Universal Beijing Resort Reopens

As of today, October 31, Universal Beijing Resort is operating as normal.
The official announcement was made via the Resort’s WeChat Official Account. Universal Studios is open from 10am-7pm and Universal CityWalk from 8am-9pm.
The Universal Studios Grand Hotel and NUO Resort Hotel are in operation as of 9am today, October 31.
The park was briefly closed due to COVID-19. Beijing has recently seen a small number of locally transmitted cases, some of which have been cases of community transmission i.e. detected outside of quarantine observation.
Beijing’s Latest Numbers
Yesterday, October 30, there were 16 new local cases of COVID-19 in Beijing, as well as eight asymptomatic cases.
Eighteen of said cases were detected among individuals already under quarantine observation. There were four cases of community transmission.
If You Plan on Leaving Beijing…
Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:
759 Guangdong
388 Xinjiang
185 Heilongjiang
185 Shanxi
177 Fujian
131 Inner Mongolia
105 Shandong
91 Qinghai
87 Sichuan
82 Hubei
73 Yunnan
66 Hunan
61 Hebei
61 Shaanxi
42 Henan
37 Chongqing
36 Gansu
34 Jiangsu
33 Tianjin
10 Shanghai
