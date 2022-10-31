523 COVID Cases in Guangzhou, 99 in Foshan and 30 in Shenzhen

Welcome to the Guangdong province daily COVID-19 roundup. Remember, travel can be affected if you have visited risk areas. To check risk areas near you, search 全国高中低风险疫情地区 on WeChat.

Seven hundred and fifty-seven cases of COVID-19 have been reported throughout the province of Guangdong today.

Guangzhou saw a sharp increase in numbers from 191 on Sunday, October 30 to 527 today, Monday, October 31.

Here’s a look at the COVID-19 numbers per city. Scroll down for a more detailed breakdown of cases and policies throughout Guangdong.

Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Guangzhou: 232 symptomatic, 295 asymptomatic

Foshan: 19 symptomatic, 80 asymptomatic

Shenzhen: 21 symptomatic, 9 asymptomatic

Meizhou: 12 symptomatic, 76 asymptomatic

Shantou: 2 symptomatic

Dongguan: 3 asymptomatic

Shaoguan: 2 symptomatic, 2 asymptomatic

Jiangmen: 1 symptomatic, 2 asymptomatic

Qingyuan: 1 symptomatic

Guangzhou

Cases in Guangzhou have more than doubled over the past two days, making this year's Halloween a particularly scary one. The following policies, along with the ones previously implemented, have been put in place.

Tianhe District: Primary and secondary schools within the jurisdiction of some streets suspend the return to offline teaching.

Yuexiu District: Total suspension of dine-in services.

Haizhu District: Risk areas and temporary control areas have been updated.

Liwan District: Some areas to implement temporary control measures.

Conghua District: Some areas to implement temporary control measures;

Guangzhou Metro: Datang Station (Line 3) and Longtan Station (Line 18) have temporarily suspended service.

Datang Station (Line 3), Kecun Station (Line 3 and Line 8), and Longtan Station (Line 18) have stopped external services but transfer within the stations is allowed. Exits A and B of Jiangxia Station on Line 2 are closed.

Infected persons (symptomatic)

Locally confirmed cases 1-36: living in Chigang Street, Haizhu District.

Locally confirmed cases 37-40: living in Fengyang Street, Haizhu District.

Locally confirmed cases 41-49: living in Jianghai Street, Haizhu District.

Locally confirmed cases 50-51: living in Nanzhou Street, Haizhu District.

Locally confirmed cases 52-53: living in Xingang Street, Haizhu District.

Local confirmed case 54: living in Fengyang Street, Haizhu District.

Local confirmed case 55: living in Huazhou Street, Haizhu District.

Locally confirmed cases 56-59: living in Junhe Street, Baiyun District.

Locally confirmed cases 60-64: living in Shijing Street, Baiyun District.

Locally confirmed cases 65-66: living in Songzhou Street, Baiyun District.

Local confirmed case 67: living in Dayuan Street, Baiyun District.

Local confirmed case 68: living in Huangshi Street, Baiyun District.

Local confirmed case 69: living in Jiahe Street, Baiyun District.

Local confirmed case 70: living in Shimen Street, Baiyun District.

Local confirmed case 71: living in Tongde Street, Baiyun District.

Locally confirmed cases 72-76: living in Longdong Street, Tianhe District.

Local confirmed case 77: living in Shipai Street, Tianhe District.

Local confirmed case 78: living in Huangcun Street, Tianhe District.

Local confirmed case 79: living in Tangxia Street, Tianhe District.

Locally confirmed cases 80-84: living in Xinhua Street, Huadu District.

Local confirmed case 85: living in Xinya Street, Huadu District.

The above cases were found via the investigation of those undergoing home isolation.

Locally confirmed cases 86-90: living in Chigang Street, Haizhu District.

Local confirmed case 91: living in Jianghai Street, Haizhu District.

Local confirmed case 92: living in Baiyun Lake Street, Bai Yun District.

Local confirmed case 93: living in Huangshi Street, Baiyun District.

Local confirmed case 94: living in Jiahe Street, Baiyun District.

Local confirmed case 95: living in Shijing Street, Baiyun District.

Local confirmed case 96: living in Songzhou Street, Baiyun District.

The above cases were found via the investigation of personnel in high-risk areas.

Local confirmed case 97: living in Renhe Town, Baiyun District. Found during the screening of fever clinic visitors.

Local confirmed case 98: living in Taihe Town, Baiyun District. Found in the investigation of key personnel from other provinces.

Local confirmed case 99: living in Fengyang Street, Haizhu District. Found in regional nucleic acid screening.

Locally confirmed cases 100-232: found in the investigation of isolated observers in centralized quarantine.

Infected persons (asymptomatic)

Local asymptomatic infections 1-22: living in Chigang Street, Haizhu District.

Local asymptomatic infections 23-39: living in Fengyang Street, Haizhu District.

Local asymptomatic infections 40-56: living in Jianghai Street, Haizhu District.

Local asymptomatic infections 57-58: living in Nanzhou Street, Haizhu District.

Local asymptomatic infection 59: living in Fengyang Street, Haizhu District.

Local asymptomatic infection 60: living in Haizhu District, Huazhou Street.

Local asymptomatic infection 61: living in Binjiang Street, Haizhu District.

Local asymptomatic infection 62: living in Changgang Street, Haizhu District.

Local asymptomatic infection 63: living in Xingang Street, Haizhu District.

Local asymptomatic infections 64-67: living in Huangshi Street, Baiyun District.

Local asymptomatic infections 68-77: living in Junhe Street, Baiyun District.

Local asymptomatic infections 78-79: living in Jiahe Street, Baiyun District.

Local asymptomatic infections 80: living in Shijing Street, Baiyun District.

Local asymptomatic infections 81-84: living in Songzhou Street, Baiyun District.

Local asymptomatic infection 85: living in Tongde Street, Baiyun District.

Local asymptomatic infection 86: living in Baiyun District Baiyunhu street.

Local asymptomatic infection 87: living in Xinshi Street, Baiyun District.

Local asymptomatic infection 88: living in Jianggao Town, Baiyun District.

Local asymptomatic infections 89-92: living in Longdong Street, Tianhe District.

Local asymptomatic infections 93-97: living in Xinhua Street, Huadu District.

Local asymptomatic infection 98: living in Huadu District Chi Ni Town.

Local asymptomatic infection 99: living in Huashan Town, Huadu District.

Local asymptomatic infection 100: living in Huadu District Xiuquan Street.

Local asymptomatic infections 101-102: living in Changling Street, Huangpu District.

The above asymptomatic infected persons were found in the investigation of those undergoing home isolation.

Local asymptomatic infections 103-106: living in Chigang Street, Haizhu District.

Local asymptomatic infections 107-108: living in Fengyang Street, Haizhu District.

Local asymptomatic infections 109-113: living in Jianghai Street, Haizhu District.

Local asymptomatic infections 114-119: living in Huangshi Street, Baiyun District.

Local asymptomatic infections 120-125: living in Junhe Street, Baiyun District.

Local asymptomatic infections 126-127: living in Jiahe Street, Baiyun District.

Local asymptomatic infection 128: living in Shijing Street, Baiyun District.

Local asymptomatic infection 129: living in Songzhou Street, Baiyun District.

Local asymptomatic infection 130: living in Baiyun District Baiyunhu street.

Local asymptomatic infection 131: living in Xinhua Street, Huadu District.

Local asymptomatic infection 132: living in Longdong Street, Tianhe District.

Local asymptomatic infection 133: living in Tianhe District Changxing Street.

Asymptomatic infections 103-133 were found in the investigation of people in high-risk areas.

Local asymptomatic infection 134: living in Baiyun District Baiyunhu street. Found during the screening of fever clinic visitors.

Local asymptomatic infection 135: living in Junhe Street, Baiyun District. Found in regional nucleic acid screening.

Local asymptomatic infection 136: living in Songzhou Street, Baiyun District. Found in the screening of key personnel.

Local asymptomatic infection 137-295: found in centralized quarantine.

Shenzhen

Shenzhen added 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nine asymptomatic infections.

Among them, 23 cases were found in isolation, and three cases in home isolation. One case was found in the screening of non-closed-loop management of key personnel, one case in active treatment, and two cases in community screening.

Infected Persons

Female, 20 years old, living in Baoan District Shiyan Street Songbai Road No. 312, was found in isolation.

Male, 10 years old, living in Beihai Bay Garden, Xixiang Street, Baoan District, found in isolation.

Male, 29 years old, living in Yufeng 2nd Lane, District 82, Xin'an Street, Baoan District, was found in community screening.

Female, 26 years old, living in Yufeng 12th Lane, District 82, Xin'an Street, Baoan District, was found in community screening.

Male, 14 years old, living in Shekou Street, Nanshan District, Yuer Village, found in isolation.

Female, 13 years old, living in Weizai West Village, Shekou Street, Nanshan District, found in isolation.

Male, 14 years old, living in Nanshan District, Shekou Street, South-to-North Community, found in isolation.

Male, 13 years old, living in Nanshan District Shekou Street Bay Xiamen Village Second Lane, found in isolation.

Male, 14 years old, living in Shekou Street, Nanshan District, Wan Xia Old Village, eight lanes, found in isolation.

Male, aged 13, living in Weizai West Village, Shekou Street, Nanshan District, found in isolation.

Female, 44, living in Houhai Village, Yuehai Street, Nanshan District, was found in isolation.

Male, 10 years old, living in Houhai Village, Yuehai Street, Nanshan District, found in isolation.

Male, 24 years old, living in No. 3688 Nanhai Avenue, Yuehai Street, Nanshan District, was found in active treatment.

Male, 10 years old, living in Dingtou Village, Nanshan District, found in isolation.

Male, 11 years old, living in the Nanshan District, Nan Shan Street Dabanqiao Lane, was found in isolation.

Female, 12 years old, living in Nanshan District, South Hill Street Village Lane, found in isolation.

Male, 10 years old, living in Nantou Street, Nanshan District, Jiushang Building, found in isolation.

Female, 10 years old, living in Nanshan District Nantou Street Xinghai city, found in isolation.

Male, 10 years old, living in Nantou Street, Nanshan District, Yunqi West Bank Pavilion, was found in isolation.

Female, 10 years old, living in Nantou street, Nanshan District, Yunqi West Bank Pavilion, found in isolation.

Male, 10 years old, living in Daxin Village, Nantou Street, Nanshan District, was found in isolation.

Male, 10 years old, living in Daxin Village, Nantou Street, Nanshan District, was found in isolation.

Female, 11 years old, living in Nanshan District Nantou Street Daxin Village, found in isolation.

Male, 10 years old, living in Nantou Street, Nanshan District, Lvhai Mingdu, was found in isolation.

Male, 10 years old, living in Nantou Street, Nanshan District, Lvhai Mingdu, was found in isolation.

Male, 10 years old, living in Nantou Street, Nanshan District, No. 67, Xinpu Street. found in isolation.

Female, 10 years old, living in Nantou street, Nanshan District, Tianlang Fengqing, found in isolation.

Female, 54 years old, living in Yutang Street, Changtang Road, Guangming District, was found in isolation.

Female, 23 years old, living in Baohu New Village, Longhua District, was found in isolation.

Female, 59 years old, living in Shawei West Village, Shatou Street, Futian District, was found in the screening of non-closed-loop management key personnel.

Foshan

On October 30, there were 19 new local confirmed cases in the city and 80 new local asymptomatic infections.

Cases 1 - 98 were found in isolation.

Case 99 was found via active personnel testing.

