9 New COVID Cases, Residence Registration Back Online

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 8 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Saturday, October 29.

Of the 9 new cases reported, all 9 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

Residence registration back online...

So this is good news.

Foreigners living in Shanghai can once again register their residence online instead of making the trek to a police station.

You can register your residence by scanning the QR code below:

According to the law, foreigners must register their residence within 24 hours of arriving in the city / moving to a new address.

Those staying in a hotel do not need to register (the hotel does it for you).

Those registering online will need to provide:

E-mail address

Phone number

Address in Shanghai

Photo of the information page of passport

Photo of them holding passport

Arrival and departure dates.

Once the form is submitted, the user should receive a confirmation via text within a few minutes.

Should there be any issues, it may still be necessary to pay a visit to the police station to register.

New Shanghai cases by district...

The 1 local case that tested positive in central quarantine was in the following area:

1 in Jiading

The 8 asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

2 in Huangpu

1 in Baoshan

1 in Jinshan

1 in Minhang

1 in Pudong



1 in Putuo

1 in Yangpu

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

176 Fujian

147 Inner Mongolia

122 Xinjiang

115 Guangdong

109 Qinghai

107 Shanxi

93 Shandong

75 Hunan

57 Hubei

48 Shaanxi

43 Sichuan

35 Heilongjiang

35 Jiangsu

29 Chongqing

30 Yunnan

21 Hebei

20 Henan

14 Gansu

11 Shanghai



