Malls Reopening, Home Quarantine and Other Beijing COVID News

Beijing continues to battle an outbreak of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases. However, it’s not all bad news in the capital.

Here’s a quick round-up of some of the latest COVID happenings in Beijing.

These Malls Have Re-opened

As reported by Beijing Daily, the following malls are open as of today, December 1:

Hopson One (including eateries open for takeout)

Huaxi LIVE·Wukesong

Wudaokou Shopping Center

Shunyi Longhua Oulets

Raffles (including eateries open for takeout)

In most, if not all cases, visitors must show proof of a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours.

Some Beijing Communities to Allow Positive Cases to Do Home Quarantine?

According to 南都 (nandu) news outlet, employees from some residential communities have said that certain groups of individuals – including the elderly and pregnant women – will be able to quarantine at home if they test positive for COVID-19. They will not be required to go to a COVID-19 isolation unit, known in Chinese as fangcang.

We stress that only SOME residential communities have stated this will happen. We’ll let you know if this becomes standard in Beijing, and indeed, across China.

Some People No Longer Required to Undergo Community Mass Testing

According to an announcement at Beijing’s 429th Press Conference on COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control, certain groups of people no longer need to partake in mass testing organized by residential communities.

These include people not partaking in activities which carry a risk of community transmission – those working or studying from home, elderly people who don’t need to leave home, etc.

Beijing’s Latest Numbers

Yesterday, November 30, there were 1,023 locally transmitted cases, as well as 4,020 asymptomatic cases. Of said cases, 356 were community transmission.

Today, December 1, there were 2,126 locally transmitted cases between midnight-3pm, 155 of which were community transmission.

As always, we’ll keep you up to date with the latest COVID news.

[Cover image via Weibo/@海上一浪花]