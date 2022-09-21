  1. home
Giant Flowers at Tiananmen Square

By Alistair Baker-Brian, September 21, 2022

China’s National Day holiday – commemorating the founding of the People’s Republic of China – is upon us. Decorations for the holiday are currently being erected at Tiananmen Square – namely a giant National Day-themed basket of flowers and fruits. 

We headed to Tiananmen Square to check it out on September 20, only to be refused entry as we hadn’t booked in advance. 

So, we made a booking and returned the following day. 

36781663747242_.pic.jpg

36771663747240_.pic.jpg

36801663747245_.pic.jpg


If You Plan to Visit Tiananmen Square…

… you need to book at least one day in advance via a WeChat Mini Program (search for 天安门广场预约参观). 

Follow the steps shown below:

36811663747530_.pic.jpg

Open the WeChat Mini Program and click 个人预约

36821663747532_.pic.jpg

Select a date

36831663747534_.pic.jpg

From left to right, select a time (flag raising, morning, afternoon or flag lowering)

36841663747536_.pic.jpg

From top to bottom, fill out name, ID type (passport for foreign nationals), ID number and phone number

You also need to take your ID (Chinese ID card or passport). This has long been the case for entry into Tiananmen Square. However, bear in mind you may also get checked as you exit via Tiananmen Dong (East) or Tiananmen Xi (West) Subway Stations. 

This Year’s National Day Holiday Dates

National Week 2022 is from Saturday, October 1 until Friday, October 7

And, of course, it wouldn’t be a public holiday without a couple of make-up days. 

Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9 are scheduled as work days.  

[All images via That's/Alistair Baker-Brian]

Tiananmen Square National Day Beijing

