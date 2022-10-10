Where were Beijing’s New COVID-19 Cases Discovered?

A few locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 have recently reared their ugly heads here in Beijing.

A total of 54 have been reported since September 29.

Yesterday (October 9), there were 14 new local cases in the capital, 11 of which were detected while under quarantine observation, and three of which were community transmission.

Of the cases, six were discovered in Chaoyang district, five in Dongcheng, one in Fangshan, one in Tongzhou and one in Daxing.

Today (October 10) between midnight-3pm, there were 12 new local cases reported, all of which were detected while under quarantine observation.

Of the cases, eight were detected in Chaoyang district, two in Tongzhou, one in Dongcheng and one in Changping.

As of press time, there are no new citywide anti-epidemic prevention measures.

You may see a pop-up window on your Beijing Health Kit (北京健康宝). Click below to find out how to get rid of it.

[Cover image via Weibo/@平安金凤]

