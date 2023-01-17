  1. home
XJTLU Adds New Master’s Scholarships for Expats

By Xinmin Han, January 17, 2023

Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University in Suzhou has extended its Master’s Friendship Scholarships to international students already living on the Chinese mainland. This new opportunity augments XJTLU’s broad range of scholarships for students of all study levels.

XJTLU, located in Suzhou, is an international joint venture university founded by the University of Liverpool in the UK and Xi’an Jiaotong University in China. All XJTLU’s degree programmes are delivered in English. 

Master’s Friendship Scholarships

Up to 30% of the total tuition for students from Russia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria, Ghana, and international students who live on the Chinese mainland at the time of application and will be full-time master’s students.

Click here or scan the QR code to read more:

frame-2-.png

XJTLU master’s scholarships also include:

Master’s Entry Scholarship

Partial entry scholarship of 20%, 30% or 50% of the total tuition for all full-time masters programmes, based on academic merit.

Master’s of Research Scholarship

Full scholarships for applicants with outstanding academic merits who apply for Master’s of Research programmes, including:

Government Talent Selection Programme for Msc Sustainable Construction

A government scholarship that will waive the full tuition fee and provide a basic living allowance for the 18-month programme for international students who are under age 30 at the start of the Msc Sustainable Construction programme (September 2023). Applicants must either be living outside of China at the time of application, or be enrolled as an international student at a university in Jiangsu province. 

Undergraduate XJTLU scholarships include:

Entry Scholarship for Outstanding Academic Applicants

Up to RMB44,000 (or up to 50% of the tuition fee) per year for international and China’s Hong Kong/Macao/Taiwan undergraduate students, based on academic excellence.

Industry-Leadership Scholarship

An additional 30 scholarships are available for international and China’s Hong Kong/Macao/Taiwan undergraduate students for the following programmes at XJTLU Entrepreneur College (Taicang):

WeChat-Image_20230116175938.jpg

China’s Hong Kong/Macao/Taiwan Scholarship

The Chinese Ministry of Education Jiangsu provincial government scholarships for students from China’s Hong Kong/ Macao/Taiwan are based on academic merit.

The University of Liverpool 2+2 Discount

Continuing XJTLU students who choose the 2+2 study route and transfer to The University of Liverpool for Years Three and Four will be offered a 10% discount of the tuition fees at the University of Liverpool.

Study Dushu Lake Ambassador Scheme

Up to 25% reduction of annual tuition fee and work placement may be available for all continuing students.

Progression Scholarship

Based on average marks in the previous academic session; currently RMB10,000 for first class marks and 5,000 RMB for second class marks.

XJTLU PhD scholarships for qualified candidates include:

  • A full scholarship of a tuition fee waiver for three years (RMB240,000 in total) and a monthly stipend of 5,000 RMB for three years (180,000 RMB in total);

  • A fees-only scholarship of a tuition fee waiver for three years (RMB240,000 in total);

  • A partial tuition-fee scholarship of up to 50% tuition fee reduction for three years (RMB120,000 in total).

Click here or scan the QR code to read more about XJTLU’s scholarships and discounts for international students or students from China’s Hong Kong/Macau/Taiwan:

 frame-2-.png

Chinese students from the Chinese mainland can click here for relevant scholarship information:

frame-3-.png

