40 Awesome Things To Do in Shenzhen

By That's Shenzhen, October 12, 2022

MON-FRI: Happy hour @Smoke & Mirrors

WechatIMG860.jpeg

Enjoy a refreshing whiskey highball for only RMB48. 20% off all whisky by glass & bottle.

See a listing for Smoke & Mirrors

TUES: Tuesday Special @Vicha

WechatIMG771.jpeg

Tuesday special at Vicha bar! 

RMB110 for 6 bottles of Corona

RMB150 for Goose Island 3L

RMB228 for Tequila 1 bottle

See a listing for Vicha Restaurant and Lounge Bar

TUES-FRI: Happy Lunch Hour at Indian Spice

WechatIMG373.jpeg

Happy Lunch Hour.

25% off.

Only RMB58/68 for vegeterian and non-vegeterian meals. 

See a listing for Indian Spice

WED-FRI: Life Style in the Regions South of the Yangtze River


The Life Style in the Regions South of the Yangtze River exhibition ends this Sunday.

See a listing for Nanshan Museum

WED-FRI: Internal Logic- Maggie Taylor

Internal Logic- Maggie Taylor is entering its final week in Shenzhen.

10am-6pm. 

See a listing for See+ Gallery


WED-SUN: Wish You Were Here

WechatIMG1164.jpeg

Mon: 2-10pm Tue-Sun: 10am-10pm

See a listing for Sea World Culture and Arts Center

WED-SUN: Oh! My Day

10.30am-9.30pm.

See a listing for HouHai Harbour

WED: Vicha Thirsty Wednesday

WechatIMGf21ebc5d20dc4b628623ab159b021e0b.jpeg

Tequila today is cheap AF at Vicha! 

See a listing for Vicha

WED: Favela Ladies Night

WechatIMG8380076c7f5c792e15066bebe9a5f47a.jpeg

Kido D is spinning just for you on the Ladies night party of the week!

Unlimited free drinks for ladies.

Get Da Rhythm Outta Ya!

See a listing for Favela

WED: Revolucion Cocktail Latin Night Dance

WechatIMGa08b721f49579f419c852981da7170fb.jpg

Mi Casa Es Su Casa Latino night!

Latin Pop means sensuality,  be sexy , stylish and crazy at the same time. Everytime different show  different surprises. Come and join us tonight for a crazy Wednesday!

See a listing for Revolucion Cocktail 

WED: Tang Haiguo Art Exhibition

This Wednesday is the last day to see this exhibition!

Through Tang Haiguo's series of creations, witness how the artist disintegrates the inherent schema and order in Eastern and Western art and establishes his own visual language system.

See a listing for Jupiter Museum of Art

THURS: Stand-up Comedy Open Mic @MAMBO

Stand-up Comedy Open Mic

Every Thursday, 9pm.

See a listing for Mambo

FRI: George & Dragon Fish & Chips

Every Friday from 5pm till 10pm; George & Dragon signature beer-battered and then deep-fried cod with chips and a fresh salad or mushy peas for only RMB88. Includes one free soft drink or small draught lager!

See a listing for George & Dragon

FRI: Happy Friday on Revolucion Cocktail

Revolucion-Cocktail-.jpeg

Every Friday, from July 15, 2022 until December 31, 2022

See a listing for Revolucion Cocktail

FRI: Thirsty Friday

_20220819180447.jpeg

Bag yourself a 20% off every tasty liquid libation we have at the bar until 9pm at Thirsty Friday.

See a listing for Life on Mars

SAT: Upcoming Jazz | Space Bird Quintet

9.3011.30pm

The spirit animal of jazz music would no doubt be a flying bird that embodies the sense of freedom. Since the beginning of western music, the sonic landscape of birds has been a major influence that invites various forms of musical imitation. Likewise, jazz musicians of every generations follow the path of previous generations of artists creatively and continue to transcend their predecessors’ rendering of the language of jazz.

Pre-sale: RMB100  

At-the-door: RMB120

Customer Service Number: 15302618010

Call or add WeChat for booking!

See a listing for Roots House

SUN: Sunday Screening: Deconstructing Harry

3-6pm.

RMB50 on the door or RMB92 for two. Tickets include an RMB20 coffee voucher.

Customer Service Number: 15302618010

Call or add WeChat for purchase!    

In many ways, this film is Woody Allen's most illuminating work, stemming from a painful period in his life.

Deconstructing Harry is a comedy born at a time when Allen was in a period of self-loathing.

See a listing for Roots House

SUN: George and Dragon Roast

Every Sunday from noon till 10pm!

George & Dragon delicious Sunday Roast with your choice of either beef, pork, or lamb or any combination of the three OR their NEW Vegetarian option! Served with home-made Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes, carrots, green beans, salad, and your choice of sauces! Only RMB138!

See a listing for George & Dragon

SUN: Stand Up Open Mic

Its time to close out the weekend with some good laughs!
See a listing for Salt and Talk

AUG 20-OCT 20: Art's language, Artists' Game

WechatIMG513.jpeg

See a listing for OCT Contemporary Art Terminal (OCAT)

AUG 20-OCT 30: STARDUST: Group Exhibition Of Chinese And Foreign Artists

_20220830123340.jpeg

The exhibition features domestic and foreign works of art suitable for home collection and appreciation, inviting the audience into a new world.

10am-5.30pm

See a listing for ARTCLOUD

SEP 3-NOV 13: National Geographic 

_20220829103612.jpeg

The exhibition, which has come to Shenzhen, has eight main themes: discovery, the beauty of the land, the mystery of life, daring into the unknown, new horizons, Voices of environmental protection, the photographers of National Geographic, and the Great China.

See a listing for Shenzhen The mixc World

SEP 4-NOV 6: Painted Stillness: Robert Bosisio Solo Exhibition

The first solo exhibition of Robert Bosisio in China. This exhibition will display his most representative series of Portraits and Interiors.

See a listing for Sea World Culture and Arts Center

SEP 10-OCT 20: May Love: First Sexuality Education Fair in China

The exhibition area is divided into different age groups. Through a variety of interactive installations and artworks, presenting different confusing growth processes. Through different stories, the audience will feel the interaction between the changes of the times and the growth of individuals.

Monday Close; Weekday: 10am-7pm; Weekend: 10am-10pm

See a listing for Block Sixteen

SEP 10-OCT 29: WU LI: Forbidden Fruit Art Exhibition

WU LI Forbidden Fruit

See a listing for Mangrove Gallery

SEP 17-OCT 30: The Blue Heart

As an in-depth scholarly comb of Wan Jinyu's artworks, the exhibition "The Blue Heart" will showcase several new works specially created by Wan Jinyu for this time, combined with a series of themed works of her unique language style in the past.

See a listing for Shenzhen Baaijing Art Space

SEP 10-NOV 10: Planetary Escape

This exhibition brings together some of the recent works of four young artists, which are arranged into an image narrative by leaps and turns of different perspectives, from close view to distant view, from horizontal extension to rising and looking down, until entering the fantasy alien land of seeming acquaintance, leading the audience to experience a fictional journey of continuous withdrawal from the daily life of the planet. 

See a listing for Hexagon Gallery

SEP 17-NOV 9: The New Sculpture 2022

"New Sculpture" is actually a reminder of the "young generation of sculptors", positioned in the scope of creators after the 1970s. And the search scope of the list is not limited to pure sculpture level, but a wider range of media, works can be partial installation, can also be a comprehensive material of new media; What matters is not the boundary between the new and the old, but how "sculpture" is "demanded" in the present.

See a listing for Sea World Culture and Arts Center

SEP 19-NOV 19: Solidified Dimension: Works by CaoYuXi

This exhibition covers the important works created by new media artist Cao Yuxi in recent years, leading the audience into a new media art space that transcends media and forms in a way that transcends sensory cognition.

See a listing for Guangming Culture and Art Center 

SEP 24-NOV 13: Yi Que: Li Yiwen Solo Exhibition

Various Tempera and watercolour paintings of Xinjiang and Luoyang.

See a listing for Serpentine Gallery

SEP 24-NOV 13: The Stage With Light: Liu Weijian's Solo Exhibition

The exhibition will invite the audience to immerse themselves in the huge pictures he has constructed, and experience the re-creation and recreation of different memory segments and encounter moments of this post-80s artist who grew up with the urban transformation.

See a listing for Guangming Culture and Art Center 

SEP 25-NOV 4: Kairos of Inertia

Departing somewhat from the visual assault that was his dense and assertive Gravity of Eyes series, Guan Yinfu has taken a different path in this exhibition, albeit through similar terrain. The paint on the canvas has loosened its grip, acquired a certain nonchalance; what was once charged with a vigorous intensity is now slow, its persistent transformative flow now held in check by a leisurely inertia, which nonetheless languidly impels the colours and shapes on the canvas to connect, converse and jostle for space. An ancient oriental aesthetic infuses the way these elements play off one another, though here it is the material itself that spontaneously emanates this peculiar quality by way of its unrestrained and natural presence. The inertia in these works by Guan Yinfu, as well as embodying languor as a form of artistic practice, is also a response to the fast-paced and confoundingly capricious predicament in which we find ourselves – an attempt from the depths of the soul to interrogate and change it.

See a listing for Enclave Contemporary

SEP 25-NOV 7: Smoke Of Gunpowder

See a listing for Awake Art Space

SEP 17-NOV 27: Moonlight Brunch

Curated in collaboration with UBIES, a leading creative agency from Asia, the exhibition features Kuji Koseto's Delicious Planet series, which offers an "edible" view of distant cosmic planets.

A group of 35 mm film works in the exhibition hall, you need a magnifying glass to see the details. Another group of works hanging outside the building requires observation and observation with the help of telescopes.

See a listing for Between [Fact]tory

SEP 23-NOV 27: Where Future Mix

Mixture is a fashion and culture label of MixC World Shenzhen. In 2022, MixC World Shenzhen will celebrate its fifth anniversary. As a trend setting shopping mall, it has grown a strong fashion sense that us recognized around the world.

Weekdays: 7-8.30pm; Weekend: 11am-12.20pm, 1-2.30pm, 6-7.30pm

See a listing for MixC World (Shenzhen Bay)


SEP 24-MAR 31: The Grand Expedition

The Grand Expedition is an immersive dining experience around the world, taking place at a hidden location in Tottenham Hale, which was designed for adventurous people who wanted an unconventional, unforgettable dining adventure.

Inspired by children's story books, diners were treated to a fusion of live animation, dance display, flavoursome delights and exquisite set design. Although you don’t believe it, this experience all happens in one room, with the performances, interactions and animations all happening around you.

See a listing for MixC World (Shenzhen Bay)

OCT 1-NOV 25: More On Sleep No More

Relive the choreographic details, non-linear narrative and immerse your senses. We present the history of Sleep No More, Shanghai to Shenzhen audiences for the first time, taking you behind the scenes. On the basis of the exhibition, the interactive exhibitions will be opened. The experience lasts about 30 minutes.

Wed - Fri (10.11-11.22), 11am-9pm; Sat - Sun:(10.1-10.7): 11am-5pm
See a listing for MixC World (Shenzhen Bay)


OCT 1-NOV 28: Tadao Ando: Ando Box

In addition to the precious architectural manuscripts, ANDO BOX photography and models, the exhibition will also exhibit the large green apple sculpture "Forever Young", which debuted in the Greater Bay Area, and the installation "Resurrection."

See a listing for MixC World (Shenzhen Bay)


OCT 1-JAN 31: OP.VR/HEM@shenzhen

The first solo exhibition of British artist Julian Opie in South China and his latest virtual reality works are premiered around the world.

See a listing for MixC World (Shenzhen Bay)

OCT 8-NOV 8: Seeping Into Darkness

Ferris Gallery is honoured to present the latest solo exhibition "Seeping into Darkness" by the internationally renowned pioneering photographer Daido Moriyama. Silver salt photography, serigraphy on canvas, lightbox works and polaroid photographs, demonstrate Moriyama's continuous commitment to breaking through the ideals of image production and media exploration.

Tue - Sat: 11am-6:30pm

See a listing for Ferris Gallery


things to do Events Shenzhen

