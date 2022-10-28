  1. home
  2. Articles

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

By Sponsored, October 28, 2022

0 0

6-Day Lijiang & Tiger Leaping Gorge Hiking

_20221028174512.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

This six-day classic Lijiang and Tiger Leaping Gorge trekking tour focuses on the highlights of Lijiang.

Stroll through Shuhe Ancient Town, an important part of the World Heritage Lijiang Old Town. Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs.

Enjoy festivals, architecture, costumes, etiquette, street snacks, handicrafts, singing and dancing with the locals. And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

Go to explore the magnificent Jade Dragon Mountain Snow Mountain. Hike in the deepest valley in the world – Tiger Leaping Gorge – which is one of the world class hiking trails. 

You will also have the opportunity to experience making Thangka paintings.

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Harbin Ice & Snow World Tour

_20221028174448.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Want to see Harbin as a winter wonderland? One of the four largest ice festivals in the world, Harbin’s iteration is a must-see for the sheer spectacle of its giant lit-up ice sculptures.

This trip also takes in Russian-styled Volga Manor, the big cats of the Siberian Tiger Park, old Western-style buildings on Central Street and much more.

For More Information Click Here

5-Day Xishuangbanna Exotic Culture Tour

_20221028174505.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Nicknamed 'Little Thailand,' Xishuangbanna boasts awe-inspiring tropical scenery, unique Dai minority culture and a pleasant climate all year round. Marvel at its tropical botanical landscape then experience a thrilling walk on the 'air corridor' hanging 100 meters above the original rainforest.

Visit local markets with exotic snacks and products after stepping into some of the best-preserved Dai villages and former royal garden of the Dai kingdom. Visit Thai style monasteries, encounter wild animals and hundreds of years old tea trees...

For More Information Click Here

5-Day Guilin Tour with Countryside Cycling

_20221028174501.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Explore the stunning natural scenery of Guilin, with its world-famous mountain formations, rivers, Karst rock caves and stone carvings.

Taking in ancient villages, a cruise down the crystal clear water of the Li River flanked by peaks and paddy fields, cycling ‘10 Mile Gallery Road’ – so called because it is so picturesque – and a visit to the Longsheng Rice Terraces are just some of the highlights of this unforgettable five-day journey.

For More Information Click Here

Got a Travel Deal You'd Like to Promote?

Contact Christy via email at christycai@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]

China Travel Deals

more news

Typhoon Hinnamnor Causes Travel Chaos Across East China

Typhoon Hinnamnor Causes Travel Chaos Across East China

Hinnamnor managed to cause some major travel mafan.

What Domestic Travel Trends Will China See this Summer Holiday?

What Domestic Travel Trends Will China See this Summer Holiday?

China's peak travel season over the summer holidays is upon us.

No More Dreaded Star On China’s Travel Code App

No More Dreaded Star On China’s Travel Code App

The star will no longer appear on users' apps, as of today, June 29.

China Restricts Citizens from ‘Non-Essential’ Foreign Travel

China promises to double down on the pursuit of 'zero-COVID' and aims to further restrict international travel and curb the small number of imported cases coming in.

China to UK Travel Soon To Be Easier With Chinese Vaccines

The UK government has updated its rules for those traveling to England who have been vaccinated in the Chinese mainland.

6 Unbeatable Xmas and New Year Hotel Deals Across China

Meliá Hotels International are making offers you cannot refuse.

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Unlock the mysteries of the most populous country on the planet, including historical sites, scenic nature spots, local delicacies to savor and more.

Use This to Check if You Need a Test When You Travel in China

Don't travel unprepared.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

My Nanu’s Death Day: Teenage Filmmaker's Debut Short

Sichuan Woman Quits Job to Take Grandad Traveling

China Creates Aerosolized Booster Shots for Mass Vaccination

Guangdong Province Reports 126 Cases of COVID-19

Twitter To Become the New WeChat After Musk’s Takeover?

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Check Out These Iconic Shanghai Tees & Tanks!

Check Out These Iconic Shanghai Tees & Tanks!

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Small Number of Local Cases Keep Cropping Up in Beijing

Small Number of Local Cases Keep Cropping Up in Beijing

11 New COVID Cases, WeWork Case Causes Chaos

11 New COVID Cases, WeWork Case Causes Chaos

115 Cases in Guangdong Province, Guangzhou and Foshan Worse Affected

115 Cases in Guangdong Province, Guangzhou and Foshan Worse Affected

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives