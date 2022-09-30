  1. home
4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Fall

By Sponsored, September 30, 2022

5-Day Inner Mongolia Desert & Grassland Tour

_20220930164230.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Explore the endless blue sky, vast grasslands and nomadic tradition of ethnic Mongols. Enjoy the beautiful natural scenery, live in a traditional Mongolian yurt and watch the sunrise over the Xilamuren Grassland. 

Try some desert activities like camel riding, sand sliding, glider flying and motor racing in the Kubuqi Desert. Visit Dazhao Monastery, the largest and most well-preserved lamasery in Hohhot and discover the Tibetan Buddhist Culture of Five Pagoda Temple.

For More Information Click Here

4-Day Chengdu Panda Volunteer Tour

202209/_20220930164223.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

This unique four-day Chengdu tour offers the experience of being a panda care volunteer, as well as exploring the best of Chengdu. 

Appreciate the grandeur of the Leshan Giant Buddha, walking and boating. Then, head to Dujiangyan to learn how its famed Irrigation System works, enjoy panda volunteering activities and climb up to Qingcheng Mountain.

After that, drive back to Chengdu and immerse yourself in the relaxing and pleasurable city; with the lovely Giant Pandas, the slow pace of life on Jinli Street and the historical exploration of the Sanxingdui Museum, a lot of delightful surprises await you.

For More Information Click Here

4-Days Xi'an Essence & Mount Hua Adventure

_20220930164226.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Boasting over 3,000 years of history, Xi’an always impresses visitors with a large amount of historical and cultural heritage sites.

During this five-day Xi’an itinerary, you will be guided to all the highlights of this ancient capital city, including the City Wall, Muslim Quarter, Wild Goose Pagoda, world-renowned Terracotta Warriors and more.

It will also take in Mount Hua, with the challenge of a steep hike at the major scenic spot.

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Huangshan & Hongcun Village

_20220930164216.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

This 3-day tour combines the awesome Huangshan Mountain, Tunxi Ancient Street, Cloud Valley Temple and the quaint and picturesque Hongcun Village, while a stay in a 5-star hotel will leave you renewed and full of energy.

Following an experienced guide, you will hike up the legendary Huangshan Mountain to enjoy the most amazing scenery, as well as visiting the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site Hongcun Village to appreciate the beautiful Hui-style buildings.

For More Information Click Here


Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About October Holiday

This Day in History: China's Qing Dynasty UFO Incident of 1892

This Day in History: Birth of 'Lust, Caution' Author Eileen Chang

That's Shanghai Looking for Editorial Freelancers

Zero Cases in SH, Hong Kong, Japan & Taiwan Ease Restrictions

