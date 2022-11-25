4 More Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

7-Day Guangxi Detian & Waterfall Weizhou Island Tour





In addition to the Guilin landscape and Yangshuo countryside scenery, Guangxi is filled with many off-the-beaten-path locations to discover: Asia’s largest transnational waterfall at the Sino-Vietnamese border; a grand underground cave system; otherworldly villages; and the country’s largest volcanic island.

This is a tour for people who are keen on nature, adventure, sightseeing and exceptional photo opportunities.

Feel like a jungle explorer as you hike through the Tongling Grand Canyon with dramatic waterfalls, underground rivers, karst caves, hanging stalactites and thick virgin forests.

The transnational Detian Waterfall will take your breath away, while you can relax in Mingshi Village with its stunning scenery and idyllic countryside life.

And enjoy the lava landscape of dormant volcanic Weizhou Island, walking on unspoiled beaches and sampling fresh seafood.

6 Days West Sichuan: Yala, Danba & Little Seda

Western Sichuan is one of the most beautiful autumn destinations in China, with its majestic snow mountains, tranquil villages, Tibetan culture and alpine lakes.

This six-day West Sichuan Autumn Sightseeing Tour will immerse you in this magical region, including a highland ranch camp, close-up views of Minya Konka and Yala mountains, the last secret lake in a primaeval forest, and Buddhist scriptures and prayer turrets in Tibetan villages.

Experience a spiritual cleansing at 'Little Seda.'



5-Day Guilin Tour with Countryside Cycling



Explore the stunning natural scenery of Guilin, with its world-famous mountain formations, rivers, Karst rock caves and stone carvings.

Taking in ancient villages, a cruise down the crystal clear water of the Li River flanked by peaks and paddy fields, cycling ‘10 Mile Gallery Road’ – so called because it is so picturesque – and a visit to the Longsheng Rice Terraces are just some of the highlights of this unforgettable five-day journey.

4-Day Chengdu Panda Volunteer Tour





This unique four-day Chengdu tour offers the experience of being a panda care volunteer, as well as exploring the best of Chengdu.

Appreciate the grandeur of the Leshan Giant Buddha, walking and boating. Then, head to Dujiangyan to learn how its famed Irrigation System works, enjoy panda volunteering activities and climb up to Qingcheng Mountain.

After that, drive back to Chengdu and immerse yourself in the relaxing and pleasurable city; with the lovely Giant Pandas, the slow pace of life on Jinli Street and the historical exploration of the Sanxingdui Museum, a lot of delightful surprises await you.

