4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

7-Day Guangxi Detian & Waterfall Weizhou Island Tour



In addition to the Guilin landscape and Yangshuo countryside scenery, Guangxi is filled with many off-the-beaten-path locations to discover: Asia’s largest transnational waterfall at the Sino-Vietnamese border; a grand underground cave system; otherworldly villages; and the country’s largest volcanic island.

This is a tour for people who are keen on nature, adventure, sightseeing and exceptional photo opportunities.

Feel like a jungle explorer as you hike through the Tongling Grand Canyon with dramatic waterfalls, underground rivers, karst caves, hanging stalactites and thick virgin forests.

The transnational Detian Waterfall will take your breath away, while you can relax in Mingshi Village with its stunning scenery and idyllic countryside life.

And enjoy the lava landscape of dormant volcanic Weizhou Island, walking on unspoiled beaches and sampling fresh seafood.

6-Day Lijiang & Tiger Leaping Gorge Hiking







This six-day classic Lijiang and Tiger Leaping Gorge trekking tour focuses on the highlights of Lijiang.

Stroll through Shuhe Ancient Town, an important part of the World Heritage Lijiang Old Town. Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs.

Enjoy festivals, architecture, costumes, etiquette, street snacks, handicrafts, singing and dancing with the locals. And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

Go to explore the magnificent Jade Dragon Snow Mountain. Hike in the deepest valley in the world – Tiger Leaping Gorge – which is one of the world class hiking trails.

You will also have the opportunity to experience making Thangka paintings.

5-Day Xishuangbanna Exotic Culture Tour







Nicknamed 'Little Thailand,' Xishuangbanna boasts awe-inspiring tropical scenery, unique Dai minority culture and a pleasant climate all year round. Marvel at its tropical botanical landscape then experience a thrilling walk on the 'air corridor' hanging 100 meters above the original rainforest.

Visit local markets with exotic snacks and products after stepping into some of the best-preserved Dai villages and former royal garden of the Dai kingdom. Visit Thai style monasteries, encounter wild animals and hundreds of years old tea trees...

3-Day Harbin Ice & Snow World Tour





Want to see Harbin as a winter wonderland? One of the four largest ice festivals in the world, Harbin’s iteration is a must-see for the sheer spectacle of its giant lit-up ice sculptures.

This trip also takes in Russian-styled Volga Manor, the big cats of the Siberian Tiger Park, old Western-style buildings on Central Street and much more.



