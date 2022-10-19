Shanghai School News Roundup: October 2022

Dulwich Pudong One Voice Summit

Dulwich Pudong are thrilled to announce that its annual student-led One Voice Summit has been recognized in the 2023 International School Awards, shortlisted in the top three in the category of Ethical Values Education!

It's a great honor to be recognized by the International School Awards. This year there were 291 applications received from international schools in 61 countries; many of fantastic schools around the world which made the shortlist.

One Voice Summit is one of Dulwich Pudong’s flagship Global Citizenship events. It originated several years ago with Senior School students who wanted to find new ways to collaborate with other students in Shanghai. They saw that many inter-school activities were based on competition (sports, Model United Nations, etc.), and rarely focused on unity and working together.

BISS Puxi Sports Day



BISS Puxi Sports Day for Years 4 to 6 was a remarkable success with amazing achievements and much fun shared by all. There were too many standout performances to mention, but suffice to say the children gave it their all and were suitably exhausted at the end!

Away from the sporting achievements, it was pleasing to see group camaraderie and support within the houses and year groups and even students passing on tips for success.

Well done to all staff who made the event possible, the Sports Leaders from Secondary for their amazing assistance, and the parents who were able to attend and cheer on the children.

SSIS Senior School Student Councilors & House Captains Announced



At SSIS, they believe that every student is a leader. They provide various opportunities for students to apply leadership values and skills from an early age. This includes formal leadership roles or informal options within the classroom settings.

SSIS was excited to announce its Senior School Student Council and House Captains 2022-2023. These students went through a rigorous application, election and interview process. They are role models to their peers and juniors and will serve as leaders of the school community.

Everyone looks forward to seeing the fruits of their labors in the school year and embodying the SSIS attributes. There is no limit to what they can achieve.

Exploring the Wide World of Career Choices: A Visit from SCAD



Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi was honored to welcome Ms. Vivyan Lam from The Savannah College of Arts and Design. It was a great opportunity for students to engage with a university representative in person, and learn different facets of the university application process from her unique perspective.

Dulwich Puxi look forward to providing even more similar opportunities as just one key element of its robust University and Careers Counseling program.

