4 New COVID Cases in Shanghai

By Ned Kelly, November 11, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 4 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Friday, November 11.

Of the 4 new cases reported, 4 tested positive in central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

New Shanghai cases by district...

The 4 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 3 in Pudong

  • 1 in Yangpu

Guangzhou outbreak update...

Guangzhou reported 2,583 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, Friday, November 11, an increase of 28 from yesterday's 2,555.

With the numbers having fallen yesterday and only slightly increased today, is Guangzhou turning the corner?

We only hope so.

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

  • 3,007 Guangdong

  • 1,243 Henan

  • 1,126 Inner Mongolia

  • 755 Chongqing

  • 689 Xinjiang

  • 334 Heilongjiang

  • 277Qinghai

  • 247 Gansu

  • 187 Shanxi

  • 122 Sichuan

  • 113 Hubei

  • 107 Hunan

  • 105 Yunnan

  • 95 Beijing

  • 91 Hebei

  • 59 Shandong

  • 49 Shaanxi

  • 45 Fujian

  • 43 Anhui

  • 39 Tianjin

  • 20 Liaoning

  • 12 Jiangxi

  • 12 Tibet

  • 10 Jiangsu

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

Looking for travel options?

Here are seven great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

