12 New COVID Cases, 3 International Flights Suspended

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 11 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Monday, October 24.

Of the 12 new cases reported, all 12 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

And – once again – no new community cases.

International flights suspended...

The Civil Aviation Administration of China has announced the suspension of three more international flights to/from Shanghai, after 4% of the total number of passengers on a single flight tested positive for COVID.

Suspended for one week from today, October 24:



United Airlines Flight UA857 to San Francisco

Air France Flight AF198 to Paris

Suspended for one week from next Monday, October 31:

Scandinavian Airlines Flight SK997 to Copenhagen

Here's how CAAC flight suspension rules work:

Passengers testing positive reaches 5 or 4% of total number of passengers – one week suspension



Passengers testing positive reaches 8% of total number of passengers – two week suspension

New cases by district...

The 1 local case that tested positive during central quarantine was in the following area:

1 in Pudong

The 11 asymptomatic cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:



3 in Baoshan



3 in Jing'an



2 in Qingpu

1 in Pudong

1 in Putuo

1 in Yangpu



China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

135 Xinjiang

98 Inner Mongolia

93 Guangdong

81 Shaanxi

76 Hunan

63 Shanxi

41 Tianjin

37 Shandong

34 Yunnan

30 Sichuan

29 Hubei

24 Henan

23 Anhui

23 Fujian

20 Qinghai

19 Jiangsu

15 Heillongjiang

12 Shanghai

10 Beijing

10 Guangxi

