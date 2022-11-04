  1. home
SALE! Double 11 Deals on These Iconic Shanghai Hoodies

By That's Shanghai, November 4, 2022

With autumn in the air, and winter just around the corner, these Iconic Shanghai hoodies and sweatshirts are the perfect way to stay warm and keep the Shanghai memories warmer, and also make the perfect gift or keepsake for your time in the Middle Kingdom!

And from now until 11/11, enjoy a special Double 11 discount on the following items...

Classic Shanghai Hoodie

¥299 ¥249

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

Shang to the Hai Hoodie

¥299 ¥249

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

Former French Concession Hoodie

¥299 ¥249

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

Daft Punk'd Sweatshirt

¥299 ¥249


Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

This last one is strictly for Shanghai OGs! If you don't know the story behind it – and it is legendary – do yourself a favor and click the link below...

READ MORE: The Great Shanghai Daft Punk Scam of 2009

Iconic Shanghai Range

For more in the Iconic Shanghai range, from caps to tees to baby clothes, scan the QR below:

