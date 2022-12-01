  1. home
Bund18 Ceases Management of Iconic Shanghai Building

By Ned Kelly, December 1, 2022

Some very, very sad news has just reached us. After 20 years of operation, Bund18 – the capo di tutti capi of the Bund, the laoban of Shanghai institutions – will cease operations as of December 15.

First M on the Bund, now Bund18; we no longer recognize our beloved waterfront.

It is no exaggeration to say that it is hard to imagine the Bund – and Shanghai  without Bund18. A true icon of the city. So many memories, we don't know where to start. 

We'll certainly be putting something together on those memories in the coming days, but for now let's simply say a collective THANK YOU for all the good times, from the countless fine meals, to the great art shows, to greeting the dawn in decadent style on the Bar Rouge terrace.

The silver lining to this dark cloud is that, per the Bund18 statement, it seems most of the current tenants will remain in operation.

Here is that Bund18 statement in full...

_20221201180005.jpg_20221201180013.jpg

_20221201180016.jpg_20221201180020.jpg

