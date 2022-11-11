  1. home
  2. Articles

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

By Sponsored, November 11, 2022

0 0

7-Day Guangxi Detian & Waterfall Weizhou Island Tour

_20221111141951.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

In addition to the Guilin landscape and Yangshuo countryside scenery, Guangxi is filled with many off-the-beaten-path locations to discover: Asia’s largest transnational waterfall at the Sino-Vietnamese border; a grand underground cave system; otherworldly villages; and the country’s largest volcanic island.

This is a tour for people who are keen on nature, adventure, sightseeing and exceptional photo opportunities.

Feel like a jungle explorer as you hike through the Tongling Grand Canyon with dramatic waterfalls, underground rivers, karst caves, hanging stalactites and thick virgin forests.

The transnational Detian Waterfall will take your breath away, while you can relax in Mingshi Village with its stunning scenery and idyllic countryside life.

And enjoy the lava landscape of  dormant volcanic Weizhou Island, walking on unspoiled beaches and sampling fresh seafood.

For More Information Click Here

6-Day Lijiang & Tiger Leaping Gorge Hiking


_20221111142010.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

This six-day classic Lijiang and Tiger Leaping Gorge trekking tour focuses on the highlights of Lijiang.

Stroll through Shuhe Ancient Town, an important part of the World Heritage Lijiang Old Town. Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs.

Enjoy festivals, architecture, costumes, etiquette, street snacks, handicrafts, singing and dancing with the locals. And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

Go to explore the magnificent Jade Dragon Snow Mountain. Hike in the deepest valley in the world – Tiger Leaping Gorge – which is one of the world class hiking trails. 

You will also have the opportunity to experience making Thangka paintings.

For More Information Click Here

5-Day Xishuangbanna Exotic Culture Tour


_20221111142015.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Nicknamed 'Little Thailand,' Xishuangbanna boasts awe-inspiring tropical scenery, unique Dai minority culture and a pleasant climate all year round. Marvel at its tropical botanical landscape then experience a thrilling walk on the 'air corridor' hanging 100 meters above the original rainforest.

Visit local markets with exotic snacks and products after stepping into some of the best-preserved Dai villages and former royal garden of the Dai kingdom. Visit Thai style monasteries, encounter wild animals and hundreds of years old tea trees...

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Harbin Ice & Snow World Tour


_20221111142007.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Want to see Harbin as a winter wonderland? One of the four largest ice festivals in the world, Harbin’s iteration is a must-see for the sheer spectacle of its giant lit-up ice sculptures.

This trip also takes in Russian-styled Volga Manor, the big cats of the Siberian Tiger Park, old Western-style buildings on Central Street and much more.

For More Information Click Here

Got a Travel Deal You'd Like to Promote?

Contact Christy via email at christycai@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]

China Travel Deals

more news

Typhoon Hinnamnor Causes Travel Chaos Across East China

Typhoon Hinnamnor Causes Travel Chaos Across East China

Hinnamnor managed to cause some major travel mafan.

What Domestic Travel Trends Will China See this Summer Holiday?

What Domestic Travel Trends Will China See this Summer Holiday?

China's peak travel season over the summer holidays is upon us.

No More Dreaded Star On China’s Travel Code App

No More Dreaded Star On China’s Travel Code App

The star will no longer appear on users' apps, as of today, June 29.

China Restricts Citizens from ‘Non-Essential’ Foreign Travel

China promises to double down on the pursuit of 'zero-COVID' and aims to further restrict international travel and curb the small number of imported cases coming in.

China to UK Travel Soon To Be Easier With Chinese Vaccines

The UK government has updated its rules for those traveling to England who have been vaccinated in the Chinese mainland.

6 Unbeatable Xmas and New Year Hotel Deals Across China

Meliá Hotels International are making offers you cannot refuse.

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Unlock the mysteries of the most populous country on the planet, including historical sites, scenic nature spots, local delicacies to savor and more.

Use This to Check if You Need a Test When You Travel in China

Don't travel unprepared.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Nucleic Acid Testing 'Now Accounts for 1.3% of China’s GDP'

Guangzhou Hit with Its Most Complicated Outbreak Ever

5 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, Lockdown in Guangzhou

Daily COVID Cases on Chinese Mainland Hit 6-Month High

That’s 2022 Hospitality Awards Coming to Shanghai This December

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

4 New COVID Cases in Shanghai

4 New COVID Cases in Shanghai

8 Things You Need to Know About China’s New COVID Rules

8 Things You Need to Know About China’s New COVID Rules

That's Shanghai Looking for Freelance F&B Writers

That's Shanghai Looking for Freelance F&B Writers

Check Out These Adorable Iconic Shanghai Onesies!

Check Out These Adorable Iconic Shanghai Onesies!

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives