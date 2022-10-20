3 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

Luxury Lakeside Hot Spring Resort Getaway

Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Qiandaohu, or Thousand Island Lake, located west of Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province is a designated AAAAA scenic area, the highest level achievable in China.

With more than a thousand islets scattered among its 573-square-kilometer water area, Qiandaohu is blessed with a superb natural environment and ever-enchanting scenery.

There are also plenty of activities to do in the area, including hiking, cycling and kayaking, all while staying in a luxury hotel with delicious dinners and steaming hot springs.



The Beauty of Autumn at Qiyun Mountain





Image via Dragon Adventures

Qiyun Mountain, meaning ‘as high as the clouds,’ is one of the four sacred mountains of Taoism. Located in Anhui province, and part of Huangshan, enjoy the beautiful surroundings, breathtaking scenery and embrace the wonders of sacred Taoist culture.

Autumn has arrived in Jiangnan again, and you can experience it in all its magnificence at Qiyun Mountain. Qiyun encompasses 36 picturesque peaks and 72 cliffs, with several secluded caves. Autumn is when the mountain is at the height of its beauty and popularity.

The price being offered for this incomparable experience is especially hard to believe, considering the quality of the accommodation and food. Truly amazing!

Ancient Tang Dynasty Trail Hiking



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Jingshan Mountain is the most important in the northeast extension of the Tianmu Range. It is also a must-visit destination for Buddhist worshippers, home as it is to the ancient Jingshan Temple, with more than 1,200 years of history.

Jingshan Village is also a culinary paradise, especially for vegetarians; fresh vegetables, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, fungus and cabbage grow in abundance here, and this trip will give you the opportunity to indulge in a delicious meal.

Got a Travel Deal You'd Like to Promote?



Contact Christy via email at christycai@t hatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



[Cover image courtesy of Dragon Adventures]



