9 New COVID Cases, Residence Registration Back Online

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 8 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Saturday, October 29.
Of the 9 new cases reported, all 9 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.
Residence registration back online...
So this is good news.
Foreigners living in Shanghai can once again register their residence online instead of making the trek to a police station.
You can register your residence by scanning the QR code below:
According to the law, foreigners must register their residence within 24 hours of arriving in the city / moving to a new address.
Those staying in a hotel do not need to register (the hotel does it for you).
Those registering online will need to provide:
E-mail address
Phone number
Address in Shanghai
Photo of the information page of passport
Photo of them holding passport
Arrival and departure dates.
Once the form is submitted, the user should receive a confirmation via text within a few minutes.
Should there be any issues, it may still be necessary to pay a visit to the police station to register.
New Shanghai cases by district...
The 1 local case that tested positive in central quarantine was in the following area:
1 in Jiading
The 8 asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:
2 in Huangpu
1 in Baoshan
1 in Jinshan
1 in Minhang
1 in Pudong
1 in Putuo
1 in Yangpu
China COVID hot spots...
Looking to get out of Shanghai?
Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:
176 Fujian
147 Inner Mongolia
122 Xinjiang
115 Guangdong
109 Qinghai
107 Shanxi
93 Shandong
75 Hunan
57 Hubei
48 Shaanxi
43 Sichuan
35 Heilongjiang
35 Jiangsu
29 Chongqing
30 Yunnan
21 Hebei
20 Henan
14 Gansu
11 Shanghai
