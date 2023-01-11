Where To Get a COVID Test for International Travel in Guangzhou

Although international travel has gotten a whole lot easier, some countries around the world now require a negative COVID test for passengers arriving from China.

For a full list of said countries, check here:

READ MORE: Traveling From China? These Countries Have COVID-19 Regulations

Often said test results need to be in English, so we’ve compiled a handy list of hospitals in Guangzhou and Shenzhen that are able to produce said reports!

Shenzhen

Shenzhen Futian District Maternal and Child Health Hospital, 1019 Jintian Road, Futian District, Phone number: 83823120, Opening hours: 8am-12pm, 2pm-9pm.

Shenzhen Futian District Second People's Hospital, Futian District, Shangmeilin Zhongkang Road Phone number: 83110237 (extension 1123), Open 24 hours

Shenzhen Second People's Hospital, 3002 Sungang West Road, Futian District, Phone number: 83366388, Opening Hours 8am-12pm, 2pm-5pm

Peking University Shenzhen Hospital, 1120 Lianhua Road, Futian District, Phone number: 83923333. Opening hours 8am-12pm, 2pm-5pm

University of Hong Kong Shenzhen Hospital, 1 Haiyuan 1st Road, Futian District, Phone number: 86913333, Opening hours: 7.30am-9.30pm

Shenzhen Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital, 1 Fuhua Road, Futian District, Shenzhen Phone number: 88359666, Opening hours: 8am-12pm, 2.30pm-6pm

Shenzhen Maternal and Child Health Hospital, 3012 Fuqiang Road, Futian District, Phone number: 82889999, Opening hours: 8am-12pm, 2-5pm

Shenzhen Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Hongliyuan District, 2004 Hongli Road, Futian District, Phone number: 82889999, Opening Hours: 8am-12pm, 2-9pm

Shenzhen Children's Hospital, 7019 Yitian Road, Futian District, Phone number: 83936101 8am-12pm, 2-5pm

Luohu District people's Hospital, 47 Youyi Road, Luohu District, Shenzhen, Phone number: 25650005, Opening hours: 24 hours

Shenzhen People's Hospital, 1017 East Gate North Road, Cuizhu Street, Luohu District, Phone number: 25536503, Opening hours: Monday to Friday: 8am-12.30pm, Saturday: 2-5.30pm, Sunday: 8am-12pm, 2-5pm

Huazhong University of Science and Technology Xiehe Shenzhen Hospital (Nucleic Acid Sampling Clinic), Nanshan District, 89 Taoyuan Road, Inpatient Department (behind-nucleic acid sampling clinic), Phone number: 26553111 (extension 30160, 23102), Opening hours: 24 hours

Shenzhen Qianhai Shekou Free Trade Area Hospital (former Shekou People's Hospital), 36 Industrial 7 Road, Nanshan District (former Xunzhang Service Center), Phone number: 21606999, Opening hours: 8am-11.30 pm (ordinary nucleic acid test), 24 hours (yellow code testing)

Shenzhen University General Hospital, Emergency Department, 1098 Taoyuan Street, University City, Nanshan District, Phone number: 21839999, Opening hours: 9am-12pm, 2-5.30pm

Fuwai Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Shenzhen, 12 Longshan Road, Xili Street, Phone number: 26926840, Opening hours: 8am-12pm, 2-5pm

Hezheng Hospital, Shenzhen, 16 Longyuan Road, Taoyuan Street, Nanshan District, Phone number: 86695120, Opening hours: 8am-12pm, 2-8pm

Shenzhen Bao‘an District People's Hospital (Xinan Park Nucleic Acid Sampling Site) Bao’an District Xin'an Park, Opening hours: 8am-9pm

Baoan District Maternal and Child Health Hospital, 56 Yulu Road, Xin'an Street, Baoan District, Phone number: 0755-27863999, Opening hours: 8am-10pm

Shenzhen Bao’an District Central Hospital (Xi Xiang Park Nucleic Acid Sampling Point) Bao’an District, Xi Xiang Street, Xi Xiang Park, Opening hours: 8am-10pm

Shenzhen Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine Hospital, Xinsha Road, Shajing Street, Baoan District, Phone number: 27722241 or 27722241, Opening hours: 8am-9pm

Songgang People's Hospital, 2 Shajiang Road, Songgang Street, Baoan District, Phone number: 29626111, Opening hours: 8am-12pm 2.30-5.30pm

Shenzhen Bao’an District Shiyan People's Hospital, Baoan District, Jixiang Road and Shengtian Road Interchange, Opening hours: 24 hours

Shenzhen Hospital, Southern Medical University, 1333 Xinhu Road, Baoan District, Phone number: 23329999, Opening hours 8am-12pm, 2-5pm

Shenzhen Hang Seng Hospital, 20 Yintian Road, Bihai Central District, Xi Xiang Street, Bao’an District, Phone number: 27791111, Opening hours: 8am-12pm, 2-5.30pm

Longgang Central Hospital Shenzhen City (Longgang Section), Longgang Avenue, Longgang District, Opening hours: 8am-12pm, 2-5pm

Longgang District People's Hospital, 53 Ai Xin Road, Longcheng Street, Longgang District, Phone number: 28932833 (extension 8155), Opening hours: 24 hours

Shenzhen Longgang District Maternal and Child Health Hospital, 6 Ailong Road, Longgang District, Phone number: 135108731208, 8am-12pm, 2-5pm

Beijing University of Traditional Chinese Medicine Shenzhen Hospital (Longgang), 1 Xincheng Dayun Road, Longgang District, Phone number: 0755-28338833 (extension 3203), 8am-12pm, 2-5pm

Longgang District Third People's Hospital, 278 Songbai Road, Henggang Street, Longgang District, Phone number: 13714414553, Opening hours: 8am-12pm, 2-5pm

Shenzhen Third People's Hospital, 29 Bulan Road, Nanwan Street, Longgang District, phone number: 61222333-6127, Opening hours: 8am-12pm, 2-5pm

Jinan University Affiliated Shenzhen Huaqiao Hospital, Huxin Street, Pinghu Street, Longgang District, 8-11.30am

Shenzhen Junlong Hospital, 13 Huada Road, Longhua Street, Longhua District, Phone number: 27743333, 8am-12pm, 2-5pm

Sun Yat-sen University Seventh Hospital, 628 Zhenyuan Road, Guangming District, Phone number: 19924508133, Opening hours: 8am-12pm, 2.30-5pm

Sami Medical Center Shenzhen, 1 Jinniu West Road, Pingshan District, Phone number: 21589999, Opening hours: 8am-12pm, 2-5pm

Guangzhou

Clifford Hospital, 3 Hongfu Road, Panyu District, Phone number: 84518222 (extension 50818), Opening hours: 8am-12pm, 2-5.30pm

Guangzhou First People's Hospital, 1 Panfu Road, Yuexiu District, Phone number: 81048888, Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 8am-12pm, 2.30-5.30pm; Saturday and Sunday, 8am-12pm

The First Affiliated Hospital of Jinan University, No.613, Huangpu Avenue West, Tianhe District, 38688888 Monday to Saturday 8: 00-11: 30 a.m., Monday to Friday 2: 30-5: 00 p.m. (except holidays)

Guangzhou Xinshi Hospital, Baiyun District, 9 Xinshi Street, Phone number: 62830543, Opening Hours: 8am-12pm, 2.30-5.30pm

Guangzhou Baiyun District Maternal and Child Health Hospital (Airport Road Hospital District) Baiyun District, Airport Road, Phon number: 86329682, Opening hours: 24 hours

The First Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, 16 Baiyun Airport Road, Baiyun District, Phone number: 36591512, Opening hours: 8am-12pm, 2.30-5.30pm

The Third Affiliated Hospital of Southern Medical University, 183 Zhongshan West Avenue, Tianhe District, Phone number: 62784858, Opening hours: Monday to Friday 2-5pm

The Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University (Tianhe District), 600 Tianhe Road, Tianhe District, Phone number: 82179000, Opening hours: Monday to Friday 8am-12pm, 2.30-5.30pm, Saturday and Sunday, 8-12pm





[Cover image via Flickr]