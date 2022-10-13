26 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19, Cases Down Slightly

Shenzhen reported a total of 26 new cases of COVID-19, 19 of which were symptomatic and seven of which were asymptomatic.

Sixteen of the new infections have been reported to be people returning to Shenzhen from other cities and or provinces.

Sixteen of the new cases were already in isolation facilities and six were said to be undergoing medical observation at home.

The remaining four cases were found in the screening of key personnel in non-closed-loop management (one), the screening of key personnel in closed-loop management (one) and through community screening (two).

Eight infected people were found in Bao’an district, 12 in Futian district and six in Nanshan district.

All cases have been transferred to the Shenzhen Third People’s Hospital for isolation and medical observation. All are said to be in a stable condition.





China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai? We wouldn't blame you.

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

403 Xinjiang

329 Inner Mongolia

95 Shanxi

65 Sichuan

62 Yunnan

58 Ningxia

53 Guangdong

51 Liaoning

47 Shanghai

35 Henan

30 Chongqing

30 Jiangsu

25 Gansu

25 Shaanxi

25 Shandong

24 Anhui

19 Tibet

18 Beijing

18 Hebei

15 Hubei

11 Heilongjiang

11 Hunan

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]