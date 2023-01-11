  1. home
Where To Get a COVID Test for International Travel in Guangzhou

By Lars James Hamer, January 11, 2023

Although international travel has gotten a whole lot easier, some countries around the world now require a negative COVID test for passengers arriving from China.

For a full list of said countries, check here:

READ MORE: Traveling From China? These Countries Have COVID-19 Regulations

Often said test results need to be in English, so we’ve compiled a handy list of hospitals in Guangzhou and Shenzhen that are able to produce said reports!

Shenzhen

  • Shenzhen Futian District Maternal and Child Health Hospital, 1019 Jintian Road, Futian District, Phone number: 83823120, Opening hours: 8am-12pm, 2pm-9pm.

  • Shenzhen Futian District Second People's Hospital, Futian District, Shangmeilin Zhongkang Road Phone number: 83110237 (extension 1123), Open 24 hours

  • Shenzhen Second People's Hospital, 3002 Sungang West Road, Futian District, Phone number: 83366388, Opening Hours 8am-12pm, 2pm-5pm

  • Peking University Shenzhen Hospital, 1120 Lianhua Road, Futian District, Phone number: 83923333. Opening hours 8am-12pm, 2pm-5pm

  • University of Hong Kong Shenzhen Hospital, 1 Haiyuan 1st Road, Futian District, Phone number: 86913333, Opening hours: 7.30am-9.30pm

  • Shenzhen Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital, 1 Fuhua Road, Futian District, Shenzhen Phone number: 88359666, Opening hours: 8am-12pm, 2.30pm-6pm

  • Shenzhen Maternal and Child Health Hospital, 3012 Fuqiang Road, Futian District, Phone number: 82889999, Opening hours: 8am-12pm, 2-5pm

  • Shenzhen Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Hongliyuan District, 2004 Hongli Road, Futian District, Phone number: 82889999, Opening Hours: 8am-12pm, 2-9pm

  • Shenzhen Children's Hospital, 7019 Yitian Road, Futian District, Phone number: 83936101 8am-12pm, 2-5pm

  • Luohu District people's Hospital, 47 Youyi Road, Luohu District, Shenzhen, Phone number: 25650005, Opening hours: 24 hours

  • Shenzhen People's Hospital, 1017 East Gate North Road, Cuizhu Street, Luohu District, Phone number: 25536503, Opening hours: Monday to Friday: 8am-12.30pm, Saturday: 2-5.30pm, Sunday: 8am-12pm, 2-5pm

  • Huazhong University of Science and Technology Xiehe Shenzhen Hospital (Nucleic Acid Sampling Clinic), Nanshan District, 89 Taoyuan Road, Inpatient Department (behind-nucleic acid sampling clinic), Phone number: 26553111 (extension 30160, 23102), Opening hours: 24 hours

  • Shenzhen Qianhai Shekou Free Trade Area Hospital (former Shekou People's Hospital), 36 Industrial 7 Road, Nanshan District (former Xunzhang Service Center), Phone number: 21606999, Opening hours: 8am-11.30 pm (ordinary nucleic acid test), 24 hours (yellow code testing)

  • Shenzhen University General Hospital, Emergency Department, 1098 Taoyuan Street, University City, Nanshan District, Phone number: 21839999, Opening hours: 9am-12pm, 2-5.30pm

  • Fuwai Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Shenzhen, 12 Longshan Road, Xili Street, Phone number: 26926840, Opening hours: 8am-12pm, 2-5pm

  • Hezheng Hospital, Shenzhen, 16 Longyuan Road, Taoyuan Street, Nanshan District, Phone number: 86695120, Opening hours: 8am-12pm, 2-8pm

  • Shenzhen Bao‘an District People's Hospital (Xinan Park Nucleic Acid Sampling Site) Bao’an District Xin'an Park, Opening hours: 8am-9pm

  • Baoan District Maternal and Child Health Hospital, 56 Yulu Road, Xin'an Street, Baoan District, Phone number: 0755-27863999, Opening hours: 8am-10pm

  • Shenzhen Bao’an District Central Hospital (Xi Xiang Park Nucleic Acid Sampling Point) Bao’an District, Xi Xiang Street, Xi Xiang Park, Opening hours: 8am-10pm

  • Shenzhen Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine Hospital, Xinsha Road, Shajing Street, Baoan District, Phone number: 27722241 or 27722241, Opening hours: 8am-9pm

  • Songgang People's Hospital, 2 Shajiang Road, Songgang Street, Baoan District, Phone number: 29626111, Opening hours: 8am-12pm 2.30-5.30pm

  • Shenzhen Bao’an District Shiyan People's Hospital, Baoan District, Jixiang Road and Shengtian Road Interchange, Opening hours: 24 hours

  • Shenzhen Hospital, Southern Medical University, 1333 Xinhu Road, Baoan District, Phone number: 23329999, Opening hours 8am-12pm, 2-5pm

  • Shenzhen Hang Seng Hospital, 20 Yintian Road, Bihai Central District, Xi Xiang Street, Bao’an District, Phone number: 27791111, Opening hours: 8am-12pm, 2-5.30pm

  • Longgang Central Hospital Shenzhen City (Longgang Section), Longgang Avenue, Longgang District, Opening hours: 8am-12pm, 2-5pm

  • Longgang District People's Hospital, 53 Ai Xin Road, Longcheng Street, Longgang District, Phone number: 28932833 (extension 8155), Opening hours: 24 hours

  • Shenzhen Longgang District Maternal and Child Health Hospital, 6 Ailong Road, Longgang District, Phone number: 135108731208, 8am-12pm, 2-5pm

  • Beijing University of Traditional Chinese Medicine Shenzhen Hospital (Longgang), 1 Xincheng Dayun Road, Longgang District, Phone number: 0755-28338833 (extension 3203), 8am-12pm, 2-5pm

  • Longgang District Third People's Hospital, 278 Songbai Road, Henggang Street, Longgang District, Phone number: 13714414553, Opening hours: 8am-12pm, 2-5pm

  • Shenzhen Third People's Hospital, 29 Bulan Road, Nanwan Street, Longgang District, phone number: 61222333-6127, Opening hours: 8am-12pm, 2-5pm

  • Jinan University Affiliated Shenzhen Huaqiao Hospital, Huxin Street, Pinghu Street, Longgang District, 8-11.30am

  • Shenzhen Junlong Hospital, 13 Huada Road, Longhua Street, Longhua District, Phone number: 27743333, 8am-12pm, 2-5pm

  • Sun Yat-sen University Seventh Hospital, 628 Zhenyuan Road, Guangming District, Phone number: 19924508133, Opening hours: 8am-12pm, 2.30-5pm

  • Sami Medical Center Shenzhen, 1 Jinniu West Road, Pingshan District, Phone number: 21589999, Opening hours: 8am-12pm, 2-5pm

Guangzhou

  • Clifford Hospital, 3 Hongfu Road, Panyu District, Phone number: 84518222 (extension 50818), Opening hours: 8am-12pm, 2-5.30pm

  • Guangzhou First People's Hospital, 1 Panfu Road, Yuexiu District, Phone number: 81048888, Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 8am-12pm, 2.30-5.30pm; Saturday and Sunday, 8am-12pm 

  • The First Affiliated Hospital of Jinan University, No.613, Huangpu Avenue West, Tianhe District, 38688888 Monday to Saturday 8: 00-11: 30 a.m., Monday to Friday 2: 30-5: 00 p.m. (except holidays)

  • Guangzhou Xinshi Hospital, Baiyun District, 9 Xinshi Street, Phone number: 62830543, Opening Hours: 8am-12pm, 2.30-5.30pm

  • Guangzhou Baiyun District Maternal and Child Health Hospital (Airport Road Hospital District) Baiyun District, Airport Road, Phon number: 86329682, Opening hours: 24 hours

  • The First Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, 16 Baiyun Airport Road, Baiyun District, Phone number: 36591512, Opening hours: 8am-12pm, 2.30-5.30pm

  • The Third Affiliated Hospital of Southern Medical University, 183 Zhongshan West Avenue, Tianhe District, Phone number: 62784858, Opening hours: Monday to Friday 2-5pm

  • The Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University (Tianhe District), 600 Tianhe Road, Tianhe District, Phone number: 82179000, Opening hours: Monday to Friday 8am-12pm, 2.30-5.30pm, Saturday and Sunday, 8-12pm


[Cover image via Flickr]

Guangzhou Shenzhen Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

