4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Fall

By Sponsored, October 14, 2022

5-Day Shangri-la Highlights with Meili Snow Mountain

Shangri-La.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Looking for an in-depth exploration of Yunnan's Shangri-la? This five-day tour takes in Songzanlin Monastery, Pudacuo National Park and Dukezong Ancient Town, as well as the sacred Meili Snow Mountain. If you want an ultimate glacier hiking experience, head to Mingyong Glacier, which boasts the lowest latitude and elevation of all glaciers in China. Enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience of this holy place. 

For More Information Click Here

5-Day Avatar Mountain Zhangjiajie & Fenghuang Tour

_20221014190610.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Dating from the Ming Dynasty, the well-preserved Fenghuang Ancient Town in Hunan has a history stretching back more than 400 years. Its folk customs, incomparable beauty and fascinating night scenery make it the perfect place to explore.

Located in the northern mountain ranges of the province, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries.

Today, with its towering karst spires and deep, forested canyons, Zhangjiajie has become one of China’s iconic landscapes; made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, it was the inspiration for the film Avatar.

The area also boasts the world's longest and highest glass bridge – walk it if you dare!

For More Information Click Here

4-Day Chengdu Panda Volunteer Tour

202209/_20220930164223.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

This unique four-day Chengdu tour offers the experience of being a panda care volunteer, as well as exploring the best of Chengdu. 

Appreciate the grandeur of the Leshan Giant Buddha, walking and boating. Then, head to Dujiangyan to learn how its famed Irrigation System works, enjoy panda volunteering activities and climb up to Qingcheng Mountain.

After that, drive back to Chengdu and immerse yourself in the relaxing and pleasurable city; with the lovely Giant Pandas, the slow pace of life on Jinli Street and the historical exploration of the Sanxingdui Museum, a lot of delightful surprises await you.

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Huangshan & Hongcun Village

_20220930164216.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

This 3-day tour combines the awesome Huangshan Mountain, Tunxi Ancient Street, Cloud Valley Temple and the quaint and picturesque Hongcun Village, while a stay in a 5-star hotel will leave you renewed and full of energy.

Following an experienced guide, you will hike up the legendary Huangshan Mountain to enjoy the most amazing scenery, as well as visiting the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site Hongcun Village to appreciate the beautiful Hui-style buildings.

For More Information Click Here

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]

Travel China Travel Deals

