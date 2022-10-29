  1. home
9 New COVID Cases, Residence Registration Back Online

By Ned Kelly, October 29, 2022

0 0

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 8 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Saturday, October 29.

Of the 9 new cases reported, all 9 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

We'd say good news, but it doesn't seem to be making much difference in this situation dragging on...

Residence registration back online...

So this is good news.

Foreigners living in Shanghai can once again register their residence online instead of making the trek to a police station. 

You can register your residence by scanning the QR code below:

QR.jpg

According to the law, foreigners must register their residence within 24 hours of arriving in the city / moving to a new address.

Those staying in a hotel do not need to register (the hotel does it for you).  

Those registering online will need to provide:

  • E-mail address

  • Phone number

  • Address in Shanghai

  • Photo of the information page of passport

  • Photo of them holding passport

  • Arrival and departure dates.

Once the form is submitted, the user should receive a confirmation via text within a few minutes. 

Should there be any issues, it may still be necessary to pay a visit to the police station to register.

New Shanghai cases by district...

The 1 local case that tested positive in central quarantine was in the following area:

  • 1 in Jiading

The 8 asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 2 in Huangpu

  • 1 in Baoshan

  • 1 in Jinshan

  • 1 in Minhang

  • 1 in Pudong

  • 1 in Putuo

  • 1 in Yangpu

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

  • 176 Fujian

  • 147 Inner Mongolia

  • 122 Xinjiang

  • 115 Guangdong

  • 109 Qinghai

  • 107 Shanxi

  • 93 Shandong

  • 75 Hunan

  • 57 Hubei

  • 48 Shaanxi

  • 43 Sichuan

  • 35 Heilongjiang

  • 35 Jiangsu

  • 29 Chongqing

  • 30 Yunnan

  • 21 Hebei

  • 20 Henan

  • 14 Gansu

  • 11 Shanghai

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

Looking for travel options?

Here are seven great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 7 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

My Nanu’s Death Day: Teenage Filmmaker's Debut Short

China Creates Aerosolized Booster Shots for Mass Vaccination

Sichuan Woman Quits Job to Take Grandad Traveling

Twitter To Become the New WeChat After Musk’s Takeover?

Guangdong Province Reports 126 Cases of COVID-19

