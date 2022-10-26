  1. home
  2. Articles

Universal Beijing Resort Closes, Plus Other Beijing COVID News

By Alistair Baker-Brian, October 26, 2022

0 0

As local cases of community transmission continue to pop up in Beijing, Universal Beijing Resort has announced temporary closure. 

Via the Resort’s official Weibo account, it was announced that Universal Studios, Universal CityWalk, The Universal Studios Grand Hotel and NUO Resort Hotel would all close temporarily from today, Wednesday, October 26. 

39401666767793_.pic.jpg

The announcement via Weibo. Screengrab via Weibo/@北京环球度假区

No re-opening date has yet been announced. 

The Weibo post suggested keeping up to date with the latest announcements via the Universal Beijing Resort official app or Universal Beijing Resort Mini-Programs on Alipay and WeChat.

Those who bought tickets for the park, or who booked hotel stays, should apply for a refund or a change of date through the channel used to purchase. 

The closure comes as Beijing continues to report locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, a small number of which are cases of community transmission i.e. detected outside of quarantine observation. 

Woman Takes ‘Alternate Route’ into Beijing, Tests Positive for COVID

The Chaoyang district branch of the Beijing Public Security Bureau is investigating an individual who recently entered Beijing “illegally.” 

The 30-year-old woman, surnamed Li, attended a wedding in Fujian province on October 21, China News Net reports. Before Li set off for Beijing, she noticed the notorious pop-up window on her Beijing Health Kit (北京健康宝). 

She bought a train ticket to a city in Hebei province, but didn’t get off where she was supposed to, continuing instead to Beijing. 

Exactly how Li exited the train station in Beijing without a valid ticket, or indeed a normal Beijing Health Kit, is not explained. 

After arriving in Beijing on October 24, Li later tested positive for COVID-19. She is now under investigation for allegedly breaching relevant anti-epidemic laws – a lesson for anyone looking for an “alternate route” into Beijing. 

Entering Beijing from elsewhere on the Chinese mainland is still no easy task. A normal Beijing Health Kit and negative nucleic acid test issued within 48 hours are requirements for everyone prior to departure. After arrival in Beijing, you must take two further tests over three days – one within 24 hours of arrival and another between 24-72 hours after arrival. 

Click the link below for advice on how to get rid of your pop-up window on your Beijing Health Kit. 

READ MORE: How to Get Rid of That Beijing Health Kit Pop-up Window

Beijing’s Latest COVID Numbers

On October 25, 19 new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Beijing, as well as one asymptomatic case. 

Only one of said cases was community transmission. The others were all detected under quarantine observation. 

Between midnight-3pm today, October 26, there were 17 new locally transmitted cases reported in Beijing, one of which was a case of community transmission. 

If You Plan on Leaving Beijing...

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases today – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

  • 212 Shanxi

  • 138 Xinjiang

  • 114 Inner Mongolia

  • 93 Fujian

  • 92 Guangdong

  • 89 Qinghai

  • 70 Hunan

  • 58 Shandong

  • 57 Shaanxi

  • 42 Sichuan

  • 32 Hubei

  • 30 Yunnan

  • 24 Henan

  • 22 Jiangsu

  • 20 Tianjin

  • 19 Chongqing

  • 19 Shanghai

  • 14 Gansu

  • 11 Anhui

[Cover image via Weibo/@观察者网]

Universal Beijing Resort Covid-19 Beijing

more news

Highest Daily Rise in Beijing COVID Cases During Latest Outbreak

Highest Daily Rise in Beijing COVID Cases During Latest Outbreak

The good news is that most cases have been detected while under quarantine observation.

More Beijing Scenic Spots Tighten COVID Entry Restrictions

More Beijing Scenic Spots Tighten COVID Entry Restrictions

Restricting entry to those with anywhere other than Beijing on their Travel Code seems to be becoming the norm.

Rules for Returning to Beijing, and Other Capital COVID News

Rules for Returning to Beijing, and Other Capital COVID News

Rules for returning, the latest COVID numbers and something about museums in Beijing.

More COVID Community Transmission in Beijing

No new citywide measures have been introduced in Beijing, as of press time.

Where Were Beijing’s New COVID-19 Cases Discovered?

Local cases have been slowly rising in recent days.

14 New COVID Cases in Beijing: Campus Rules Tightened

Most cases have been linked to a university campus in Changping district.

New Beijing COVID Cases Linked to University

New cases have been linked to a student at Beijing University of Chemical Technology.

Where were Beijing’s New COVID-19 Cases Discovered?

Beijing reported three new cases of COVID-19 on August 31.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

7 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong Mindful Room

Investigating the Viability of Becoming a Doctor in China

Return of the Mac: Photos Documenting All Corners of Macao

WATCH: Is This the Worst Apartment in China?

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

FREE BEER! & 18 More Awesome Things to Do in Shanghai

FREE BEER! & 18 More Awesome Things to Do in Shanghai

Universal Beijing Resort Closes, Plus Other Beijing COVID News

Universal Beijing Resort Closes, Plus Other Beijing COVID News

19 New COVID Cases, 3 Outside Quarantine

19 New COVID Cases, 3 Outside Quarantine

China Creates Aerosolized Booster Shots for Mass Vaccination

China Creates Aerosolized Booster Shots for Mass Vaccination

Ninety-two Cases, Updates for Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Foshan

Ninety-two Cases, Updates for Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Foshan

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives