3 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

By Sponsored, October 20, 2022

Luxury Lakeside Hot Spring Resort Getaway

Cover.jpgImage courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Qiandaohu, or Thousand Island Lake, located west of Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province is a designated AAAAA scenic area, the highest level achievable in China.

With more than a thousand islets scattered among its 573-square-kilometer water area, Qiandaohu is blessed with a superb natural environment and ever-enchanting scenery.

There are also plenty of activities to do in the area, including hiking, cycling and kayaking, all while staying in a luxury hotel with delicious dinners and steaming hot springs.

The Beauty of Autumn at Qiyun Mountain

1497334998.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

Qiyun Mountain, meaning ‘as high as the clouds,’ is one of the four sacred mountains of Taoism. Located in Anhui province, and part of Huangshan, enjoy the beautiful surroundings, breathtaking scenery and embrace the wonders of sacred Taoist culture.

Autumn has arrived in Jiangnan again, and you can experience it in all its magnificence at Qiyun Mountain. Qiyun encompasses 36 picturesque peaks and 72 cliffs, with several secluded caves. Autumn is when the mountain is at the height of its beauty and popularity.

The price being offered for this incomparable experience is especially hard to believe, considering the quality of the accommodation and food. Truly amazing!

Ancient Tang Dynasty Trail Hiking

Jingshan-Mountain.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Jingshan Mountain is the most important in the northeast extension of the Tianmu Range. It is also a must-visit destination for Buddhist worshippers, home as it is to the ancient Jingshan Temple, with more than 1,200 years of history.

Jingshan Village is also a culinary paradise, especially for vegetarians; fresh vegetables, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, fungus and cabbage grow in abundance here, and this trip will give you the opportunity to indulge in a delicious meal.

[Cover image courtesy of Dragon Adventures]


China Travel Deals

Typhoon Hinnamnor Causes Travel Chaos Across East China

Hinnamnor managed to cause some major travel mafan.

What Domestic Travel Trends Will China See this Summer Holiday?

China's peak travel season over the summer holidays is upon us.

No More Dreaded Star On China's Travel Code App

The star will no longer appear on users' apps, as of today, June 29.

China Restricts Citizens from ‘Non-Essential’ Foreign Travel

China promises to double down on the pursuit of 'zero-COVID' and aims to further restrict international travel and curb the small number of imported cases coming in.

China to UK Travel Soon To Be Easier With Chinese Vaccines

The UK government has updated its rules for those traveling to England who have been vaccinated in the Chinese mainland.

6 Unbeatable Xmas and New Year Hotel Deals Across China

Meliá Hotels International are making offers you cannot refuse.

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Unlock the mysteries of the most populous country on the planet, including historical sites, scenic nature spots, local delicacies to savor and more.

Use This to Check if You Need a Test When You Travel in China

Don't travel unprepared.

China is Adding Back THESE International Flights This Month

WATCH: 'M on the Bund' Documentary Teaser Trailer

Virgin Halts London-Hong Kong Service After 30 Years

The SCIS Culture: Caliber, Care & Change

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Fall

Niccolo Suzhou Successfully Holds Niccolo Lectures

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong Mindful Room

3 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

10 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, All in Quarantine

Highest Daily Rise in Beijing COVID Cases During Latest Outbreak

