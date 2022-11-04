  1. home
4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

By Sponsored, November 4, 2022

0 0

6-Day Lijiang & Tiger Leaping Gorge Hiking

_20221104151211.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

This six-day classic Lijiang and Tiger Leaping Gorge trekking tour focuses on the highlights of Lijiang.

Stroll through Shuhe Ancient Town, an important part of the World Heritage Lijiang Old Town. Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs.

Enjoy festivals, architecture, costumes, etiquette, street snacks, handicrafts, singing and dancing with the locals. And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

Go to explore the magnificent Jade Dragon Mountain Snow Mountain. Hike in the deepest valley in the world – Tiger Leaping Gorge – which is one of the world class hiking trails. 

You will also have the opportunity to experience making Thangka paintings.

For More Information Click Here

7-Day Yunnan Dali, Lijiang & Shangri-La Tour

_20221104151232.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. This tour takes in Dali, Lijiang Old Town, trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La.

Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows. Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, ethnic snacks, handicrafts, singing and dancing with the locals. And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

For More Information Click Here

4-Day Chengdu Panda Volunteer Tour

_20221104151227.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

This unique four-day Chengdu tour offers the experience of being a panda care volunteer, as well as exploring the best of Chengdu. 

Appreciate the grandeur of the Leshan Giant Buddha, walking and boating. Then, head to Dujiangyan to learn how its famed Irrigation System works, enjoy panda volunteering activities and climb up to Qingcheng Mountain.

After that, drive back to Chengdu and immerse yourself in the relaxing and pleasurable city; with the lovely Giant Pandas, the slow pace of life on Jinli Street and the historical exploration of the Sanxingdui Museum, a lot of delightful surprises await you.

For More Information Click Here

4-Day Guizhou Minority Culture & Waterfall Tour

_20221104151236.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

The home to many ethnic minority groups, Guizhou is a natural and cultural gem in China, boasting exotic costumes, stunning natural marvels, artistic songs and dances and traditional peaceful ethnic villages

Discover this mountainous province hidden in a corner of Southwest China that remains secreted away from the travel trail.

In this legendary land, you will meet the Miao people and their brilliant and colorful culture, enjoy a full day exploring Huangguoshu, China’s largest – and arguably most beautiful – waterfall, and walk in the Karst stone forest.

For More Information Click Here

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]

