26 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19, Cases Down Slightly

By That's Shenzhen, October 13, 2022

Shenzhen reported a total of 26 new cases of COVID-19, 19 of which were symptomatic and seven of which were asymptomatic. 

Sixteen of the new infections have been reported to be people returning to Shenzhen from other cities and or provinces. 

Sixteen of the new cases were already in isolation facilities and six were said to be undergoing medical observation at home.

The remaining four cases were found in the screening of key personnel in non-closed-loop management (one), the screening of key personnel in closed-loop management (one) and through community screening (two). 

Eight infected people were found in Bao’an district, 12 in Futian district and six in Nanshan  district.

All cases have been transferred to the Shenzhen Third People’s Hospital for isolation and medical observation. All are said to be in a stable condition. 


China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai? We wouldn't blame you.

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

  • 403 Xinjiang

  • 329 Inner Mongolia

  • 95 Shanxi

  • 65 Sichuan

  • 62 Yunnan

  • 58 Ningxia

  • 53 Guangdong

  • 51 Liaoning

  • 47 Shanghai

  • 35 Henan

  • 30 Chongqing

  • 30 Jiangsu

  • 25 Gansu

  • 25 Shaanxi

  • 25 Shandong

  • 24 Anhui

  • 19 Tibet

  • 18 Beijing

  • 18 Hebei

  • 15 Hubei

  • 11 Heilongjiang

  • 11 Hunan

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

READ MORE: 4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Fall


Rules for returning, the latest COVID numbers and something about museums in Beijing.

No new citywide measures have been introduced in Beijing, as of press time.

COVID-19 is back in a new form in Shenzhen.

A piece published by the Chinese state media outlet indicates China will not change its underlying COVID policy for now.

Local cases have been slowly rising in recent days.

Cases rise as Guangzhou takes a week off work.

And so it drags on...

And so it drags on...

