  1. home
  2. Articles

Universal Beijing Resort Reopens

By Alistair Baker-Brian, October 31, 2022

0 0

As of today, October 31, Universal Beijing Resort is operating as normal. 

The official announcement was made via the Resort’s WeChat Official Account. Universal Studios is open from 10am-7pm and Universal CityWalk from 8am-9pm.  

The Universal Studios Grand Hotel and NUO Resort Hotel are in operation as of 9am today, October 31. 

The park was briefly closed due to COVID-19. Beijing has recently seen a small number of locally transmitted cases, some of which have been cases of community transmission i.e. detected outside of quarantine observation. 

Beijing’s Latest Numbers

Yesterday, October 30, there were 16 new local cases of COVID-19 in Beijing, as well as eight asymptomatic cases. 

Eighteen of said cases were detected among individuals already under quarantine observation. There were four cases of community transmission. 

If You Plan on Leaving Beijing…

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

  • 759 Guangdong

  • 388 Xinjiang

  • 185 Heilongjiang

  • 185 Shanxi

  • 177 Fujian

  • 131 Inner Mongolia

  • 105 Shandong

  • 91 Qinghai

  • 87 Sichuan

  • 82 Hubei

  • 73 Yunnan

  • 66 Hunan

  • 61 Hebei

  • 61 Shaanxi

  • 42 Henan

  • 37 Chongqing

  • 36 Gansu

  • 34 Jiangsu

  • 33 Tianjin

  • 10 Shanghai

[Cover image via Weibo/@北京交通广播]

Universal Beijing Resort Beijing Covid-19

more news

THIS Beijing District Was SARS- & COVID-Free, and Then…

THIS Beijing District Was SARS- & COVID-Free, and Then…

Some may say there's a connection between Pinggu's peach trees and its seeming ability to stay relatively virus-free.

Beijing Stresses ‘Legal Responsibility’ During Latest COVID Outbreak

Beijing Stresses ‘Legal Responsibility’ During Latest COVID Outbreak

Just in case you were thinking about that "alternate route" into the Chinese capital.

9 New COVID Cases, Universal Beijing Resort Closes

9 New COVID Cases, Universal Beijing Resort Closes

The saga continues...

Universal Beijing Resort Closes, Plus Other Beijing COVID News

The temporary closure was announced as cases of community transmission continue to be reported in Beijing.

Highest Daily Rise in Beijing COVID Cases During Latest Outbreak

The good news is that most cases have been detected while under quarantine observation.

More Beijing Scenic Spots Tighten COVID Entry Restrictions

Restricting entry to those with anywhere other than Beijing on their Travel Code seems to be becoming the norm.

Rules for Returning to Beijing, and Other Capital COVID News

Rules for returning, the latest COVID numbers and something about museums in Beijing.

More COVID Community Transmission in Beijing

No new citywide measures have been introduced in Beijing, as of press time.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Twitter To Become the New WeChat After Musk’s Takeover?

China Creates Aerosolized Booster Shots for Mass Vaccination

My Nanu’s Death Day: Teenage Filmmaker's Debut Short

Enjoy These Amazing Allelique Double 11 Deals

115 Cases in Guangdong Province, Guangzhou and Foshan Worse Affected

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

THIS Beijing District Was SARS- & COVID-Free, and Then…

THIS Beijing District Was SARS- & COVID-Free, and Then…

Universal Beijing Resort Reopens

Universal Beijing Resort Reopens

Four Chinese Nationals Die in Seoul Halloween Stampede

Four Chinese Nationals Die in Seoul Halloween Stampede

523 COVID Cases in Guangzhou, 99 in Foshan and 30 in Shenzhen

523 COVID Cases in Guangzhou, 99 in Foshan and 30 in Shenzhen

Jiahui Health Pink Ribbon: Raising Awareness for Breast Cancer

Jiahui Health Pink Ribbon: Raising Awareness for Breast Cancer

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives