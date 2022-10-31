Universal Beijing Resort Reopens

As of today, October 31, Universal Beijing Resort is operating as normal.

The official announcement was made via the Resort’s WeChat Official Account. Universal Studios is open from 10am-7pm and Universal CityWalk from 8am-9pm.

The Universal Studios Grand Hotel and NUO Resort Hotel are in operation as of 9am today, October 31.

The park was briefly closed due to COVID-19. Beijing has recently seen a small number of locally transmitted cases, some of which have been cases of community transmission i.e. detected outside of quarantine observation.

Beijing’s Latest Numbers

Yesterday, October 30, there were 16 new local cases of COVID-19 in Beijing, as well as eight asymptomatic cases.

Eighteen of said cases were detected among individuals already under quarantine observation. There were four cases of community transmission.

If You Plan on Leaving Beijing…

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

759 Guangdong

388 Xinjiang

185 Heilongjiang

185 Shanxi

177 Fujian

131 Inner Mongolia

105 Shandong

91 Qinghai

87 Sichuan

82 Hubei

73 Yunnan

66 Hunan

61 Hebei

61 Shaanxi

42 Henan

37 Chongqing

36 Gansu

34 Jiangsu

33 Tianjin

10 Shanghai

