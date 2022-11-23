There’s a COVID Quarantine Facility in This Beijing Park?... No

As Beijing continues to battle locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, it seems that the sight of a few tents aroused curiosity among some.

It all started with pictures from Taiyanggong Park, Chaoyang district – located on the inside of the East Fourth Ring Road opposite IKEA – which show a cluster of army green-colored tents.

The green tents which were mistaken by some for being fangcang. Image via Weibo/@新京报

Rumors started to spread online that the tents would be used as COVID quarantine facilities – referred to in Chinese as fangcang.

So, could you end up being quarantined at Taiyanggong Park? No.

We went to the park, which is currently closed due to COVID-19, to see for ourselves. We first asked a security guard at the northeast entrance to the park; he said he was unaware about any “tents.”

Taiyanggong Park as seen from the East Fourth Ring Road. Image via That's/Alistair Baker-Brian



However, we then made our way to the main west entrance to the park where the green tents are visible.

Looking into Taiyanggong Park from the main west entrance with the green tents visible in the background. Image via That's/Alistair Baker-Brian

The Beijing News (新京报) contacted relevant authorities in the Taiyanggong neighborhood. Authorities confirmed that the tents were not for medical use, but were instead for other anti-epidemic-related purposes, such as areas where local volunteers and other anti-epidemic workers could rest.

2022 has been a year beset with COVID-related rumors in Beijing.

Before the start of the Winter Olympics, there were warnings not to go to a Walmart supermarket in Yanqing district, because of false reports that it was part of the closed loop for overseas arrivals to Beijing.

And, you might recall all that panic buying back in early May. It was rumoured that the Chinese capital would have a 3-day “silent period” with all delivery services, including waimai, halted.

There was no “silent period” after all.

So, just to reiterate once again, you won’t be heading to Taiyanggong Park to undergo quarantine, but we know most of you weren’t too worried about that anyway.

As always, we’ll continue to do our best to keep you up to date with all the latest (rumor-free) COVID-related news from the capital.

[Cover image via Weibo/@悠然紫曦]

