  1. home
  2. Articles

12 New COVID Cases, 3 International Flights Suspended

By Ned Kelly, October 24, 2022

0 0

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 11 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Monday, October 24.

Of the 12 new cases reported, all 12 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

It's another copy and paste day, as the numbers are exactly the same as yesterday, albiet one case had symptoms today.

And – once again – no new community cases.

International flights suspended...

The Civil Aviation Administration of China has announced the suspension of three more international flights to/from Shanghai, after 4% of the total number of passengers on a single flight tested positive for COVID.

Suspended for one week from today, October 24:

  • United Airlines Flight UA857 to San Francisco

  • Air France Flight AF198 to Paris

Suspended for one week from next Monday, October 31:

  • Scandinavian Airlines Flight SK997 to Copenhagen

Here's how CAAC flight suspension rules work:

  • Passengers testing positive reaches 5 or 4% of total number of passengers – one week suspension

  • Passengers testing positive reaches 8% of total number of passengers – two week suspension

So, that's today's international flight bad news.

Should you instead be looking for some international flight good news (from a few days ago, admittedly) please click the link below...

READ MORE: China is Adding Back THESE International Flights This Month

New cases by district...

The 1 local case that tested positive during central quarantine was in the following area:

  • 1 in Pudong

The 11 asymptomatic cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 3 in Baoshan

  • 3 in Jing'an

  • 2 in Qingpu

  • 1 in Pudong

  • 1 in Putuo

  • 1 in Yangpu

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

  • 135 Xinjiang

  • 98 Inner Mongolia

  • 93 Guangdong

  • 81 Shaanxi

  • 76 Hunan

  • 63 Shanxi

  • 41 Tianjin

  • 37 Shandong

  • 34 Yunnan

  • 30 Sichuan

  • 29 Hubei

  • 24 Henan

  • 23 Anhui

  • 23 Fujian

  • 20 Qinghai

  • 19 Jiangsu

  • 15 Heillongjiang

  • 12 Shanghai

  • 10 Beijing

  • 10 Guangxi

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

Looking for travel options?

Here are seven great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 7 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

Guangdong Province Reports 126 Cases of COVID-19

Guangdong Province Reports 126 Cases of COVID-19

Your provincial COVID roundup.

12 New COVID Cases, Man Detained for Eating on a Bus

12 New COVID Cases, Man Detained for Eating on a Bus

The saga continues...

16 New COVID Cases, Delivery Suspended in Qingpu

16 New COVID Cases, Delivery Suspended in Qingpu

The saga continues...

10 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, All in Quarantine

The saga continues...

Highest Daily Rise in Beijing COVID Cases During Latest Outbreak

The good news is that most cases have been detected while under quarantine observation.

15 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, All in Quarantine

The saga continues...

15 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, International Flights Suspended

The saga continues...

Shenzhen News Update: COVID Cases and a Typhoon Warning

Will the typhoon wash away the COVID?

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

China is Adding Back THESE International Flights This Month

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong Mindful Room

7 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Investigating the Viability of Becoming a Doctor in China

Return of the Mac: Photos Documenting All Corners of Macao

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Guangdong Province Reports 126 Cases of COVID-19

Guangdong Province Reports 126 Cases of COVID-19

Sichuan Woman Quits Job to Take Grandad Traveling

Sichuan Woman Quits Job to Take Grandad Traveling

12 New COVID Cases, 3 International Flights Suspended

12 New COVID Cases, 3 International Flights Suspended

12 New COVID Cases, Man Detained for Eating on a Bus

12 New COVID Cases, Man Detained for Eating on a Bus

16 New COVID Cases, Delivery Suspended in Qingpu

16 New COVID Cases, Delivery Suspended in Qingpu

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives