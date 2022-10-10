34 New Cases, Red Codes Turn Green – What Does It Mean?

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 3 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 31 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Monday, October 10.

Of the 34 new cases reported, 32 tested positive during central quarantine, while 2 tested positive during regular screening.

Two community cases...

The first community case, locally transmitted, was a returnee to Shanghai from another province, and is reported to be showing light symptoms. The 27-year-old female lives on Lane 364, Maotai Lu, Changning District, which has now been designated a medium-risk area.

The second community case is also locally transmitted and reported to be showing light symptoms. The 12-year-old male lives on Lane 333, Dongchuan Lu, Minhang District, which has now also been designated a medium-risk area.

As with yesterday, the latest cases seem to be veritable wallflowers compared to the party animals that unleashed red code havoc across the city last week.

That said, it seems the 12-year-old did visit a trampoline park that has now been designated medium-risk – bad news for all Minhang-based bouncers.

Red codes turn green...

This morning, as if by magic, red codes across the city suddenly returned to a verdant, healthy, glowing green.

So what does it mean?

Those doing seven days home quarantine have been told they must still complete it, ditto those in central quarantine.

IMPORTANT: If you are unsure of your status, check with in with your building management, your neighborhood committee, your district and the CDC before you make any false moves.

Yesterday we published a little recap of the health code color rules – click the link below to read that...

Minhang, Putou & Changning close cultural venues...

All live music and dance performance venues, KTVs, internet cafes, gaming rooms and escape rooms in Minhang, Putou and Changning districts have been ordered to close temporarily, as well as some cinemas and theaters.

Oh, and cosplay venues. Cosplay is also banned. The angels wept...

New cases by district...



The 2 local cases that tested positive outside central quarantine were in the following areas:

1 in Changning

1 in Minhang

The 1 local case that tested positive during central quarantine was in the following area:

1 in Pudong

The 31 asymptomatic cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:

7 in Changning

6 in Huangpu

5 in Minhang

3 in Yangpu

2 in Jing'an

2 in Pudong

2 in Qingpu



2 in Xuhui

1 in Baoshan



1 in Putou

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai? We wouldn't blame you.

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

678 Inner Mongolia

446 Xinjiang

94 Sichuan

77 Yunnan

68 Gansu

56 Henan

55 Guangdong

53 Ningxia

48 Hubei

41 Anhui

39 Shanxi

34 Shanghai

30 Liaoning

28 Tibet

27 Chongqing

26 Shaanxi

22 Hunan

20 Hebei

19 Jiangsu

16 Beijing

14 Zhejiang

13 Shandong

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

Looking for travel options?

Here are four great travel options that it's not too late to book:

