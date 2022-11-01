697 Cases, 479 in Guangzhou, 29 in Shenzhen and only 5 in Foshan

Welcome to the Guangdong province daily COVID-19 roundup. Remember, travel can be affected if you have visited risk areas. To check risk areas near you, search 全国高中低风险疫情地区 on WeChat.

Six hundred and ninety-seven cases of COVID-19 have been reported throughout the province of Guangdong today. Two hundred and thirty-nine of the cases are symptomatic, leaving a total of four hundred and fifty-eight asymptomatic cases.

Guangzhou remains the worse affected city, although there was a slight decrease in numbers from yesterday (down from 527 on Monday, October 31 to 479 on Tuesday, November 1).

Here’s a look at the COVID-19 numbers per city. Scroll down for a more detailed breakdown of cases and policies throughout Guangdong.

Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Guangzhou: 190 symptomatic, 289 asymptomatic

Meizhou: 16 symptomatic, 154 asymptomatic

Shenzhen: 23 symptomatic, 6 asymptomatic

Shantou: 8 symptomatic, 1 asymptomatic

Foshan: 1 symptomatic, 4 asymptomatic

Jiangmen: 1 symptomatic, 2 asymptomatic



Jieyang: 2 asymptomatic

Guangzhou

Among Guangzhou's 190 symptomatic infections, 70 cases were found in centralized quarantine, 112 cases were discovered in home isolation and eight cases were detected in the screening of personnel in middle and high-risk areas.

Of the 289 asymptomatic local infections, 102 cases were found in quarantine, 169 cases in home isolation, 12 cases in high-risk area management, one case in regional nucleic acid screening and five cases in closed-loop management of key personnel screening.

New pandemic prevention and control measures have been implemented in the following areas:

Baiyun District: several and mid-risk areas, temporary control areas have been added, personnel who have been to Donghua Market in Renhe Town must report their journey immediately.

Liwan District: implementation of temporary control measures in some areas, personnel who have passed through key places on Jinhua Street must report their journey immediately.

Zengcheng District: adjustment of temporary control measures.

Haizhu District: Newly added and adjusted temporary control areas and the lifting of temporary control measures in some areas.

Yuexiu District: implementation of temporary control measures in some areas.

Panyu District: continuation of the relevant epidemic prevention and control measures.

Infected persons (symptomatic)



Cases 1-32: Chigang Street, Haizhu District.

Cases 33-59: Fengyang Street, Haizhu District.

Cases 60-87: Jianghai Street, Haizhu District.

Case 88-93: Huazhou Street, Haizhu District.

Cases 94-99: Nanzhou Street, Haizhu District.

Case 100: Xingang Street, Haizhu District.

Cases 101-102: Junhe Street, Baiyun District.

Cases 103-105: Shijing Street, Baiyun District.

Case 106: Jinsha Street, Baiyun District.

Case 107: Jiahe Street, Baiyun District.

Case 108: Songzhou Street, Baiyun District.

Cases 109-110: Longdong Street, Tianhe District.

Case 111: Licheng Street, Zengcheng District.

Case 112: Taiping Town, Conghua District.

Cases 1-112 were identified in home isolation.

Cases 113-117: Chigang Street, Haizhu District.

Case 118: Jianghai Street, Haizhu District.

Case 119: Nanzhou Street, Haizhu District.

Case 120: Junhe Street, Baiyun District.

Cases 121-190: found in the investigation of isolated observers in centralized quarantine.



Infected persons (asymptomatic)

Cases 1-46: Chigang Street, Haizhu District.

Cases 47-88: Jianghai Street, Haizhu District.

Cases 89-130: Fengyang Street, Haizhu District.

Cases 131-133: Haizhu District, Huazhou Street.

Cases 134-143: Nanzhou Street, Haizhu District.

Cases 144-148: Huangshi Street, Baiyun District.

Cases 149-151: Jiahe Street, Baiyun District.

Cases 152-156: Junhe Street, Baiyun District.

Cases 157-158: Shijing Street, Baiyun District.

Cases 159-161: Songzhou Street, Baiyun District.

Case 162: Baiyunhu street, Baiyun District.

Case 163: He Town, Baiyun District.

Case 164: Tongde Street, Baiyun District.

Case 165: Xinshi Street, Baiyun District.

Cases 166-167: Longdong Street, Tianhe District.

Case 168: Rainbow Street, Liwan District.

Case 169: Luopu street, Panyu District.

Cases 1-169 were found in the home isolation.

Cases 170-171: Chigang Street, Haizhu District.

Cases 172-176: Jianghai Street, Haizhu District.

Case 177: Fengyang Street, Haizhu District.

Cases 178-179: Junhe Street, Baiyun District.

Cases 180-181: Songzhou Street, Baiyun District.

Cases 170-181 were found in the investigation of personnel in middle and high-risk areas.

Cases 182-184: Rainbow Street, Liwan District.

Cases 185-186: Jinhua Street, Liwan District.

Cases 182-186 were identified in closed-loop management key personnel screening.

Case 187: living in Sanyuanli Street, Baiyun District, found via regional nucleic acid screening.

Cases 188-289: found in the investigation of isolated observers in centralized isolation sites.

Shenzhen

Shenzhen added 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six asymptomatic infections.

Among them, 28 cases were found in isolation, and one case was found in the screening of non-closed-loop management of key personnel.

Infected Persons

Cases 1-4: Yuehai Street, Nanshan District.

Case 5-6: Shekou Street, Nanshan District.

Case 7-11: Nantou Street, Nanshan District.

Case 12-15: Nanshan Street, Nanshan District.

Case 16-19: Xixiang Street, Bao'an District.

Case 20-22: Xin'an Street, Bao'an District.

Case 23-24: Shiyan Street, Bao'an District.

Case 25-26: Minzhi Street, Longhua District.

Case 27: Buji Street, Longgang District.

Case 28: Ma Tian Street, Guangming District.

Cases 1-28 were found in isolation.

Case 29: Nanshan Street, Nanshan District, found in the screening of key personnel in non-closed-loop management.









[Cover image via NIAID-RML]



