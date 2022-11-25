IMPORTANT: Changes to Health Code and Entering Shenzhen Rules

Today, November 24, 2022, Guangdong province reported 7,979 new cases of COVID-19. Symptomatic cases accounted for 359 of the total number, whereas the number of asymptomatic cases was 7,267.



The combined number of cases per city is as follows:

Guangzhou 7,524

Foshan 176

Shenzhen 43

Zhongshan 39

Dongguan 35

Zhanjiang 34

Zhaoqing26

Zhuhai 25

Huizhou 15

Shaoguan 12

Meizhou 12

Qingyuan 11

Yangjiang 7

Maoming 7

Jiangmen 5

Jieyang 5

Shantou 2

Shanwei 1

New Epidemic Prevention Measures in Shenzhen

Starting today (November 25, 2022) Shenzhen will implement the new policy, ‘3 Days, 3 Tests, 3 Don’ts’ for any persons who return to the city.

The policy means that people who return or visits Shenzhen will have their health code branded 三天三检三不 (3 Days, 3 Tests, 3 Don’ts) meaning said person needs to conduct three tests over three days. During this time, said person cannot meet in groups, cannot go to restaurants and cannot visit places with a large amount of people (the three don’ts).

New Blue Health Code Appears in Hunan Province

A blue health code has been rolled out in China’s southern province of Hunan today, local media outlet Xiaoxiang Morning Post reveals.

This morning, Friday, November 25, 2022, netizens shared screen grabs of their blue health code on China’s Twitter-like social media platform, Weibo.

According to Xiaoxiang Morning Post, travelers or people who have recently returned to Hunan will be given a blue code for their first five days in the province.

Any persons who present a blue code will be denied entry to public places, including shopping malls, restaurants, supermarkets and markets, hair and beauty salons, massage parlors, indoor gyms, KTV bars, Internet cafes, bars, etc.

READ MORE: New Blue Health Code Appears in Hunan Province

Cases in Guangzhou

Guangzhou reported 257 symptomatic cases of COVID-19 and 7,267 asymptomatic cases of COVID-19, a combined total of 7,524, a decrease of 96 from yesterday’s 7,620.

This is the sixth time infections have fallen in seven days.

Cases in Shenzhen

Shenzhen has reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 today, Friday, November 25, 2022, with 28 symptomatic and 15 asymptomatic cases.

The number marks a decrease of 23 cases from yesterday’s 66.



