression and planned on committing suicide. However, she didn’t want her family to feel guilty for not being able to prevent her death. So, the Hollywood superstar hired a hitman to kill her and make it look like a murder.

Surprisingly, the hitman rejected the job, telling Jolie to think about it and that if she really wanted to do it, she should contact him again in two months (which she obviously didn’t do).

She then became an actress.

Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage has become somewhat of a cult hero for making movies that are so bad, they’re great (Face/Off, Con Air... the list goes on).

His appearance in several ‘straight to video/DVD’ movies spanning several genres has only lifted his cult figure status, but the 59-year-old actor has also been in critically acclaimed movies such as Leaving Las Vegas and Lord of War.

[Images via Wikipedia]


